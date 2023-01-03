WALTERVILLE, Ore. -- A man is dead after a vehicle struck him on Highway 126 after dark Thursday night, according to Oregon State Police. OSP said they and the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported vehicle and pedestrian collision on Highway 126 near Latta Road at about 6:09 p.m. on January 5. Troopers said their initial investigation revealed that Brandon Philes, 50, of Springfield, had been walking on the eastbound fog line of the highway when he was struck by an eastbound Subaru Outback. OSP said Philes was declared deceased at the scene by medical personnel.

SPRINGFIELD, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO