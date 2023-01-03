ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart shoppers blast ‘store failure that cost them money’ & warn others not to make the same mistake at the checkout

By Chris Bradford
 5 days ago

WALMART customers have slammed the retailer after they claim they were double-taxed on their shopping.

Jim and Cheryl Wilmington have urged patrons to check their receipts and scan non-food and fresh products separately.

Jim and Cheryl Wilmington have claimed they were double-taxed at Walmart Credit: WiBW
They were left stunned at how much their groceries had cost following a trip to the store in Topeka, Kansas Credit: WIBW

The pair were left furious after they claimed they were taxed twice following a visit to the supercenter in Topeka, Kansas, WIBW reported.

It comes as a state policy to reduce its food sales tax came into force on New Year’s Day.

Jim told WIBW that the pair were left shocked when they left the store and realized how much their shopping had cost.

He added: “And when we got home and started doing the math, they ended up charging us double tax on all the food is what it boils down to in the end.”

Meanwhile, Cheryl called on customers to separate their food items and non-fresh products when it comes to scanning them.

She called on customers to check their receipts “each time” they shop.

Other shoppers have claimed that they were double taxed, and some have said that they got their money back after complaining, according to WBIW.

The outlet reportedly saw a receipt from another shopper who had been taxed correctly.

A Walmart spokesperson told The U.S. Sun: " On Jan. 1, after the reduced state sales tax rate on food items went into effect in Kansas, some customers were mistakenly charged the higher, outdated rate, along with the new rate.

"The issue has been resolved, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

"Customers seeking a refund or with questions should bring their receipt to their local Walmart store and speak to a member of management."

Governor Laura Kelly slashed the food tax from 6.5 per cent to four per cent and the policy came into force on January 1.

It’s set to be reduced year-on-year until it is eliminated in 2025.

Next year, the tax will drop to two per cent before being wiped out on January 1, 2025.

Meanwhile, Walmart shoppers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania will be able to bid for items from a now-closed store in an online auction.

Bosses shut the Waterworks outlet in November.

Americans will be able to get their hands on items such as folding tables, chairs, forklifts, and basketball hoops, according to CBS News.

Judd Grafe, the president of Grafe Auction Co., told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review: “We always think it’s nice when businesses decide to move or close that they allow other businesses in the community to take advantage of this transition by bidding on items and having access to those items.

“Many good things can come out of this closure.”

Bargain hunters will have to complete their payments by January 4, according to the auction rules.

More than 10,000 Walmart workers have been affected by store closures over the past few years, according to Ratherbeshopping.

And, The U.S. Sun revealed that Colorado shoppers face being hit with extra charges after Walmart scrapped single-use bags.

Comments / 323

Joe Franco
5d ago

Should be an investigation into Wal-Mart and restitution made for any so called mistakes. This could add up to thousands of dollars and is not acceptable.

Reply(7)
92
Steven C Holloman
5d ago

what would you expect from a communist oriented business who buys most of their products in China shop in your local community from your local businessman and tell Walmart in the big box stores to kiss it

Reply(23)
90
Sunny
5d ago

I go to self checkout and I pay attention to how much I’m paying. I would never leave the store without seeing how much my receipt is.

Reply(1)
41
 

