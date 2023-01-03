ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite Shoals, TX

Granite Shoals Police Sgt

By News Staff
The Highlander
The Highlander
 5 days ago
Granite Shoals Police Sgt News Staff Tue, 01/03/2023 - 02:20 Image
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fjceb_0k1y7I6H00 Granite Shoals Police Sgt. Miley recently delivered a special blanket to five-year-old Isabella Solorzano, who is battling cancer. Over 200 law enforcement patches were donated from across the country for the design. In August, Isabella was given an honorary designation by the agency – Jr Officer ISA #1605.5. Contributed photo
Body

Granite Shoals Police Sgt. Miley recently delivered a special blanket to five-year-old Isabella Solorzano, who is battling cancer. Over 200 law enforcement patches were donated from across the country for the design. In August, Isabella was given an honorary designation by the agency – Jr Officer ISA #1605.5. Contributed photo

Comments / 0

Related
easttexasradio.com

Walmart Ring In Twelve Counties – Arrests Made

Robert Lee Williams, 27, of Galveston, pleaded guilty to theft over $2,500 Friday in 30th District Court at Wichita Falls. Williams had two dozen warrants from other Texas counties connected to electronics theft from Walmarts across Texas. His agreement was for a two-year term in a state jail. Williams is in Llano Jail for a robbery that occurred in San Angelo. Other Walmarts included counties of Tom Green, Angelina, Tarrant, McClennan, Hill, Galveston, Brazoria, Sumner, Matagorda, Bell, Harris, and Hillsboro. Corporate Walmart security officials say three suspects had been arrested for theft in a Walmart in Lufkin earlier in 2019. A Walmart Global Investigator told police that they linked Williams to numerous Walmart thefts across Texas ranging up to $20,000.
GALVESTON, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Infamous: Meet The Most Wanted Women From Texas

Texas currently only has two women still uncaptured on its Most Wanted list. One woman is the infamous Margaret Lorraine Smith, who has been the subject of investigative television shows. The other is Iris Iliana Rodriguez, whose alleged crimes make my skin crawl. Margaret Smith is a Ten Most Wanted...
TEXAS STATE
The Highlander

Granite Shoals police collect badges for ISA

Granite Shoals police collect badges for ISA News Staff Tue, 01/03/2023 - 02:20 Image Granite Shoals Police Sgt. Miley recently delivered a special blanket to five-year-old Isabella Solorzano, who is battling cancer. Over 200 law enforcement patches were donated from across the country for the design. In August, Isabella was given an honorary designation by the agency – Jr Officer ISA #1605.5. Contributed photo Body Granite Shoals Police Sgt. Miley recently delivered a special blanket to five-year-old Isabella Solorzano, who is battling cancer. Over 200 law enforcement patches were donated from across the country for the design. In August, Isabella was given an honorary designation by the agency – Jr Officer ISA #1605.5. Contributed photo
GRANITE SHOALS, TX
KTBS

A new Texas bill could extend gun-carrying privileges to public schools

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas Senate Bill 354 allowing gun-carrying privileges onto public school campuses was filed at the state capital in Austin this week, causing some controversy. The bill offers an expansion from the original 2015 Bill 354 which was passed as the “Campus Carry” law introduced by Sen....
TEXAS STATE
Lauren Jessop

Break-ins and bailouts; residents in Texas border communities impacted by crime as illegal alien surge continues

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)Photo byTexas DPS. Reports of crimes committed by illegal aliens on private property in Texas border communities are nothing new unfortunately, and there were two incidents of particular concern that occurred in or near Kinney County this past week – a vehicle pursuit ending in a bailout, and an attempted break-in on a ranch.
KINNEY COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Check out this list of personalized Texas license plates denied in 2022

TEXAS, USA — Thousands of personalized Texas license plates were rejected in 2022, according to data from the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV). The department reported that in the first 10 months of the year, more than 5,000 personalized plates were turned down. As a result, license plates like "MAMACIT@," "H0TM355," and "BYE@H8RZ" won't be seen on the road.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Texas K-9 officers gather for top dog competition

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It was a South Texas Showdown at the Bert Ogden Arena Wednesday as dozens of K-9 officers and their handlers competed in a rigorous competition.  The K-9’s may look cute, but they’re anything but cuddly.  It was all business in Edinburg as 50 K-9’s gathered to compete for the top dog […]
EDINBURG, TX
KCEN

Central Texas hit with cedar fever

TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texas has become the home for allergies and cedar fever is likely to blame. Texas A&M Forest Service experts explain that cedar fever is not a flu or a virus. It is an allergic reaction to the pollen released by mountain cedar trees. Texas A&M...
TEXAS STATE
Dallas Observer

Texas Bill Would Expand "Campus Carry" for Guns to Public Schools

A bill filed this week in Austin would allow public and charter school employees to carry concealed handguns on school grounds. Under Sen. Bob Hall’s Senate Bill 354, as long as the employee is licensed to carry a concealed weapon, school districts would be unable to adopt rules prohibiting them from doing so on its property.
TEXAS STATE
The Highlander

The Highlander

182
Followers
203
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

The Highlander

Comments / 0

Community Policy