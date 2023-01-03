ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pella, IA

Comments / 0

Related
central.edu

Central puts together strong day at home wrestling meet

PELLA — The Central College wrestling team had 34 wrestlers compete Saturday at the Central College Under Armour Invitational and 11 had top-three finishes. There were no team scores for the 15-team field featuring schools from across NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, NAIA and NJCAA. In its entirety, 246 wrestlers competed on seven mats inside HS. Kuyper Fieldhouse.
PELLA, IA
central.edu

Central goes 1-1 at Under Armour wrestling duals

PELLA — In its first action of 2023, the 11th-ranked Central College wrestling team split a pair of non-conference duals Friday night, defeating Albion College (Mich.) 24-12 and losing to Muhlenberg College (Pa.) 21-20. The Dutch (4-1) hosted the five-team Under Armour Duals in H.S. Kuyper Fieldhouse. Nebraska Wesleyan University and Schreiner University also competed.
PELLA, IA
central.edu

No. 19 Loras holds off scrappy Central women's basketball team

PELLA—It took a late 11-0 run before No. 19-ranked Loras College could shake the Central College women's basketball team, which finally tumbled 69-58. While Loras (11-3 overall, 4-1 American Rivers) burst out of the blocks with 10 unanswered points in just over two minutes, the Dutch remained within striking distance throughout.
PELLA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy