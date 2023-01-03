ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 3

AP_001321.371f22d77d5442c8b11cddad2799011d.1321
5d ago

I believe this is more of a front range thing not an overall Colorado thing. Most of the bad driving I see Is from franger tourists in the mtns . Either driving excessively fast or slow, tailgating, and not stopping for pedestrians at cross walks.

Reply
2
Related
LIFE_HACKS

“Most Haunted Road In Colorado”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone

Colorado is a state with a rich history and a diverse landscape, ranging from the bustling city of Denver to the vast, open wilderness of the Rocky Mountains. With such a varied and storied past, it's no surprise that the state is home to a number of haunted roads, each with its own chilling tale to tell. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Colorado:
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Several drivers combining drugs, alcohol before getting behind the wheel, according to Colorado Department of Transportation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A number of drivers are combining drugs and alcohol before getting behind the wheel, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. That's leading to more accidents on the roads involving impaired drivers. According to the latest CDOT data, 247 lives were lost because of impaired driving in 2022, accounting for The post Several drivers combining drugs, alcohol before getting behind the wheel, according to Colorado Department of Transportation appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Part of southbound I-25 shut down due to crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A part of the right lane on southbound I-25 is closed due to a vehicle crash between Exit 146 and Exit 145, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. The crash was reported at 8:22 a.m. on Wednesday. #I25 southbound: Right lane closed due to a crash between Exit 146 The post Part of southbound I-25 shut down due to crash appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

More snow expected in Colorado this weekend, bigger storm on the way

Weekend snow is setting up to hit Colorado, with totals as high as 12 inches expected between Friday morning and Sunday morning in limited parts of the state. While snowfall is expected to be widespread in Colorado's mountain region, totals should remain relatively low in most places. Southern mountains in the area of the Sangre de Cristos may be skipped entirely, as will Front Range metro areas.
COLORADO STATE
R.A. Heim

Many Colorado residents to receive up to $1,500 by the end of January

If you live and file taxes in Colorado, you could be getting a nice surprise as we kick of 2023. Many Colorado residents have already received this money, but thousands of individuals and couples have still not yet received this payment. The Colorado Cash Back program gives taxpayers a payment of $750 by Jan. 31. If you file jointly, you will be receiving $1,500. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) signed the law on May 23 of this year to return money to taxpayers, with the intent for the payment to be $400 for individuals and $800 for couples. However, the amount was increased due to excess state revenue, according to Colorado's Department of Revenue.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

‘Worst strain ever recorded’ of avian flu killing countless birds in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife has confirmed that a new strain of avian flu is killing large numbers of birds across the state and the U.S. The strain was first discovered in fall and winter of 2021 and is described by a CPW official as "the worst strain ever recorded." KRDO The post ‘Worst strain ever recorded’ of avian flu killing countless birds in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

What’s causing the dramatic increase in egg prices?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Experts say the current shortage of eggs, which is affecting supply and driving up prices, is due to an outbreak of avian flu. The Colorado Department of Agriculture says this is a novel strain of the virus. “This is a strain or variant that they...
COLORADO STATE
proclaimerscv.com

$1,500 Tax Rebates Will Be Sent To Residents in Colorado in 26 Days

There is less than a month before people who resides in Colorado who have filed their 2021 taxes get their government support with some extra money for them. the Colorado Cash Back program will lend taxpayers who issued their 2021 taxes by the 17th of October by the 31st of January. Qualified married couples will receive $1,500.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy