Denver, CO

KRDO

Denver Nuggets game delayed again because of crooked rim

Less than a week after a Denver Nuggets game was delayed because of a crooked rim, a Nuggets game was put on hold again because the same rim was bent. On Sunday, officials worked frantically to level one of the rims, which appeared to have been bent out of line by the Boston Celtics‘ Robert Williams III, causing a 35-minute delay.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Pineiro's kick lifts Panthers to 10-7 win over Saints

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Eddy Pineiro kicked a 42-yard field goal as time expired, and the Carolina Panthers closed out their season with an opportunistic 10-7 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The Saints finished with some wide statistical advantages, outgaining Carolina 304 yards to 203, but the game remained tight until the end because of New Orleans’ inability to score on four possessions inside the Panthers 40-yard line. The Saints (7-10) were in position to win when safety Daniel Sorensen intercepted Sam Darnold near midfield and returned it to the Carolina 35 with 1:36 to go. But New Orleans failed to move the ball on three plays and Wil Lutz missed a 55-yard field goal attempt — his second miss of the game. Darnold then moved Carolina (7-10) into field goal range with a first-down scramble, followed by just his fifth completion of the game — a 21 yarder to former LSU receiver Terrace Marshall Jr.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KRDO

Rockies claim reliever Nick Mears off waivers from Rangers

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies claimed reliever Nick Mears off waivers from Texas. The right-hander was on the injured list for a good portion of the 2022 season after elbow surgery. The 26-year-old threw in 29 games over two stops through Pittsburgh’s minor-league system. He had a combined 4.80 ERA and 34 strikeouts with Triple-A Indianapolis and Single-A Bradenton. Mears appeared in two October games for the Pirates and gave up no runs over two innings. Mears was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Dec. 18 and claimed by the Rangers five days later. He was designated for assignment by Texas on Dec. 27.
DENVER, CO

