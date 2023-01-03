San Antonio Firefighters say faulty hot water heater the cause of a fire at Northeast side apartment building

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Lots of shattered glass and two heavily damaged vehicles, but San Antonio Police are still trying to determine who is responsible for the crash. At around 2:15 A.M. Thursday, officers were called to the intersection of San Pedro and West Elmira where a vehicle carrying three people had rolled over after slamming into another car.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO