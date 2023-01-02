ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Daniel Boone earns hardwood sweep of Gate City

Monarch shooting victim’s father: ‘Nobody should …. As police investigate the fatal shooting at Monarch apartments early on New Year's Day, family and friends of victim Ja'Shon Yates gathered to remember the 19-year-old Kingsport resident. Bucs fall in final seconds to rival Chattanooga, …. Bucs fall in final...
KINGSPORT, TN
Toys R Us coming down, coffee spot up on North Roan

A new option for coffee drinkers is about to go up on the former Toys R Us property on North Roan Street, and the 45,000-square-foot building that set countless kids dreaming through the years before closing in 2018 will soon fall to the wrecking ball. Toys R Us coming down,...
KINGSPORT, TN
Bucs see first-half lead slip in loss to Western Carolina

Bucs see first-half lead slip in loss to Western …. Bucs see first-half lead slip in loss to Western Carolina. Monarch shooting victim’s father: ‘Nobody should …. As police investigate the fatal shooting at Monarch apartments early on New Year's Day, family and friends of victim Ja'Shon Yates gathered to remember the 19-year-old Kingsport resident.
KINGSPORT, TN
Monarch shooting victim's father: 'Nobody should go through this'

As police investigate the fatal shooting at Monarch apartments early on New Year's Day, family and friends of victim Ja'Shon Yates gathered to remember the 19-year-old Kingsport resident. Monarch shooting victim’s father: ‘Nobody should …. As police investigate the fatal shooting at Monarch apartments early on New Year's...
KINGSPORT, TN
First Responders Ball

(WJHL) Jimmy Pierce tells us about the first annual Tri-cities First Responder Ball coming up January 20th at Memorial Park in Johnson City. The event is free to all current first responders in the area. For more information check out the event on Facebook.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
MLK events include first in-person prayer breakfast in three years

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Organizers of Johnson City-Washington County's annual Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast are emphasizing connection and King's concept of "beloved community" for the first in-person breakfast in three years. MLK events include first in-person prayer breakfast …. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Organizers of...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Man convicted of 80s murder arrested in Kingsport traffic stop

Man convicted of 80s murder arrested in Kingsport traffic stop. Man convicted of 80s murder arrested in Kingsport …. Man convicted of 80s murder arrested in Kingsport traffic stop. Amoore, No. 9 Virginia Tech women hold off Virginia …. Amoore, No. 9 Virginia Tech women hold off Virginia 74-66 Horston...
KINGSPORT, TN
Educator of the Week: Terra Misener, North Side Elementary School

Educator of the Week: Terra Misener, North Side Elementary School. Educator of the Week: Terra Misener, North Side Elementary …. Educator of the Week: Terra Misener, North Side Elementary School. Mendota triple murder suspect pleads guilty. Mendota triple murder suspect pleads guilty. Monarch apartments scene of multiple assaults, shootings …
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Vescovi, Zeigler lead No. 8 Vols to 87-53 rout of Miss St.

Vescovi, Zeigler lead No. 8 Vols to 87-53 rout of Miss St. Vescovi, Zeigler lead No. 8 Vols to 87-53 rout of …. Vescovi, Zeigler lead No. 8 Vols to 87-53 rout of Miss St. Community Heroes: Dr. Tim Perry helps people who …. Community Heroes: Dr. Tim Perry helps...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Mendota triple-murder suspect pleads guilty

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Virginia's General Assembly Majority Leader doesn't expect a Democratic bid to continue raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026 to succeed. VA General Assembly Preview. Bristol, VA Vice-Mayor Becky Nave speaks on her priorities …. Bristol, VA Vice-Mayor Becky Nave speaks...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Greeneville woman charged with statutory rape of 15-year-old

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Virginia's General Assembly Majority Leader doesn't expect a Democratic bid to continue raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026 to succeed. VA General Assembly Preview. Bristol, VA Vice-Mayor Becky Nave speaks on her priorities …. Bristol, VA Vice-Mayor Becky Nave speaks...
GREENEVILLE, TN
Greeneville police identify body found in burned vehicle

Greeneville police have released the identity of the body found inside a burned vehicle in a church parking lot. Greeneville police identify body found in burned …. Greeneville police have released the identity of the body found inside a burned vehicle in a church parking lot. Amoore, No. 9 Virginia...
GREENEVILLE, TN
Johnson City man charged with second-degree murder following alleged shooting

Johnson City man charged with second-degree murder following alleged shooting. Johnson City man charged with second-degree murder …. Johnson City man charged with second-degree murder following alleged shooting. Man convicted of 80s murder arrested in Kingsport …. Man convicted of 80s murder arrested in Kingsport traffic stop. Kilgore weighs in...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Styled & Dressed for Winter

(WJHL) Professional Stylist and owner of Azlinn Hope Collection, Azlinn Edwards shows us some of the latest trends in winter attire. She also gives us some styling tips on how to wear those trends. For more information or to learn about their upcoming events, please visit their store in downtown Johnson City or follow them on social media and online at www.AzlinnHope.com.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

