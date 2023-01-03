Read full article on original website
Related
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods accused of DELIBERATELY avoiding subpoena notice in antitrust case
Tiger Woods has been accused of deliberately avoiding attempts to be served notice of a subpoena. Attorney Larry Klayman - who is representing LIV Golf League player Patrick Reed in his defamation action against members of the golf media - has filed an antitrust case against the PGA Tour. Lawyers...
golfmagic.com
Tom Kim reveals why he babysat Jordan Spieth's son over Christmas
New Nike signing Tom Kim has revealed he spent Christmas day with Jordan Spieth, wife Annie and their son Sammy. Kim - who asked this fantastic question after a slam-dunk eagle at the Sentry Tournament of Champions - has rented a property in Texas, near Spieth. It will serve as...
Golf.com
Jordan Spieth was putting when he heard betting talk. What followed is epic
Jordan Spieth first saluted. And you, laughing, may have doubled-over. “You gotta love that exchange,” analyst Billy Kratzert said Thursday on PGA Tour Live. Got to. The year is but a few days old, but we already have a Spieth moment for 2023. But no, this did not feature a spectacular hole-out, though the engaging superstar also did that Thursday during the Tournament of Champions first round. And no, this did not involve a missed 2-footer, though he did that, too, at the Plantation Course at Kapalua.
golfmagic.com
Jordan Spieth reacts to "DISRESPECTFUL" question about PGA Tour career
Jordan Spieth will never stop doing Jordan Spieth things. We are only a few days into 2023 and we've already had a few moments that will surely go down as highlights for Spieth by the end of the year. First we had Spieth bantering with these two gambling fans during...
Ben Crenshaw Concerned About Masters Media Circus With LIV Golfers At Augusta
Two-time Masters champion Ben Crenshaw worried about LIV Golf saga spilling over at Augusta
PGA tour winner reveals heartbreaking reason why he has retired from golf
Kenny Perry was one of golf’s best, but he hasn’t played a round since 2021, and he revealed the heartbreaking reason why in an interview on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio this week. Perry, a 14-time PGA tour and 10-time PGA Tour Champions winner, revealed that he has retired...
Golf.com
‘I have a lot of funny stories’: Justin Thomas dishes on wife’s golf knowledge
Justin Thomas smiles before the question is even done being asked. No doubt, it’s a fun topic for those who know their golf — and are married to those who may have previously only heard about the peculiar stick-and-ball sport. “When you met Jill, or when you guys...
Jordan Spieth politely let a golf fan know his gambling chatter was a little loud after sinking a putt
Jordan Spieth is no fool. He knows a good percentage of fans at the golf course have their own stakes on the results of the game he’s playing. He’d probably just appreciate it if they didn’t talk about their bets so loud that he can hear it while attempting to putt.
golfmagic.com
Report: LIV Golf rocked by the loss of ANOTHER top executive
LIV Golf have reportedly been hit by the loss of another top executive. According to Sports Business Journal, the breakaway tour are no longer working with Matt Goodman. Goodman held the position of president of franchises for the Saudi-financed circuit. LIV Golf received further bad news earlier today when it...
GolfWRX
Club Junkie Review: Callaway Paradym drivers! All 3 heads!
Callaway just started off its 2023 golf season strong with the release of the new Paradym driver line up. There are three Paradym models to fit your swing and offer cutting edge technology to enhance distance, forgiveness, and control spin. I was fortunate enough to hit all three models, only on the range so far, and came away impressed with the entire line. For a more detailed review, please take a listen to the Club Junkie below or on any podcast platform. Just search GolfWRX Radio.
Mardy Fish out as US Davis Cup captain before next matches
Mardy Fish is out as captain of the U.S. Davis Cup team after the U.S. Tennis Association said Friday that the two sides “mutually agreed to move in a new direction.” The USTA announced the change as part of a news release that began by listing the members of the American roster for a qualifying matchup at Uzbekistan on Feb. 3-4. Those players are doubles specialist Rajeev Ram, Tommy Paul, Jenson Brooksby, Mackenzie McDonald and Austin Krajicek. Ram was notably left off the squad by Fish for the Davis Cup Finals in November. That was shortly after the 38-year-old Ram reached the No. 1 ranking in men’s doubles for the first time on the heels of winning a second consecutive U.S. Open doubles championship for his third Grand Slam trophy overall. Fish, a former professional player who had been the U.S. captain since 2019, and Davis Cup coach Bob Bryan were fined $10,000 apiece in November by the International Tennis Integrity Agency for promoting a gambling operator via social media.
Maui musings: Golf a learning curve for some players’ ’wives
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — They had been dating for three months when Jon Rahm’s wife attended her first golf tournament. He was a senior at Arizona State and had already won the Ben Hogan Award as the nation’s best college player. Her knowledge of golf?. “Zero,” Rahm...
Good news for golf fans: Last hour of final-round coverage of Sentry Tournament of Champions on Golf Channel will be commercial free
It’s a common refrain for golf fans watching their favorite sport on TV: too many commercials during critical times of the weekend coverage. Well, thanks to a deal with Callaway, the final hour of Sunday’s coverage of the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Golf Channel will be commercial free.
GolfWRX
Oak Hill host professional Jason Ballard has thoughts on the 2023 PGA Championship
In previous features on the 2023 PGA Championship, we examined the history of the tournament at Rochester’s jewel, as well as the benefits of a November start on the infrastructure. As the calendar year of 2023 arrives, we are proud to continue our monthly preparation for the Return to Oak Hill, we are excited to present a six-question interview with Mr. Jason Ballard, the Head Golf PGA Professional at the club. To begin our exchange, we asked Mr. Ballard to provide a bullet-point list on his career in golf and at Oak Hill. The six questions follow the list.
Jon Rahm wins a stunner at Kapalua after Morikawa wipeout
KAPALUA, Hawaii — (AP) — Jon Rahm began the bold new year on the PGA Tour by coming from seven shots behind to win the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Sunday with plenty of help from Collin Morikawa, who had a spectacular wipeout even by Maui standards. Rahm...
Golf Digest
Report: PGA Tour has granted player releases for Saudi International
Some PGA Tour players have requested and been granted conflicting-event releases to play in the Saudi International, according to a report from the Golf Channel. The event is sanctioned by the Asian Tour and notably sponsored by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which is the primary backer of LIV Golf.
Huge Damage On Monterey Peninsula As Storm Batters Golfing Haven
Videos show damage at Monterey Peninsula but also concerns about Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill and Cypress Point
Comments / 0