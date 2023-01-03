American Airlines illegally took punitive action against flight attendants who reported the presence of toxic fumes upon entering aircraft cabins, NBC News reported today. Thus say the findings of an Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) whistleblower investigation that was commenced in August 2022. OSHA officials have said that the Texas-based airline retaliated against flight attendants who registered these complaints by taking away attendance points, as well as discouraging them from disclosing work-related injuries and illnesses.

