Read full article on original website
Related
AZFamily
Flagstaff man accused of murder in Kachina Village, deputies say
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Flagstaff man has been arrested in the death of another man in the small community of Kachina Village, a few miles south of the City of Flagstaff. According to authorities, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to an alleged shooting Monday night on...
knau.org
Navajo Police ask for public's help in locating missing person
The Navajo Nation Police Tuba City District is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. 49-year-old Duwayne Max Yazzie was last seen in Flagstaff on November 28, 2022. He stated to his family that he wanted to go to a rehabilitation center and was reportedly picked up at a Shell gas station. Authorities say Yazzie may be in Phoenix.
Interstate 40 closed from Ash Fork to Winslow; I-17 northbound closed at SR 179
At 8:45 p.m. Jan. 1, the Arizona Department of Transportation has announced that I-40 eastbound and westbound is closed in both directions from Winslow to Ash Fork. Also, northbound I-17 is closed at the Sedona exit (SR 179).
luxury-houses.net
Asked For $3.825 Million, This Stunning Mountain Modern Home in Flagstaff Arizona Blends Mountain and Contemporary Living
3308 Clubhouse Cir Home in Flagstaff, Arizona for Sale. 3308 Clubhouse Cir, Flagstaff, Arizona is a blend of mountain and contemporary living nestled on nearly an acre homesite surrounded by tall pine trees for the perfect combination. This Home in Flagstaff offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 3,994 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3308 Clubhouse Cir, please contact Jamie L Wong (Phone: 480 792 9500) at RE/MAX Fine Properties for full support and perfect service.
kjzz.org
Northern Arizona dries out for now; more snow to come
After the bout of winter storms earlier this week that brought snow to northern Arizona, things seem to be drying out — for now. Meteorologist Carter Humphreys with the National Weather Service in Flagstaff says some lower elevations may see snow melt as high temperatures reach into the 60s.
This Is The Coldest City In Arizona
Stacker determined the coldest cities in each state.
Comments / 0