Dig Into January – What To Eat and Drink in Denver This Month

Welcome back to our monthly Dig Into Denver series. At the beginning of each month, we deliver a food and beverage-based itinerary for the best ways to eat and drink your way through the city — including what’s recently opened and what’s worth celebrating for no reason at all.
Meet Four Social Justice Advocates Running for Denver Mayor

After 12 years in office, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is nearing his term limit. As of early January, over 20 candidates have announced a bid for the 2023 Denver Mayoral election. Ready for a shake-up in city leadership, candidates range from government officials, business leaders and grassroots activists. The Mayor’s...
Denver's City Cafe closing to make way for high-rise apartments

DENVER — A popular Denver restaurant is permanently closing its doors. Located at Lincoln and 8th Avenue in downtown Denver, the building will be demolished and replaced by a new 18-story apartment building. The cafe's owner told 9NEWS he hopes to reopen the restaurant in a new location in...
Delicious ‘Chicken Salad Chick’ Finally Coming to Colorado – But Where?

They have 200 locations in 17 states east of Colorado and are finally moving out west. Started 15 years ago by a stay-at-home Mom, this place sounds and looks very tasty. It's the American dream: Coming up with your own idea for a business and it taking off like gangbusters. Chicken Salad Chick is one of those stories, and now Colorado will be seeing them popping up; first up: Northern Colorado.
Longstanding T.J.Maxx Closing in Denver, Colorado

As 2023 begins, the 16th Street Mall in Denver loses two big Chains; McDonald's and T.J.Maxx. Denver 7 reports, "Denver's 16th Street Mall is losing two big chains as 2023 begins, with McDonald’s permanently closing on New Year’s Eve and TJ Maxx set to close Jan. 14. This comes as city leaders and the Downtown Denver Partnership continue several initiatives aimed at returning business activity to pre-pandemic levels."
Chicken Salad Chick continues to expand into new markets

Chicken Salad Chick remains on the fast track when it comes to expansion. The fast-casual chicken salad restaurant chain will open its first-ever location in the Chicago metro area on Jan. 10, in Batavia, Ill. It will be the company’s fourth location in the state. In addition, Chicken Salad...
Recent Rebrand of Barbed Wire Reef Honors Modern Mexican Fare

Nestled in our cherished Berkeley neighborhood lies Barbed Wire Reef GourMexican, an upscale yet casual eatery that mimics the feel of a five-star tropical resort. After its recent rebrand, this site is on track to become a local’s everyday stop — perfect for those who need a welcoming place to unwind.
Kum & Go closes its fuel free locations in Denver

Kum & Go’s two fuel-free stores in Denver closed in December. The convenience stores were located at 1250 E. 17th Ave. in City Park West and 1610 Little Raven St. in the Union Station neighborhood. According to Convenience Store News online, Kum & Go opened its first of fuel-free...
Unique Things To Do In Denver This Weekend: 1/4 – 1/9

Denver has some captivating events lined up this weekend. Start it off by looking at some itty bitty teeny tiny art at Spectra Art Space and end it with getting a historical and cultural lesson about Colorado’s food influences while you dine on a multi-course meal curated by Chef Jared at Dos Luches Brewery. Whatever the week has ready for you, make sure to take a glance at this roundup of events happening in Denver.
Soapy Smith: Denver's First Mob Boss

Long before Al Capone ran his criminal enterprise in Chicago, Jefferson Randolph "Soapy" Smith established himself as the crime boss of Denver. Born in 1860, Smith came from a wealthy plantation family in Georgia who had gone bust following the Civil War and relocated to Texas. As a boy he had been highly educated, able to quote from the Greek and Roman classics. However, broke and desperate, Smith eventually got a job as a cowboy. He quickly learned that cowboys didn't change their clothes often and went months without a bath. Since he was low in seniority, he had to wait for the other cowboys to bathe before he could wash in their filthy water.
Employee stabbed at Barnes & Noble in Boulder

A Barnes & Noble employee was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing, according to the Boulder Police Department. A Barnes & Noble employee was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing, according to the Boulder Police Department. Snow chance for Front Range, mountains...
This Small Town Has Been Named the Ugliest City In Colorado

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and that's good news for the folks who live in Colorado's ugliest city. Colorado has a lot of beautiful towns like Breckenridge, Estes Park, and Crested Butte that the state can be extremely proud of. However, if we are being honest, our colorful state has its share of towns that leave a lot to be desired. I could name a few, but I certainly don't want to offend people that live in one of those awful places.
New NoCo Area Costco Makes Huge Progress. Is It Almost Ready, Finally?

Can you ever have too many Colorado Costco location options? We don't think so. The latest Costco in the Northern Colorado Area is finally almost ready to open its doors. Back when I was a kid, the only Costco around this part of Colorado was in Westminster, Colorado, and it wasn't even called Costco, it was the Price Club—completely dating myself here, sorry. We didn't have a membership so I didn't get to scope it out until years later when a friend had that magical card that got me through the door with him. I only remember this because he bought me seasons 1 and 2 of South Park on VHS. I'm dating myself again, apologies. As soon as I was able to get a membership as an adult, I did. I mean, who doesn't need a box of 126 fruit snacks or a 10-gallon tub of mayo? Northern Colorado finally got a Costco a few years back right off of I-25 in Timnath and one more in the area is finally set to open.
The Yearling – Big Chair with Horse in Denver, Colorado

This Denver roadside attraction will have you saying yea or nay. Actually, it will have you saying both yay and neigh! It is The Yearling, a big red chair with a horse in Denver, Colorado. The Yearling features a 21-foot tall, 10-foot wide red-painted steel chair. Standing on top of...
