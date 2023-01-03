Why is it called a master bedroom? Meaning explained

WHEN looking to buy a new home, housebuyers often look at the size and facilities of the "master".

But what does the term mean when related to a bedroom? Here's what we know.

The term 'master bedroom' comes from the idea that the best room was reserved for the head of the household Credit: Getty

Why is it called a master bedroom?

The master bedroom is often the largest and most desirable room in a home.

The term carries connotations of increased status for whoever is lucky enough to bag the room, while also having an interesting history in its own right

The term "master bedroom" comes from the idea that the largest and best room was reserved for the master of the house.

From vast mansions to tiny apartments, the master bedroom is still usually given to the head of the household, which for most people in their childhood home means parents.

The word "master" comes from the Latin word "magister", meaning chief, head or director.

When was the term master bedroom first used?

The first recorded use of the term was in the Sears catalogue in 1926, according to real estate blog Trelora.

It appeared in an article about the most expensive house in the catalogue, a $4,398 Dutch colonial house, which is equivalent to about $74,047 today.

The name then reportedly became more widely used after the Second World War, apparently with the intention of giving working parents a space in their own home.

So a proper "master" room was created with its own door to give parents more privacy, as the living areas became more open plan in design.

Is the term master bedroom still used today?

Yes it is still used today.

It usually refers to the largest bedroom in a property, which often has an en-suite.

However, the rise of rentals and apartment living has seen a decline in what you might traditionally think of as master bedrooms.

In 2020 there was a push to replace the name which had become a key part of real estate agents' jargon.

The term “master bedroom” was thought to have racial bias and discrimination in housing terms amid the George Floyd Black Lives Matter movement.

According to Real Estate, many in the business have suggested the main bedroom should instead by known as the primary bedroom.