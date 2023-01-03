PELLA — The Central College wrestling team had 34 wrestlers compete Saturday at the Central College Under Armour Invitational and 11 had top-three finishes. There were no team scores for the 15-team field featuring schools from across NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, NAIA and NJCAA. In its entirety, 246 wrestlers competed on seven mats inside HS. Kuyper Fieldhouse.

