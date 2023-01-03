Read full article on original website
TravelPulse
JetBlue Travel Products and Uber Team Up
JetBlue announced a new partnership with Uber that would award airline passengers who book a travel package with the carrier a credit for airport transfers. The pilot program with JetBlue Travel Products and Uber offers JetBlue Vacations customers who booked flight + hotel packages to Orlando, Fort Lauderdale or Las Vegas a free $20 voucher from Uber for airport transfers.
TravelPulse
Airlines With Best On-Time Performance in 2022
2022 was a banner year for flight disruptions and other air-travel catastrophes, as an ill-prepared aviation sector struggled to keep up with an unanticipated, sudden surge in consumer demand. In addition to airlines, airports and air traffic controllers being chronically understaffed and behind the curve operations-wise, the year was also...
TravelPulse
American Airlines Faces Fines for Punishing Workers Who Reported Toxic Fumes
American Airlines illegally took punitive action against flight attendants who reported the presence of toxic fumes upon entering aircraft cabins, NBC News reported today. Thus say the findings of an Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) whistleblower investigation that was commenced in August 2022. OSHA officials have said that the Texas-based airline retaliated against flight attendants who registered these complaints by taking away attendance points, as well as discouraging them from disclosing work-related injuries and illnesses.
TravelPulse
Delta To Offer Free WiFi On Most Domestic Flights Beginning February 1
On February 1, Delta will begin providing free WiFi to all customers on most mainline domestic flights. Passengers will have to enter their SkyMiles number to access the free service. Delta says it will offer the free service on more than 700 aircraft by the end of 2023. That’s just...
TravelPulse
Sunwing Issues Apology, Vows “Full Compliance” With Pax Protection Regulations
Sunwing Travel Group CEO Stephen Hunter and Sunwing Airlines President Len Corrado have issued a statement on the holiday travel disruptions that impacted thousands of Canadian travellers. The company acknowledged “clear failures in execution.”. “Sunwing was founded on a promise to help make Canadians’ vacation dreams come true with...
TravelPulse
Amtrak Launches BOGO Sale for Midweek Travel
Amtrak announced a new buy one, get one sale for coach midweek travel across New York state. The BOGO deal is valid on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday only and runs through February 27 for travel between January 3 and February 28. Customers can receive this discount using promo code V309 at booking.
