central.edu
Central puts together strong day at home wrestling meet
PELLA — The Central College wrestling team had 34 wrestlers compete Saturday at the Central College Under Armour Invitational and 11 had top-three finishes. There were no team scores for the 15-team field featuring schools from across NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, NAIA and NJCAA. In its entirety, 246 wrestlers competed on seven mats inside HS. Kuyper Fieldhouse.
Central goes 1-1 at Under Armour wrestling duals
PELLA — In its first action of 2023, the 11th-ranked Central College wrestling team split a pair of non-conference duals Friday night, defeating Albion College (Mich.) 24-12 and losing to Muhlenberg College (Pa.) 21-20. The Dutch (4-1) hosted the five-team Under Armour Duals in H.S. Kuyper Fieldhouse. Nebraska Wesleyan University and Schreiner University also competed.
No. 19 Loras holds off scrappy Central women's basketball team
PELLA—It took a late 11-0 run before No. 19-ranked Loras College could shake the Central College women's basketball team, which finally tumbled 69-58. While Loras (11-3 overall, 4-1 American Rivers) burst out of the blocks with 10 unanswered points in just over two minutes, the Dutch remained within striking distance throughout.
