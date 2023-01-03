ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parents are delighted after spotting school uniform in Asda’s sale for just £1 and they’re racing to bag some

By Chloe Morgan
 5 days ago
AS any parent will know, preparing your child for school doesn't come cheap.

From new bags to shoes, there's a lot to think about and the cost can quickly add up.

A savvy shopper was delighted after spotting discounted school uniform in Asda Credit: Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK/Facebook

With a cost-of-living crisis added into the mix, it's little surprise parents are desperately searching for ways to keep prices down.

But, if it's new school uniform you're after, then it turns out you may just be in luck.

One eagle-eyed shopper was delighted after spotting a reduced price school uniform in the January sales in her local Asda.

And the best part? It now costs just £1.

A mum named Jade Carroll took to Facebook group Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK and posted an image of a red check summer dress.

Alongside the image, she penned: "School dresses in Asda marked to £1.

"Had red blue and green at pilsworth bury Asda both short style and dress style."

It wasn't long before the post was inundated with comments, with many tagging their friends to let them know about the bargain uniform.

"Defo need to look tomorrow," wrote one.

A second commented: "Take a look for madame."

A third who tagged a mum penned: "Maybe grab some ready for summer?"

In response, the friend replied: "Good idea!"

Another noted: "Nova would look sooo cute in summer."

