Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Speedway In Lights Winding Down - Vendors Experience Mixed ResultsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"Bryan DijkhuizenKingsport, TN
South Fork Utility Merger Likely According to State Utility Management Review BoardJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Martial Arts Facility to Offer Marital Arts for Fundraiser in JanuaryJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Related
wjhl.com
Daniel Boone earns hardwood sweep of Gate City
Monarch shooting victim’s father: ‘Nobody should …. As police investigate the fatal shooting at Monarch apartments early on New Year's Day, family and friends of victim Ja'Shon Yates gathered to remember the 19-year-old Kingsport resident. Bucs fall in final seconds to rival Chattanooga, …. Bucs fall in final...
wjhl.com
Toys R Us coming down, coffee spot up on North Roan
A new option for coffee drinkers is about to go up on the former Toys R Us property on North Roan Street, and the 45,000-square-foot building that set countless kids dreaming through the years before closing in 2018 will soon fall to the wrecking ball. Toys R Us coming down,...
wjhl.com
Ballad, Watauga Ortho continues skirmish over new JCMC on-call rules
A change is coming to Johnson City Medical Center's Level 1 trauma center. Ballad Health calls it a win for patient safety but a local orthopedic group is crying foul. Ballad, Watauga Ortho continues skirmish over new …. A change is coming to Johnson City Medical Center's Level 1 trauma...
wjhl.com
Kingsport real estate market continues to bring in out of region buyers
Kingsport real estate market continues to bring in out of region buyers. Kingsport real estate market continues to bring in …. Kingsport real estate market continues to bring in out of region buyers. Amoore, No. 9 Virginia Tech women hold off Virginia …. Amoore, No. 9 Virginia Tech women hold...
wjhl.com
Bucs see first-half lead slip in loss to Western Carolina
Bucs see first-half lead slip in loss to Western …. Bucs see first-half lead slip in loss to Western Carolina. Monarch shooting victim’s father: ‘Nobody should …. As police investigate the fatal shooting at Monarch apartments early on New Year's Day, family and friends of victim Ja'Shon Yates gathered to remember the 19-year-old Kingsport resident.
wjhl.com
Monarch shooting victim's father: 'Nobody should go through this'
As police investigate the fatal shooting at Monarch apartments early on New Year's Day, family and friends of victim Ja'Shon Yates gathered to remember the 19-year-old Kingsport resident. Monarch shooting victim’s father: ‘Nobody should …. As police investigate the fatal shooting at Monarch apartments early on New Year's...
wjhl.com
Del. Kilgore weighs in on wages, weed, abortion, EVs, and Town of Pound ahead of session
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Virginia's General Assembly Majority Leader doesn't expect a Democratic bid to continue raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026 to succeed. Del. Kilgore weighs in on wages, weed, abortion, …. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Virginia's General Assembly Majority Leader doesn't...
wjhl.com
First Responders Ball
(WJHL) Jimmy Pierce tells us about the first annual Tri-cities First Responder Ball coming up January 20th at Memorial Park in Johnson City. The event is free to all current first responders in the area. For more information check out the event on Facebook.
wjhl.com
MLK events include first in-person prayer breakfast in three years
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Organizers of Johnson City-Washington County's annual Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast are emphasizing connection and King's concept of "beloved community" for the first in-person breakfast in three years. MLK events include first in-person prayer breakfast …. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Organizers of...
wjhl.com
Man convicted of 80s murder arrested in Kingsport traffic stop
Man convicted of 80s murder arrested in Kingsport traffic stop. Man convicted of 80s murder arrested in Kingsport …. Man convicted of 80s murder arrested in Kingsport traffic stop. Amoore, No. 9 Virginia Tech women hold off Virginia …. Amoore, No. 9 Virginia Tech women hold off Virginia 74-66 Horston...
wjhl.com
Lower adoption rates putting additional strain on animal shelters at capacity
Lower adoption rates putting additional strain on animal shelters at capacity. Lower adoption rates putting additional strain on …. Lower adoption rates putting additional strain on animal shelters at capacity. Amoore, No. 9 Virginia Tech women hold off Virginia …. Amoore, No. 9 Virginia Tech women hold off Virginia 74-66.
wjhl.com
Educator of the Week: Terra Misener, North Side Elementary School
Educator of the Week: Terra Misener, North Side Elementary School. Educator of the Week: Terra Misener, North Side Elementary …. Educator of the Week: Terra Misener, North Side Elementary School. Mendota triple murder suspect pleads guilty. Mendota triple murder suspect pleads guilty. Monarch apartments scene of multiple assaults, shootings …
wjhl.com
Vescovi, Zeigler lead No. 8 Vols to 87-53 rout of Miss St.
Vescovi, Zeigler lead No. 8 Vols to 87-53 rout of Miss St. Vescovi, Zeigler lead No. 8 Vols to 87-53 rout of …. Vescovi, Zeigler lead No. 8 Vols to 87-53 rout of Miss St. Community Heroes: Dr. Tim Perry helps people who …. Community Heroes: Dr. Tim Perry helps...
wjhl.com
Mendota triple-murder suspect pleads guilty
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Virginia's General Assembly Majority Leader doesn't expect a Democratic bid to continue raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026 to succeed. VA General Assembly Preview. Bristol, VA Vice-Mayor Becky Nave speaks on her priorities …. Bristol, VA Vice-Mayor Becky Nave speaks...
wjhl.com
Greeneville woman charged with statutory rape of 15-year-old
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Virginia's General Assembly Majority Leader doesn't expect a Democratic bid to continue raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026 to succeed. VA General Assembly Preview. Bristol, VA Vice-Mayor Becky Nave speaks on her priorities …. Bristol, VA Vice-Mayor Becky Nave speaks...
wjhl.com
Community Heroes: Dr. Tim Perry helps people who have been deeply affected by the pandemic
Community Heroes: Dr. Tim Perry helps people who have been deeply affected by the pandemic. Community Heroes: Dr. Tim Perry helps people who …. Community Heroes: Dr. Tim Perry helps people who have been deeply affected by the pandemic. Monarch shooting victim’s father: ‘Nobody should …. As police...
wjhl.com
Greeneville police identify body found in burned vehicle
Greeneville police have released the identity of the body found inside a burned vehicle in a church parking lot. Greeneville police identify body found in burned …. Greeneville police have released the identity of the body found inside a burned vehicle in a church parking lot. Amoore, No. 9 Virginia...
wjhl.com
Johnson City man charged with second-degree murder following alleged shooting
Johnson City man charged with second-degree murder following alleged shooting. Johnson City man charged with second-degree murder …. Johnson City man charged with second-degree murder following alleged shooting. Man convicted of 80s murder arrested in Kingsport …. Man convicted of 80s murder arrested in Kingsport traffic stop. Kilgore weighs in...
wjhl.com
Styled & Dressed for Winter
(WJHL) Professional Stylist and owner of Azlinn Hope Collection, Azlinn Edwards shows us some of the latest trends in winter attire. She also gives us some styling tips on how to wear those trends. For more information or to learn about their upcoming events, please visit their store in downtown Johnson City or follow them on social media and online at www.AzlinnHope.com.
wjhl.com
Greater Kingsport Family YMCA offers January specials
Jonathan Albarado tells us all about the Greater Kingsport Family YMCA’s 40th anniversary year, and their special offers taking place this month!. For more information call 423-247-9622 or go to ymcakpt.org.
Comments / 0