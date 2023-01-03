Howard County Times boys and girls athletes of the week (Dec. 26-31): Atholton’s Amir Shaheed and Howard’s Meghan Yarnevich

Read full article on original website
Related
halethorpe.com
Liberty’s Sarah Hart named 2022 Carroll County Times volleyball Player of the Year
Sarah Hart was the catalyst for Liberty volleyball’s 20-0 season that culminated in winning the Class 2A state championship. Hart is the Carroll County Times All-County volleyball Player of the Year. Source: The Baltimore Sun High School Sports.
halethorpe.com
High school sports roundup (Jan. 6)
Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Friday, Jan. 6.
halethorpe.com
Margaret ‘Maggie’ Lord, a former Sun copy editor who brought a British sense of creative refinement and competency to her work, dies
Margaret “Maggie” Lord, a former longtime Sun copy editor who brought a British sense of creative refinement, competency and humor to her work, died Tuesday.
halethorpe.com
Catonsville boys basketball overcomes early deficit with dominant zone defense in 62-45 victory over Lansdowne
Trey Gould’s nine steals and Nic Brogdon’s 19 points sparked the Comets to a bounce-back win over rival Lansdowne.
halethorpe.com
Maryland’s transportation department begins rehab of 10 bridges in southwestern Baltimore County
The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration has begun a $39.8 million project to repair bridge decks and parapets on 10 bridges at the I-95 interchange with I-695 in the Arbutus area of southwestern Baltimore County. Source: The Baltimore Sun County News.
Comments / 0