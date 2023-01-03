Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Are These 2 Dividend Stocks in Danger of Cutting Their Payouts?
A dividend is only as good as the strength of the business that's paying it. If a company isn't in strong financial shape, investors shouldn't expect the dividend to last. Two stocks that income investors are showing some concern about right now are CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) and Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA). The concern stems from the fact that their payout ratios are alarmingly high, and both companies are coming off some tough earnings reports.
NASDAQ
Is It Time to Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock?
Investors who have held shares in electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) over the past year are in quite a bit of pain, with shares declining 70% 2022. In December alone, the share suffered near 40% losses, netting its fifth straight month of declines. As evidenced by the company’s fourth quarter...
NASDAQ
Find Strong Stocks to Buy for January with this ROE Screen
The benchmark S&P 500 fell 19% in 2022 for its worst performance since 2008. S&P 500 futures pointed to a solid start to January trading on Tuesday, but the stock market turned red relatively quickly on the first day of 2023 trading. The S&P 500 was down around 1% through...
NASDAQ
Here's Why You Should Invest in Cboe Global (CBOE) Stock
Cboe Global Markets’ CBOE optimistic medium-term target, strong market position, global reach, strength in its proprietary products, solid capital position, effective capital deployment along with favorable growth estimates make it worth retaining in one’s portfolio. CBOE has a decent track record of beating earnings estimates in three of...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 5, 2023
Wall Street closed higher on Wednesday in a choppy session of trading. Mixed signals from the labor market and manufacturing sector numbers had sent the market into slumber early in the day, but the release of the FOMC minutes saw a late rebound. All three major indexes ended in the green.
NASDAQ
Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Novo Nordisk a Decade Ago
How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well. The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing,...
NASDAQ
5 Top-Ranked ETFs to Buy at Bargain Prices for 2023
The U.S. stock market was off to a weak start in the New Year, extending the last year’s worst decline since 2008. Concerns over higher inflation and rising rates continued to weigh on investors’ sentiments. This has provided a compelling opportunity for investors to buy cheap heading into 2023.
NASDAQ
Here's Why You Should Retain Glaukos (GKOS) in Your Portfolio
Glaukos Corporation GKOS is well-poised for growth, backed by favorable clinical trial results and a robust product pipeline. However, stiff competition is a concern. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) have declined 4.7% against the industry’s growth of 4% in the past six months. The S&P 500 Index has fallen 1% in the same time frame.
NASDAQ
Signet (SIG) Rallies 21.4% in Past Six Months: Here's Why
Signet Jewelers Limited SIG seems a promising pick, thanks to steady growth in its e-commerce business and advancements made with respect to the Inspiring Brilliance strategy. Sturdy gains from growth initiatives like unique banner value propositions, innovation, marketing efforts and advanced connected-commerce capabilities are added positives. Shares of this jewelry retailer have appreciated 21.4% in the past six months against the industry’s 9.3% decline. Let’s delve deeper.
NASDAQ
BlackRock (BLK) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
BlackRock (BLK) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
NASDAQ
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
The market expects The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
ASX or NVMI: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors with an interest in Electronics - Semiconductors stocks have likely encountered both ASE Technology Hldg (ASX) and Nova Ltd. (NVMI). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. The best way to find...
NASDAQ
Delta Air Lines (DAL) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
Wall Street expects a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when Delta Air Lines (DAL) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
Analysts Estimate JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
The market expects JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
Foot Locker (FL) Rallies More Than 43% in 6 Months: Here's Why
Foot Locker, Inc. FL appears encouraging due to its robust business strategies. The company is effectively managing inventory, investing in digital platforms and improving supply-chain efficiencies. Management has been reinforcing the company’s digital presence and direct-to-consumer operations. Its FLX membership program appears commendable. Impressively, shares of this athletic footwear and...
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in the First Trust NASDAQ Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN)?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market, look no further than the First Trust NASDAQ Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/20/2016. While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are...
NASDAQ
4 Cosmetics Stocks Worth Watching on Robust Industry Trends
Efforts to boost digital operations amid consumers’ rising inclination to purchase cosmetics online are favoring companies in the Zacks Cosmetics industry. Growing focus on marketing campaigns and prudent product launches are contributing to the growth of players in the space. These investments, inflationary pressures and supply-chain disruptions come at the cost of margins.
NASDAQ
Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Lumen (LUMN) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this telecommunications have returned +1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500...
NASDAQ
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 5th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Edgewell Personal Care EPC is a manufactures and markets personal care products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.7% downward over the last 60 days. Itron ITRI is a technology...
NASDAQ
Why Is Brown-Forman B (BF.B) Down 6.4% Since Last Earnings Report?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Brown-Forman B (BF.B). Shares have lost about 6.4% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Brown-Forman B due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Comments / 0