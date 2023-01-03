Arsenal transfer news LIVE: Mykhaylo Mudryk £62m second bid LATEST, Declan Rice prefers London move – updates

ARSENAL have now made a SECOND bid for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk worth up to £62million.

But they are still haggling with the Ukrainian Champions over the amount of money which they will have to pay up front.

Elsewhere, Arsenal have been dealt a transfer blow as Franck Kessie is refusing to leave the Camp Nou just months after his move to Barcelona.

reports state that Arsenal 'could' make a move for Declan Rice, who prefers a move to London in the summer.

The West Ham captain has been heavily linked with a switch to Chelsea but the Blues are currently outside of the Champions League spots, which may factor into any decision.

Nev: Draw shows Arsenal need a bit more

Gary Neville claims Arsenal's 0-0 home draw with Newcastle shows the Prem leaders need that "little bit more" quality.

The Manchester United legend and Sky Sports columnist feels the Gunners "just didn’t really have the answers" as the third-placed Magpies competed stubbornly.

He said: “They (Arsenal) couldn’t break them down, and they didn’t have the options to change the flow of the game.

“It became a frustrating, scrappy game. The Newcastle fans can be proud.

“I don’t think Arsenal played badly tonight but it’s a sign of where they’re at.

“If they get into these tight games at the top of the league, they’re just going to need that little bit more.”

Arseanl sub ratings

Takehiro Tomiyasu (on for White, 76mins) – 6

Did a job when needed, but lacked an attacking cross when they needed in the dying moments.

Gunners' frontline rated

Bukayo Saka - 7

Had Burn on toast at times, but struggled to influence in attack like he normally does.

Sparked into life on the hour mark and gave the Newcastle defence a torrid time down the right flank.

Eddie Nketiah - 6

Energetic and enthusiastic but not clinical enough, summing up Arsenal as a whole in the first half.

Put one on a plate for Granit Xhaka but fluffed a few passes also.

Lost his impact towards the end as he tired and missed a great, late chance to win it.

Gabriel Martinelli - 6

Barring a few early counters and dribbles, was kept under control by the double-team of Kieran Trippier and Miguel Almiron.

Almost won it at the end with a flicked header from a corner.

How Arsenal midfield rated

Granit Xhaka - 7

Picked up an unnecessary yellow card for a late tackle on Fabian Schar, one which we all thought had been ironed out of his game recently.

Should have done better with an Nketiah cut-back in the box, and then was risking getting sent off for a clumsy effort on Wilson just after the break.

Thomas Partey - 8

At his controlling, manipulating best. Everything good about the Gunners early on went through him and stopped several Newcastle attacks with as well-timed lunge or two.

Continued to sweep up the mess as his team-mates piled forward looking for a winner.

Martin Odegaard - 6

For someone who has thrived on getting that final ball spot-on this season thus far, it was not a first half to remember, other than a cute free-kick to set up Gabriel for a header.

The Norwegian huffed and puffed but never really got going like we know he can.

William Saliba - 6

Did well to marshal Callum Wilson when needed, and caught a nasty high boot from the England striker for his troubles.

Gave away a dangerous looking corner with nine minutes left only to make up for it with a clearing header.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 7

Came close midway through the half with a looping header – arguably Arsenal’s best chance of the half – that narrowly missed Nick Pope’s right-hand post.

Unlucky not to win a penalty after replays showed his shirt was clearly tugged by Dan Burn at a free-kick.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 6

Was not at his best on the ball in the first half, despite taking up some decent positions in-field to get Arsenal going.

Improved in the second half, despite looking a bit iffy at the back up against the flying Miguel Almiron.

Gunners' ratings

Aaron Ramsdale - 6

Other than a tame Callum Wilson shot from range – which was dealt with comfortably – the Three Lions keeper had very little to be concerned about for the opening 45 minutes.

Almost cost them after his pass out from the back was semi-charged down by Joelinton.

Ben White - 7

Did not get forward as much as he would have liked, wary of the counter from Joelinton, yet got the fans on their feet with a driving sprint to win the ball back.

Looked exhausted in the second half, and was soon replaced by Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Burn: Wingers helped us tame Saka

Newcastle defender Dan Burn says drawing 0-0 at Arsenal is "huge" for the third-placed Magpies.

And he believes using wingers to double up on Gunners' wideman Bukayyo Saka was key.

He told Sky Sports: "Arsenal are really good and are a tough team to figure out.

I think we did really well and weathered the storm for a bit and it shows how resilient we've been for probably the past year.

"When we're not playing at our best we're hard to beat.

"Bukayo Saka is a great player and he can go both ways. The wingers helped us a lot to double up on him.

We got to grips with it as the game went on."

Rice fury at claims he's given up

Rumoured Arsenal target Declan Rice has hit back at supporters who have claimed that he has “given up” in his performances for West Ham.

The Hammers have endured a miserable run of form that has seen them slip to 17th in the Premier League.

The 2-0 defeat to Brentford on Friday has left them outside of the relegation zone only on goal difference.

Some fans have been taking out their frustrations on social media by blasting their captain Rice’s recent displays amid links to Chelsea, the Gunners and Manchester City.

With speculation mounting that he will leave West Ham, where he has played since 2014, one Instagram account even claimed that Rice “has given up”.

But the England international hit back: “Keep reading little comments like these that are, 1. Funny & 2. Complete nonsense. I would never ever give up, for the fans or for the club.

“Of course things on a football pitch get tough! But especially as captain and wearing this shirt, I know exactly what it means to play for West Ham.”

His manager David Moyes has also publicly defended the player from social media criticism.

He said last week: “People can have their opinions, but Declan played fantastically well in midweek and he has done for nearly all the time I've been here."

Gunners' boss Mikel Arteta was furious his side didn't get a stoppage-time penalty for handball as their late onslaught failed to earn victory.

But Arsenal still moved eight points clear at the top with this draw,

Gunners ‘targeting French teen Wahi’

Arsenal are reportedly tracking Montpellier’s teenage forward Elye Wahi.

The Gunners are still patching up their attack in the absence of injured Gabriel Jesus.

And the Prem leaders think French prospect Wahi, who has just had his 19th birthday, could help fill the void, according to Foot Mercato.

Gunners are 'nowhere near title talk'

Gary Neville says a top-three finish for Arsenal this season would be "sensational" - but they should be "nowhere near title talk".

The Gunners are locked at 0-0 with Newcastle tonight as they seek the victory needed to go 10 points clear of second-placed Manchester City.

However, ex-Man Utd defender Neville told Sky Sports: "To say we're even talking about the title now - we're nowhere near title talk.

"He (Mikel Arteta) will try to relax them, he's been there before with Manchester City. That will help them. I think they'll be ok.

"A good season for Arsenal would be to finish in the top three, that would be a sensational season."

The Gunners narrowly missed out on Champions League football last season.

And after recruiting title winners Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from City, as well as seeing William Saliba come into the team, they have surpassed pre-season expectations.

Newcaslte twice nearly nicked a lead against the tide of play just before the break.

But Arsenal have been on top as they seek the three points needed to go 10 clear at the top.

The Gunners have had one of the most storming starts to a Prem game seen this season - but still without a breakthrough.

In heavy rain, the Gunners are under way in their bid to go 10 points clear in the Prem with victory.

But Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka conceded an early free-kick.

'Team-mates must step up without Jesus'

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta praised the third-placed Toon but believes he's picked the right side to beat them.

He told Sky Sports: "They are a good team in a good moment. They are very competitive so we have to compete.

"We think this is the best team to win the game.

"We have other players who will have to step up, Gabriel [Jesus] is a vital player for us and the rest of the team have to step up and make a difference in the game.

"I can't manage expectations. I can manage what we do every day with the players and staff."

Arteta: We must start well

Mikel Arteta is demanding Arsenal fight fire with fire right from the start to beat Newcastle tonight.

Asked what was needed for victory, the Arsenal boss told Sky Sports: "Everything.

"We have to start well, compete well, be in duels in the boxes.

"They are really physical and they like to run so everything is key."

Tonight's teams

Eddie Nketiah again spearheads Arsenal's attack as they seek the victory that would put them 10 points clear of second-placed Manchester City.

Third-placed Newcastle have lost their last 11 trips to the Emirates and haven't netted there in the past seven games.

Arsenal (4-3-3): 1 Ramsdale; 4 White, 12 Saliba, 6 Gabriel, 35 Zinchenko; 8 Odegaard, 5 Partey, 34 Xhaka; 7 Saka, 14 Nketiah, 11 Martinelli

Subs: 30 Turner, 3 Tierney, 16 Holding, 18 Tomiyasu, 21 Viera, 23 Sambi Lokonga, 25 Elneny, 27 Marquinhos, 43 Butler-Oyedeji.

Newcastle (4-3-3): 22 Pope; 2 Trippier, 5 Schar, 4 Botman, 33 Burn; 36 Longstaff, 39 Guimaraes, 28 Willock; 24 Almiron, 9 Wilson, 7 Joelinton

Subs: 1 Dubravka, 6 Lascellews, 10 Saint-Maximin, 11 Ritchie, 12 Lewis, 19 Manquillo, 20 Wood, 23 Murphy, 32 Anderson.

Emile setback

Hopes Emile Smith Rowe could be involved tonight now seem over.

The fit-again England midfielder is tipped to make Monday's squad to visit Oxford United in the FA Cup rather than this evening's home Prem clash with Newcastle.

Silvinho appointed Albania boss

Former Arsenal left-back Silvinho has been appointed as Albania’s new boss.

The 48-year-old has replaces Italian Edy Reja and will take charge of a national team featuring the likes of Chelsea striker Armando Broja and Brentford keeper Thomas Strakosha.

Surprise way to avoid North London derby ban

Arsenal and Tottenham players COULD avoid suspension from the North London derby by being SENT OFF in their midweek Premier League games.

The likes of Bukayo Saka, William Saliba or Harry Kane are all currently on four yellow cards in the league so far this season.

That means a caution for Saka or Saliba against Newcastle on Tuesday night, or for Kane against Crystal Palace on Wednesday, would lead to them missing the next league match - which is the North London derby on January 15.

However, if they are sent off in these upcoming games, the suspension would apply to their next domestic fixtures - which come in the FA Cup third round at the weekend.

Spurs host Portsmouth on Saturday, before Arsenal travel to Oxford United on Monday.

Therefore, there is a possibility that if Saka, Saliba or Kane are on bookings during the latter stages of their matches against Newcastle and Palace then they may choose to see red in order to avoid missing the derby.

Chelsea bid to hijack Gunners' Mudryk bid

EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea are attempting to hijack Arsenal's move for Mykhaylo Mudryk and are set for talks with the Blues in London this week.

Arsenal's latest offer for the Shakhtar Donetsk star is £62million, but is still well below the Ukrainian side's asking price.

Despite the Gunners having already agreed personal terms over a five-year deal, worth around £120k-a-week, with Mudryk, Chelsea are set to enter the fray having already started discussions.

If the Blues agree to meet the asking price, around £60million with another £20million in add-ons, and offer better terms than the Gunners they could pip the Premier League leaders to the deal.

And Shakhtar sporting director, Darijo Srna, is set to travel to London for talks this week.

Todd Boehly is set to spend big this month in order to help Graham Potter turn their poor form around.

Boffins back Gunners to win Prem

Computer boffins tip Arsenal to win the Prem - and Manchester United to finish third.

American pollsters FiveThirtyEight have predicted the results for the rest of the campaign.

And they reckon the Gunners will hold off defending champs Manchester City - while Liverpool will revive enough to grab the fourth Champions League spot.

Newcastle are forecast to come fifth, ahead of Spurs and Chelsea in seventh.

Ed's up, he's Arsenal's best finisher

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has been hailed by Tony Cascarino as the best finisher at the club.

The English striker is leading the line for the club during Gabriel Jesus’ spell on the sidelines, but Cascarino does not think it will hinder the Gunners.

Writing in his column in The Times, he said: “Their squad depth is growing too. Gabriel Jesus’s injury was a blow but Eddie Nketiah is capable of making a massive impact, and I think he is the best finisher at the club.

“Arsenal will strengthen in the January transfer window and have Jesus and Emile Smith Rowe to come back.”

Emile back in contention

Three-cap England midfielder Emile Smith Rowe is fit enough to be considered for tonight's home Prem clash with Newcastle.

The Londoner, 22, has been sidelined with a groin injury for most of the season.

But he recovered well during the break for the World Cup in Qatar.

Rice on Mik's menu

Arsenal could enter the race to sign West Ham’s Declan Rice from West Ham, according to CBS.

The struggling Hammers are desperate to keep their £100million-rated England star but their resolve may be tested by a big bid from their big London rivals.