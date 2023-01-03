Ryan Clark close to tears as former NFL star ‘talks from the heart’ about Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest

FORMER NFL star Ryan Clark welled up on live TV as he discussed Damar Hamlin's shock cardiac arrest.

The ESPN analyst, 43, gave a "phenomenal" speech after the Bills star collapsed during Bills vs Bengals.

Ex-NFL star Ryan Clark gave his thoughts on Damar Hamlin's collapse Credit: ESPN

The Bills safety was rushed to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest Credit: Getty

Hamlin fell to the ground after a collision with Tee Higgins during the first quarter of Monday Night Football.

The ex-Pittsburgh safety had initially returned to his feet after the routine hit, before slumping back down.

CPR was administered on the field before Hamlin was rushed to hospital, with the Bills later confirming he had suffered a cardiac arrest.

Clark led the prayers in the ESPN studio and was praised by fans for his message to Hamlin "from the heart".

Clark said: "I think the first thing - this is about Damar Hamlin.

"It's about a young man at 24 years old that was living his dream.

"A few hours ago he was getting ready to play the biggest game of his NFL career.

"And there's probably nowhere else in the world he wanted to be. And now, he fights for his life."

Clark has first-hand experience of serious illness having missed the 2007 season due to a splenic infarction caused by hereditary sickle cell anemia.

And he gave NFL fans an insight into how Hamlin's Bills teammates will be feeling after the traumatic incident.

Clark continued: "I dealt with this before, and I watched my teammates, for days, come to my hospital bed and just cry.

"I had them call me and tell me that they didn't think I was gonna make it.

"And now this team has to deal with that, and they have no answers."

The ex-Steelers and Giants star also believes the incident should be a turning point for the NFL - and how it treats its players.

He continued: "The next time that we get upset at our favorite fantasy player, or we're upset that the guy on our team doesn't make the play, and we're saying he's worthless and we're saying 'you get to make all this money,' we should remember that these guys are putting their lives on the line to live this dream."

Fans took to social media to praise Clark for his words on such a difficult evening for the sport.

One wrote: "Ryan Clark’s coverage of the Damar Hamlin injury is phenomenal."

Another said: "Ryan Clark put this in the best way possible."

While a third added: "That man speaks from the heart."