Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez fee revealed as he arrives for SHOWDOWN talks, Leeds confirm Wober signing

CHELSEA appear to be closing in on the signing of Enzo Fernandez, with reports in Italy revealing the structure of a deal.

The Blues have been heavily linked with a move for the Argentine and Gianluca Di Marzio has stated that a deal is close.

The last details are now being discussed on payment terms over a €127million deal which is to be paid in three €40million instalments, he states.

And now he has arrived for showdown talks with Benfica after missing training yesterday.

Portuguese newspaper A Bolo report that Fernandez will now talk to Rui Costa and coach Roger Schmidt after arriving back at the training ground.

Elsewhere, Leeds United have confirmed their first signing of the January transfer window.

Jesse Marsch's side have brought in Maximilian Wober from RB Salzburg on a deal until 2027.

Milan 'offer contract to Chelsea target Leao'

AC Milan have reportedly made a huge Chelsea offer to Rafael Leao.

The Blues have been tracking the winger since the summer, with boss Graham Potter even publicly praising the Portugal international, who helped Milan win the Serie A title last term.

And according to Fabrizio Romano, in an attempt to keep hold of their prized asset, Milan have made a huge contract offer worth £6.1million-a-season - or £120,000 per week.

Leao has a contract at the San Siro until the summer of 2024.

Milan are hoping they can tie up a deal in the next few weeks in what will be a huge blow for Chelsea.

He has been in terrific form at club level once again, scoring seven goals and adding nine assists in 20 games.

However, Milan are eight points off league leaders Napoli in their Serie A title defence.

Should Milan get Leao to agree to a new deal, they will have beaten off interest from Manchester City as well.

Last month, tuttomercatoweb reported that City were willing to pay the 23-year-old a staggering £200,000-a-week.

Right player, Rong country

Cristiano Ronaldo dropped a clanger at his Al-Nassr unveiling by confusing Saudi Arabia with South Africa.

The Portugal captain, 37, was unveiled in Riyadh after agreeing a record-breaking £173million-a-year deal with the club.

As well as turning out for Al-Nassr, the mega money two-year deal will see the five-time Ballon d'Or winner act as an ambassador for Saudi Arabia, but it didn't get off to a great start.

Speaking at the bizarre unveiling, during which people in attendance at the press conference applauded and begged for selfies, Ronaldo said: "For me it is not the end of my career coming to South Africa.

"This is why I want to change and to be honest I really don't worry about what people say.

"I took my decision and I have a responsibility to change that."

I'm the Unique One

Cristiano Ronaldo claims he's "unique" after being officially becoming an Al-Nassr player.

The superstar successfully underwent his medical before meeting fans on Tuesday.

Ronaldo has penned an incredible £173m-a-year deal in Saudi Arabia, making him the highest-paid sportsman ever.

He's signed a two-and-a-half year deal and is set to earn £1.2BILLION over the course of the contract.

The ex-Manchester United star joined the club on Friday but was officially unveiled five days later.

He spoke at a press conference and was then shown off in front of his new supporters at Mrsool Park.

He said: "I am a unique player. I broke all the records and I will also do it here.

"Because I'm a unique player. For me, that's normal."

Chelsea rev up Fernandez hunt

Chelsea are ramping up the pressure on Benfica in order to get a January deal done for midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

The Argentine World Cup winner returned to training in Portugal today after defying his manager’s wishes and jetting back to his homeland for a New Year’s Eve party.

Fernandez, 21, has had his head turned by the Blues interest, and is desperate to try and push through the move having already agreed personal terms.

The only thing standing in both Fernandez and Chelsea’s way is the Benfica president Rui Costa, who is digging his heels in over the player’s £106m release clause.

In previous discussions, Chelsea have showed a willingness to pay that clause, although their preference would be to complete the payment in instalments.

Costa wants an upfront payment for the player they only bought from River Plate in August, causing a current stand-off between the two clubs.

Negotiations are ongoing regarding the structure of the transfer, with Chelsea’s American owner Todd Boehly ready to flex his financial muscles once more, alongside new technical director Christopher Vivell.

This month alone, a £35m deal for Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile has been agreed and striker David Datro Fofana has been signed from Molde for £10.5m.

Wolves rule out selling Kop target Nunes

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui has ruled out selling Matheus Nunes amid Liverpool's interest.

The Reds are looking for midfield recruits to bolster the spine of the team to help with their top four charge.

They have already signed forward Cody Gakpo in a £37million deal from PSV.

But with the January window now open, The Telegraph reported that Liverpool submitted a £44m bidfor Portugal star Nunes away from Wolves.

However, new boss Lopetegui appears to have ruled out the departure of the 24-year-old - who only arrived in a club-record £42.2m deal in the summer.

The ex-Real Madrid and Spain boss said: "We can say that Matheus is our player, he’s a Wolves player and he’s happy to be here."

Wan-Bissaka 'could be sold this month'

Manchester United could sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka this month.

That's despite the right-back, 25, performing well in recent wins over Burnley, Nottingham Forest and Wolves while covering for Diogo Dalot.

Portuguese right-back Dalot is Erik ten Hag's No1 choice but has been sidelined since picking up an injury at the World Cup.

Wan-Bissaka has helped United keep a clean sheet in all three of their recent games.

But he could still be sold this month, according to The Athletic.

Wan-Bissaka has been linked with a move away after falling out of favour at Old Trafford.

It's claimed several clubs have expressed an interest in signing the defender before the end of the current transfer window.

Cherries in for Chelsea and Utd target Weston

Chelsea and Manchester United have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Weston McKennie after Juventus were reportedly contacted by Bournemouth.

The Cherries, who face off against Man Utd tonight, are battling to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

And now with their new owners backing, including actor Michael B. Jordan, the club have launched an audacious bid to sign the American midfielder.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus want to keep French World Cup star Adrien Rabiot at the club until the end of the season, and have a preference in losing McKennie instead.

The report suggests, Bournemouth have made "the most concrete steps" regarding a transfer for the 24-year-old.

Juventus want to sell McKennie for between £31-35million.

And following Bournemouth's initial contact, they will reportedly follow it up with a bid in the next few days, but McKennie's interest in the move is unknown.

Ronaldo's Gran slam!

Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival has seen Al-Nassr's Instagram following increase by an incredible 7m.

The Portugal ace has undergone his medical ahead of his record move to Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo was then unveiled in front of his new fans at an open training session at their Msool Park stadium on Tuesday.

Prior to the superstar making the switch to the Middle East, Al-Nassr had an Instagram following of around 800,000.

But since he officially joined the club on Friday, their audience has gone through the roof.

In fact, it's creased by more than 7m to over 8m.

Ron: Many European clubs wanted me

CRISTIANO RONALDO insists “multiple” clubs in Europe tried to sign him as he was unveiled by Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo, who was released by Manchester United last month after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, arrived in Riyadh on Monday and was greeted by a large group of adoring fans.

The forward then underwent his medical on Tuesday ahead of his official unveiling, which took place at Al-Nassr's home stadium - Mrsool Park.

Thousands of fans were in attendance to welcome the former Real Madrid star to the club.

And he has now insisted that he rejected offers from clubs across the globe in order to move to Saudi - contrary to various reports claiming there was a serious lack of interest in him.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, 37, is now the highest-paid sportsperson ever after he signed a lucrative £173million-a-year deal with the Saudi Pro League club on Friday.

Ronaldo said: “For me, this is a great opportunity in football and to change the mentality of the new generation.

“Nobody knew, but I can say now, I had many opportunities in Europe, many clubs, In Brazil, in Australia, the US, even in Portugal there were many clubs that tried to sign me.

“But I gave my word to this club, for the opportunity to develop not only the football but the other part of this amazing country.”

Chelsea bid to hijack Gunners' Mudryk bid

EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea are attempting to hijack Arsenal's move for Mykhaylo Mudryk and are set for talks with the Blues in London this week.

Arsenal's latest offer for the Shakhtar Donetsk star is £62million, but is still well below the Ukrainian side's asking price.

Despite the Gunners having already agreed personal terms over a five-year deal, worth around £120k-a-week, with Mudryk, Chelsea are set to enter the fray having already started discussions.

If the Blues agree to meet the asking price, around £60million with another £20million in add-ons, and offer better terms than the Gunners they could pip the Premier League leaders to the deal.

And Shakhtar sporting director, Darijo Srna, is set to travel to London for talks this week.

Todd Boehly is set to spend big this month in order to help Graham Potter turn their poor form around.

Liverpool seal Gakpo deal ahead of Utd

Liverpool have finalised the signing of Cody Gakpo, and the forward could face Wolves in the FA Cup this weekend.

The Reds confirmed on Tuesday that they had completed all of the formalities regarding the initial £37million transfer.

Liverpool announced last Wednesday that they had agreed a deal with PSV Eindhoven to sign the 23-year-old.

He underwent a medical and was in the stands at Anfield for the 2-1 win over Leicester on Friday.

Gakpo was not available for the 3-1 defeat to Brentford on Monday.

But he is available to play against Wolves at the weekend after being officially registered as a Liverpool player.

The Reds swooped in to sign the Holland international ahead of Manchester United.

Amad set to stay at Sunderland

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says they are unlikely to recall in-form Amad Diallo from his loan at Sunderland.

The 20-year-old winger has scored six goals in his last 11 games at the Black Cats.

The Red Devils have the option to cut his season-long loan short.

But Ten Hag said: ‘We consider everything but I’ve a little bit of reservation about that as I don’t want to stop the process.

“He has made really good progress there so I’m happy with that.”

Barca vow to keep De Jong

Barcelona boss Xavi insists he wants to keep Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong.

Old Trafford chief Erik ten Hag is still keen on his ex-Ajax midfielder FDJ.

But Xavi is fighting to retain his whole squad.

That includes former United striker Memphis Depay, who has been linked with Prem clubs like Newcastle.

Xavi said: "I don't want Memphis [Depay] or any other player to leave in January.

"I think it's going be a quiet window for us."

Ronaldo thumbs-up as Al Nassr unveil legend

Cristiano Ronaldo gave a calm thumbs-up as Al Nassr unveiled their dreams igning.

The Manchester United and Portugal legend, 37, was dressed in a suit and tie as the Saudi Arabian club proudly confirmed his arrival.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is in Riyadh on reportedly the most lucrative contract in history for a sportsman.

Ronaldo had previously implied he had no intention of moving to such a league.

But it's thought he lacked serious offers from Europe.

So now it seems he will see out his career in the footballing backwater of the Middle East.

Yann Utd

Manchester United are reportedly planning to move for Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer this month rather than wait.

The Red Devils have been left short after Newcastle recalled Martin Dubravka from his loan at Old Trafford.

The 33-year-old Slovakian failed to make a single Premier League appearance for United as he was unable to dislodge No1 David De Gea.

The stopper was restricted to just two Carabao Cup outings following his arrival but is now back at the Toon.

And TalkSPORT are now claiming that United are “ready to bring forward their move” for Sommer after being “short-handed” by Dubravka’s exit.

The 34-year-old has just represented his country at the World Cup and becomes a free agent in June when his contract at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Rice on Mik's menu

Arsenal could enter the race to sign West Ham’s Declan Rice from West Ham, according to CBS.

The struggling Hammers are desperate to keep their £100million-rated England star but their resolve may be tested by a big bid from their big London rivals.

Enz is in sight

Enzo Fernandez is reportedly set for showdown talks with Benfica club chiefs after being linked with a move to Chelsea.

The Blues are said to be closing in on a Premier League record fee £122million swoop for the 21-year-old Argentina midfielder.

Now club experts Absolute Chelsea, via A BOLA, have provided updates on the proposed switch.

They tweeted: “After receiving an ultimatum to return, Enzo Fernandez arrived back at Benfica’s training ground on Tuesday as he tries to push through a transfer to Chelsea this month.

“Enzo Fernandez will now talk to [Benfica president] Rui Costa and coach Roger Schmidt after arriving back at the Seixal training centre on Tuesday.”

Manchester United want Sommer sooner

Manchester United plan to step up their pursuit of keeper Yann Sommer, according to talkSPORT.

The Red Devils were keen to do a deal for the Switzerland star in the summer when he will be a free agent.

But they may now push to get it done in January after Newcastle recalled Martin Dubravka from his loan with the Red Devils.

Raso set for Real switch

Manchester City women's striker Hayley Raso is set to join Real Madrid, according to Marca.

The Australia star, 28, joined the WSL giants last year but has struggled for game time this season.

Manchester United tracking Oliver Giroud

Manchester United think former Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud might be an option to help lead the line at Old Trafford, according to The Times.

Giroud, 38, who became France's all-time 53-goal top scorer at Qatar 2022, will be out of contract at AC Milan this summer but is expecting to be offered a new deal by the Italian giants.

Trossard set for new deal

Brighton plan to trigger a one-year extension option on Leandro Trossard's contract to ward off suitors Newcastle and Chelsea, according to talkSPORT.

The creative Belgium midfielder, who continues to impress for club and country, will be a free agent at the end of the season as things stand.

Neville shock at Fernandez fee

Gary Neville is shocked at the reported size of the £112million fee Chelsea are prepared to pay Benfica for Enzo Fernandez.

The midfielder impressed as he helped Argentina win the World Cup this winter – but he is still only 21-years-old and only cost £15m to sign from River Plate last summer.

Manchester United legend Neville tweeted: “Are Chelsea paying €127m for Enzo Fernandez? That’s one hell of a price.

“A very good player but bloody hell!”

