ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Ken Block’s craziest Top Gear stunts from gravity-defying race to London drifting as rally ace tragically dies at 55

By Anthony Blair
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

VIDEOES of rally driving icon Ken Block's most remarkable stunts on BBC's Top Gear have gone viral following the news of his tragic death aged 55.

Block was killed after his snowmobile flipped over on top of him at his ranch in the US state of Utah.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34MBlW_0k1xuNIv00
Rally driving legend Ken Block has died aged 55 Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lod12_0k1xuNIv00
In one memorable stunt, he jumped a car over a motorcross jump Credit: BBC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w1Olw_0k1xuNIv00
May looked terrified during the stunt Credit: BBC

The California-born rally driver, who raced with the Hoonigan Racing Division, was riding on a steep slope at the ranch when the vehicle landed on top of him.

Wasatch County Sheriff's Office said in a statement: "He was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the accident."

It added that he had been riding as part of a group, but was alone when the snowmobile flipped over.

Beginning his rally career in 2005, Block appeared on the BBC's Top Gear several times, including in a memorable airfield drifting piece alongside James May.

May led the tributes to the 55-year-old, sharing a link to the stunt as he tweeted: "RIP Ken Block, with thanks for some hilarious days out. Here's the airfield drifting piece from years back."

The clip was filmed at California's Inyokern Airport, and saw Block zoom around the airfield with May in his Rally American Subaru Impreza.

After drifting around the runway and narrowly avoiding crashing into some parked planes, Block skillfully drifts the car through a pair of hangar doors twice and doughnuts around a small signpost.

Next, he took the rally car off-road, showing off his drifting skills alongside dirt biker pal Ricky Carmicheal.

Chasing the motorbike through a scrapyard, Block then jumped the vehicle over a motorcross jump - much to May's apparent horror.

In Top Gear's 15th season, Block was challenged by Jeremy Clarkson to complete a lap of the track in a reliant Robin.

He rolled it at the first corner, causing the car to skid along on its side before coming to a halt.

Miraculously, Ken was unharmed in the accident.

I'm getting old - handling the fear is getting more and more difficult

Block also reappeared in the revamped Top Gear when he chased Matt LeBlanc and co through a former bootlegger hideaway in an off-road vehicle, pretending to be cops.

Drifting around narrow corners, he manages to "capture" all of the hosts, much to their fury.

He was also involved in controversy over a stunt filmed in 2017 in the streets of London.

Block was behind the wheel during Top Gear's notorious Cenotaph stunt, which saw the stunt driver racing through the streets of London, performing doughnuts on Whitehall and leaving burnt tyre marks close to the Cenotaph memorial.

The ill-fated film cost a reported £100,000 and sparked a row between Chris Evans and Matt LeBlanc.

But Block broke his silence at the time, telling The Sun his stunt car - dubbed The Hoonicorn - was kept a "respectable distance" from the war memorial.

During the interview, he also spoke about reaching the end of his career, and how it was becoming harder and harder to perform stunts the way he used to.

"I'm getting old - handling the fear is getting more and more difficult," he said.

"In the past year, I’ve done two of the most dangerous things I’ve done, which is sliding at the edge of a cliff at Pike’s Peak for Climbkhana and sliding the car with part of the wheel off the edge of a dock for Gymkhana 9.

"It takes a lot of nerve to do this stuff, especially when you’re dealing with a big car and placing it within inches, it can be quite difficult sometimes."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tJKo8_0k1xuNIv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26PhFR_0k1xuNIv00

He added: "It’s part of what makes this such a big thrill for me. I started it because it really was a dream come true."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2itAtA_0k1xuNIv00
He appeared on the BBC's Top Gear a number of times Credit: BBC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jnzbK_0k1xuNIv00
He was also involved in a stunt in London Credit: Top Gear
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uoklq_0k1xuNIv00
Posing as a cop, he chased Matt LeBlanc and co around an airfield Credit: BBC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rt3o2_0k1xuNIv00
Tributes have been paid to the stunt driver Credit: Top Gear
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37y68l_0k1xuNIv00
He died in a horror snowmobiling accident at his ranch in Utah Credit: Instagram/@kblock43

Comments / 0

Related
Top Speed

Custom Harley-Davidson V-Rod Looks Ludicrous In Its Mercedes AMG F1-Inspired Avatar

If you’re a regular here, you’d know how much we love featuring custom Harley-Davidsons. And in our experience, the craziest builds often come from places you’d least expect. A fitting example of this claim is Estonia’s Marek Kose Custom Garage which has whipped up a bonkers Harley-Davidson V-Rod inspired by the Mercedes-AMG F1 race car. More importantly, it’s ripe with tons of trick parts enthusiasts can drool over all day long.
Top Speed

The Undisputed Fastest Street Car On Planet Earth Is A Ford!

Would you believe it if someone told you that the fastest car on the planet is a Ford? That may seem an outlandish concept, but if you look at Ford’s racing heritage, you might begin to think this is absolutely possible. The Ford GT badge carries a lot of history. And one particular 2006 Ford GT model just added more accolades to that history. It has a proud owner and a name, and it's been improved upon several times throughout its life. Meet Johnny Bohmer’s 2006 Ford “BADD GT”.
FLORIDA STATE
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
CarBuzz.com

America's Worst Car Is Officially Dead In Its Home Country

UPDATE: We spoke with Mitsubishi, who had this to say about the fate of the Mirage: "Mirage remains an integral part of our US lineup at this time, along with Outlander Sport, Eclipse Cross, Outlander and the all-new Outlander PHEV just launching now." Overseas in Japan, the Mitsubishi Mirage has...
Top Speed

German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America

The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
New York Post

Influencer shamed for baring booty at family ski resort: ‘Charge her’

A blond beauty has been dress-coded on the slopes of a ski resort after she bared her booty in front of stunned children. The uninhibited influencer — who has not been publicly identified — was caught on camera being told off by a staff member at the family-friendly Big Sky resort in Montana over the weekend. In the footage, which was posted on the Instagram account @influencersinthewild, the scantily-clad skier was seen with her pants down, exposing her derriere in a black G-string onesie. “The mountain ranger had to go over and ask her to stop because there were kids...
MONTANA STATE
MotorTrend Magazine

The Hemi LS Engine: Yes, It’s Real, and It Kicks Ass!

That's the outrage we'd expect from the Mopar faithful or perhaps even the Ford hemi guys. After all, their righteous indignation is aimed directly at a set of hemi heads sitting astride an LS short-block. Allow that to stew in its own juices for a moment or two. Then ignore...
New York Post

UK beautician, 21, may never walk again after freak fall from resort balcony in Thailand

A 21-year-old British beautician suffered devastating injuries when she fell from a resort balcony during a vacation in Thailand – and has been told she may never walk again. Maddi Neale-Shankster, of Coventry, suffered spinal fractures when she took the tumble on the party island of Ko Pha-Ngan during her three-week dream trip, Metro reported. The striking blonde reportedly needs drains to remove blood and fluid from her chest before surgeons will try and repair the damage from the tragic fall. “The prognosis isn’t good as she has fractures to her spine and there’s a chance she may never walk again. It’s devastating,”...
New York Post

Chilling video shows passenger warning chopper pilot before fatal crash

Chilling video has emerged from inside the cockpit of one of two helicopters involved in a fatal mid-air collision in Australia – as a passenger taps the pilot in the arm to warn him of the impending disaster. The footage obtained by 7 News shows the tourist in the back seat of the descending chopper trying to alert pilot Michael James while pointing ahead. James turns toward the passenger, who then braces for impact with the other helicopter on Monday afternoon near Main Beach on Australia’s Gold Coast. In addition to the pilot, the helicopter was carrying Riaan and Elmarie Steenberg, and Marle...
Robb Report

Meet Bullet, a 200-Foot Megayacht Concept That Can Shoot Across the Water at 26 Knots

Franco Gnessi of Dynaship Yacht Design is trying to blow you away with his latest concept. Christened the Bullet, the megayacht is an exercise in perspective in which you discover a decidedly minimalist exterior is cleverly concealing a rather complex interior. Put simply, the true extent of the 200-footer isn’t apparent at first blush. Inspired by automotive design, Bullet is characterized by a series of sinuous lines that come together to create a sleek, aerodynamic silhouette. It’s kind of like a Ferrari of the high seas and even has the long nose (or foredeck) of a Prancing Horse. The Italian designer also...
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake & Former Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll Link Up At Leonardo DiCaprio’s Party

The 26-year-old blew up on social media for her revealing outfits at the FIFA World Cup. Drake has been doing this for a long time. Because of this, it never comes as a surprise when he links up with practically every famous face in the industry. Over the years, the rapper has befriended socialites, models, fellow artists, athletes, and various other creatives. Most recently, his ever-expanding social circle grew by one more as he posted up with a world-famous beauty named Ivana Knoll.
Motorious

Honest Dodge Commercial Is A Little Too Truthful

Dodge has become one of the most iconic auto manufacturers in America for a lot of reasons. Whether it’s the fact that they built the hellcat, some of the coolest classic cars in history or the Dodge nameplate, Or because of the ratty reputation when it comes to customers, most people will tell you that the brand appeals to them in some way shape or form. Recently, A channel called Dytastic recently uploaded an update to one of their older videos called an honest dodge commercial. So, what’s new with this brand of hilarious marketing strategy?
24/7 Wall St.

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of Owning a Ford F-150

The first Ford F-150 came out almost 75 years ago. For the last 40 of those, it has been the best-selling vehicle in the United States. Last January, Ford completed production on its 40 millionth F-Series truck. (This is the best selling car of 2022.) Part of the reason for the remarkable sales of the […]
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
955K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy