ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Desperate Nottingham Forest aim to sell Emmanuel Dennis back to Watford with no other English club able to sign £15m dud

By Anthony Chapman
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

DESPERATE Nottingham Forest are aiming to selling Emmanuel Dennis BACK to Watford.

That’s because no other English club can sign the £15million flop this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ameC8_0k1xxb4g00
Nottingham Forest are ready to sell Emmanuel Dennis... with a Watford return possible Credit: Getty

Dennis, 25, joined newly-promoted Forest last summer after netting 10 Premier League goals with relegated Watford.

However, the Nigeria international has managed just one goal in 10 games for his new side.

And the Telegraph claims Steve Cooper is ready to axe Dennis as he seeks fresh arrivals.

The Forest boss and other coaching staff were reportedly left “infuriated” after Dennis’ shoddy performance in last week’s defeat to Manchester United.

But there is one sticking point for Forest, as Dennis is unable to sign for another English side until the summer.

Before his move to the City Ground, Dennis made two appearances for Watford in the Championship.

Players in England cannot feature for more than two clubs in a season.

And the only club available to Dennis in this country is Watford, who are yet to indicate whether they will bid for their former player.

HOW TO GET FREE BETS ON FOOTBALL

It means Forest could look abroad for an exit, even though they may struggle to recoup Dennis’ £15m fee.

However, his exit will help Cooper land a couple of targets, including a centre-back, a holding midfielder and a forward.

Other players on the transfer list include Harry Arter, Cafu, Lyle Taylor and Loic Mbe Soh.

Meanwhile, Josh Bowler is expected to return from his Olympiacos loan before rejoining Blackpool until the summer.

Reflecting on potential January business after the 1-1 draw with Chelsea, Cooper said: "If there's things to help the club then we will do that.

“The summer was the summer. We have to look at where we're at now.

“We've picked up some long-term injuries to some key players so if we can add players in the right positions then we will want to do that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b6LS8_0k1xxb4g00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dOgXV_0k1xxb4g00

“I'll work day by day with the players coming through the training ground and trusting the club to get to work.

“If we can add the right players in the right positions we want to do that."

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The gap between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has never been clearer

Before leaving Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo was so intent on staying at the top level that he had actually taken it upon himself to directly speak to figures he knew at elite clubs. Few were interested. There was no offer that would have been acceptable to the Portuguese. He still had strong ideas about his own worth.Ronaldo’s plan was clearly to go to the World Cup and remind everyone what that worth is, before watching the offers flood back.Instead, reality intervened. That didn’t just apply to a tournament that saw a limited Ronaldo unable to perform to anything like...
NME

‘FIFA 23’ downgrades Cristiano Ronaldo following Saudi Arabia move

Cristiano Ronaldo has had his stats downgraded in FIFA 23 following a disastrous few months on the pitch. As well as an explosive interview with Piers Morgan that saw him leave Manchester United “under mutual agreement” in November, Ronaldo had a shocker at the recent 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar. His team Portugal was defeated in the Quarterfinals of the competition by Morocco.
game-news24.com

Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world

George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
thecomeback.com

Soccer world reacts to shocking FA Cup upset

A massive upset just occurred in the 2023 FA Cup. Wrexham has just defeated 2-seeded Coventry City. The 4-3 victory on Saturday assured the club that they would go on through to the fourth round of the FA Cup. It’s a huge upset, as Coventry City plays in the EFL Championship, the second-highest football league in England. Meanwhile, Wrexham plays in the National League, the fifth-highest football league in England. So a three-league difference between the two clubs, which is absolutely gigantic.
BBC

Liverpool 2-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Sides forced to settle for replay after Anfield draw

Liverpool and Wolves were forced to settle for an FA Cup third-round replay after a thrilling encounter finished level at Anfield. Wolves led after Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson horrifically gave the ball away and Goncalo Guedes tapped home. Darwin Nunez's classy left-footed volley pulled Liverpool level, before Mohamed Salah side-footed them...
AOL Corp

Ronaldo the latest star to end career in soccer outpost

FILE - Pele of the New York Cosmos gestures during a press conference in New York on Sept. 29, 1977. Cristiano Ronaldo is not the first soccer superstar to head off to one of the world’s supposed minor leagues in the latter years of his career. Many of soccer's biggest names like Pelé, Johan Cruyff, Zico, Xavi Hernandez and now the 37-year-old Ronaldo at Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have found themselves prolonging their careers at unlikely soccer outposts usually for vast amounts of money. (AP Photo/Ira Schwarz, File)
BBC

Aston Villa 1-2 Stevenage: League Two side produce stunning late comeback

League Two Stevenage produced an incredible late comeback to stun Premier League Aston Villa at Villa Park and reach the FA Cup fourth round. The visiting players and manager Steve Evans celebrated with their supporters at full-time after two goals in the final two minutes clinched a magnificent victory. Substitute...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
955K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy