Illinois Business Journal
Secretary of State Jesse White announces organ, tissue donor registry hits 7.5 million
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White recently announced that the state’s organ/tissue donor registry had reached 7.5 million registrants. “I am so proud that Illinoisans have shown their giving and caring spirit by signing up for this lifesaving program,” said White. “Our mission over the past 24 years has been to strengthen the Organ/Tissue Donor Program through outreach and registration initiatives. We have worked to end the waiting for the approximately 4,000 people statewide. Each year, unfortunately, about 300 people die waiting for a transplant in Illinois.”
Possible amendments to proposed Illinois gun ban doesn’t sway opponents
It’s possible there could be changes to a proposed gun ban at the Illinois statehouse. Whether they advance is unclear. House Bill 5855 would ban future sales of certain semi-automatic rifles, shotguns and pistols and require a registry of guns already legally purchased. The measure would also ban the possession of magazines over 10 rounds and prohibit anyone under 21 from getting a required Firearm Owner ID card, unless they’re in the military.
Bids for MetroLink expansion from Scott AFB to MidAmerica St. Louis Airport being sought
Pre-bid meeting scheduled for 10 a.m. Jan. 26; sealed bids accepted until 2 p.m. Feb. 14, 2023. Expansion of the MetroLink light rail transportation system from its current most easterly ending point near Scott Air Force Base to MidAmerica St. Louis Airport will take a major step forward when a pre-bid meeting with interested contractors takes place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at the St. Clair County Transit District Center, 718 Scheel Street, Belleville.
IDFPR releases annual Consumer Lending Trends Report
Report analyzes select consumer loan products in Illinois from January through December 2021. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, Division of Financial Institutions has announced the release of its annual Consumer Lending Trends Report. The report highlights trends in the high-interest consumer lending marketplace, including how many loans...
