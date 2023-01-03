Read full article on original website
Police investigating east Raleigh shooting as a homicide, male juvenile charged with involuntary manslaughter
RALEIGH, N.C. — Authorities are investigating a Thursday night shooting as a homicide after a young person died at the hospital, Raleigh police said. Raleigh police have arrested a male juvenile and charged him with involuntary manslaughter by juvenile petition. Police responded to the east Raleigh neighborhood shooting before...
Man shot to death in Lumberton, police say
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — An unresponsive man found in the road Thursday evening by Lumberton police had been shot multiple times, police said. Officers found the man shortly before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Carver and Edgewood streets after they were dispatched to investigate a report of gunshots in the area, police said. He […]
cbs17
Man charged with murder 3 weeks after fatal shooting in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have charged a man with murder three weeks after another man was found shot to death inside a parked truck in Fayetteville. The city’s police department on Thursday said Rondell Easterling, 30, of Fayetteville faces four charges in connection with the Dec. 12 slaying of Bishop Rhone, 27.
WMBF
Deputies arrest victim’s neighbor, another suspect in connection to deadly shooting in Maxton
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Robeson County deputies have made arrests in a deadly shooting just before Christmas Day in Maxton. Authorities were called to a home on Dec. 22 on Corey Road, where they said they found 50-year-old Darrell Locklear suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Harnett County man identified after getting shot, killed by deputies trying to serve involuntary commitment papers
LILLINGTON, N.C. — The Harnett County Sheriff's Office identified a man shot and killed by deputies on Monday after authorities say he was having a mental health episode. On Friday, the sheriff's office identified the man shot and killed as Dawson Lee Ervin. He was 68. The sheriff's office...
WMBF
Police investigating after finding a man shot, killed on the road in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after police found a man dead on the road in Lumberton Thursday evening. Lumberton police officers responded to reports of shots fired around 7 p.m. near Carver Street. When they arrived on the scene they found a man lying on the road at the intersection of Carver Street and Edgewood Street.
Men charged in Raleigh murder involving rival motorcycle gangs appear in court
RALEIGH, N.C. — Five men charged with murder in connection to the New Year's Day shooting death of a 37-year-old man appeared in court Friday. Martinus Starks, Vidaul Reed, Anthony Cheever, David Stephens and Tyler Grissom are each charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy robbery with a dangerous weapon in the shooting death of Jonas Padilla, arrest warrants show.
jocoreport.com
Woman Killed By Hit And Run Driver
ERWIN – An Erwin woman lost her life on Wednesday night when she was struck by a truck allegedly driven by an Erwin man who left the scene. Erwin Chief of Police Jonathan Johnson reports officers with his agency were dispatched to a hit-and-run at 5:42 p.m. in the vicinity of the intersection of North 10th and East H streets. Callers at the scene reported the victim was possibly dead.
Police investigating motorcycle crash on New Year's Day as a homicide
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that occurred on New Year's Day as a homicide. On Sunday around 5 p.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to motorcycle crash in the 6100 block of Bayberry Lane. On Wednesday, days after the crash, a...
Hamlet man charged with rape following release from federal prison
HAMLET — A Hamlet man has been charged with second degree rape and kidnapping following his release from federal prison. On Sunday, Jan. 1, deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office were contacted by the Mount Gilead Police in reference to a female at their department who stated that she had been held against her will and sexually assaulted.
Police searching for man who escaped custody at WakeMed Garner
GARNER, N.C. — A suspect escaped police custody Wednesday morning after he was taken to WakeMed Garner. The suspect, William Silver, 41, was arrested for DWI, speeding, resisting arrest and driving with license revoked. Silva was taken to WakeMed Garner because of breathing issues after running from police. While...
15-year-old found with loaded gun at Lumberton High School, district says
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A 15-year-old was found Friday with a loaded gun at Lumberton High School, according to the Public Schools of Robeson County. The freshman student has been suspended for 365 days, according to the district. The gun was found after the student was searched by school officials, the district said in a […]
County commissioner says body-cam need is up to the sheriff after North Carolina deputy shoots, kills man having mental episode
A deadly deputy-involved shooting in Harnett County has renewed the conversation surrounding body cameras for law enforcement.
wpde.com
2 shot at Laurinburg apartment complex, police say
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — Two people have been shot Tuesday evening at an apartment complex in the city limits of Laurinburg, according to Cpt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Dept. Young said via email “I can confirm that there are two people with gunshot wounds which occurred in...
Cumberland County judge upholds ban on publicly releasing body-cam footage in Jada Johnson shooting
A Cumberland County judge upheld an order banning police body-camera footage of Jada Johnson's death from being publicly released.
sandhillssentinel.com
Three Dollar General employees arrested
Three Dollar General employees were arrested on Dec. 29 on felony larceny by employee charges. Amber Ellis, 28, Sarah Walker, 37, and Ricky Jayne, 25, all from West End, were employees at the West End Dollar General store on Highway 211 near Juniper Lake Road. According to the Moore County...
Deputies look for suspect after man shot at Scotland County home
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are looking for a suspect after a man was shot in the arm and leg Tuesday night at a home in Scotland County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were called at about 11 p.m. to investigate a domestic dispute and found the man in the home with gunshot […]
YAHOO!
Judge rules family of Fayetteville woman killed by police can publicly comment on case
A Cumberland County judge Wednesday changed his initial ruling, stating that the family of a Fayetteville woman fatally shot by police could now comment on the case after viewing body camera footage from the shooting, but he maintained they still could not comment on what they see in the videos.
mhscattalk.com
Raleigh Lawyer Killed In A Murder-Suicide
Goldsboro police are investigating a shooting that happened inside the Riddle and Brantley law firm in Goldsboro. The shooting happened on Monday, Dec. 19 before 4:15 p.m. Investigators say that two bodies were found in the office. The victim of the shooting has been identified as Patrick White who is...
cbs17
Fayetteville man suspected of fatally shooting man in SC on New Year’s Eve surrenders, police said
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 23-year-old Fayetteville man is now in custody after a fatal New Year’s Eve shooting in South Carolina. The Sumter, South Carolina, Police Department said the suspect, 23-year-old Amani Jalik Zahquad Kennedy, turned himself in Tuesday. He is being held at the Sumter County Detention Center.
