Woman dies in two-vehicle Friday night crash in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 24-year-old woman is dead after two cars crashed near Anna Page Park in Rockford, just before 7 p.m. Friday night. Rockford Police tweeted about a two vehicle accident at Springfield Ave. and Sanford Rd., with injuries. Officers shut down traffic from all directions at the intersection of where the accident occurred.
RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting an unknown scene in Boone County
Our personal opinions on various topics. Sources are reporting a scene in Boone County. It happened this afternoon at the Heritage Woods. Unknown what has happened. We can only confirm emergency personnel are on scene. Police, fire and medical. See a scene. SNAP IT: Pull our your camera and film.
One man shot on Johnston Ave. in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police tweeted officers were investigating a shooting in the 400 block of N Johnston Ave, at 12:52 a.m. Saturday morning. One adult male suffered a non life threatening gun shot wound. Details are limited, but 23 News will provide updates as they come.
RockfordScanner.com : Another Bad Accident In Rockford. Extrication Required
Our personal opinions on various topics. At approximately 8:45 this evening emergency personnel were called to the area of W Whitman Street and N Main Street for a auto accident with extrication. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time as there was no transport to the hospital. Avoid...
Christopher Miller’s family continues to search as efforts from law enforcement dwindle
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - It has been almost two months since 27-year-old Christopher Miller was last seen, and while efforts within law enforcement have come to a halt, Miller’s family has no plans of stopping their own search for Chris. Tammy James, Chris’s mother says while her family...
Three arrested as part of Dixon Police investigation
DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people have been arrested by Dixon Police during a search of a house, resulting in charges for weapons and methamphetamine. According to police, officers began an investigation into Scott Vue, 45, on January 5th. Vue was a felon known to police, and was reportedly caught in possession of a firearm, […]
Fatal crashes in ogle county cause concern
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A string of fatal crashes have occurred on Illinois Route 2 and Route 64 and Mulford. Now, residents hope the county will implement changes. “Rumble strips, we definitely need the flashing lights on our stop signs like it’s completely dark. I came home from Wisconsin last night and I can barely see the roads. I live on Mulford road, so it’s just really dark,” said Amanda Minnegan.
Police find teen lying in Rockford road after Friday morning shooting
Rockford Police say officers found a 17-year-old boy lying in the street after being shot in the torso early Friday morning. Police find teen lying in Rockford road after Friday …. Rockford Police say officers found a 17-year-old boy lying in the street after being shot in the torso early...
Man critically injured after arm gets stuck in farming equipment in Kane County
KANE COUNTY, Ill. — A man was critically injured after his arm got stuck in farming equipment Friday afternoon in Kane County, according to the sheriff’s office. The man, 40, of Waterman, got his arm stuck in farming equipment around 4:50 p.m. in the 45W600 block of Wheeler Road in unincorporated Big Rock Township. This […]
RockfordScanner.com : Male Shooting Victim In Rockford, Rockford PD Are Investigating
Our personal opinions on various topics. Sources are reporting 3 different shootings. Rockford PD have only confirmed 1 of the shootings:. Officers are investigating a shooting in the 400 block of N Johnston Ave. One adult male suffered a non life threatening gun shot wound. The other two alleged shooting...
Charges dropped in Ernest Knox homicide case
LA CROSSE (WKBT)- Homicide charges have been dropped against the two men accused of killing a man on La Crosse’s North Side last year. According to court documents, prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss without prejudice because they believed their case right now couldn’t meet the burden of proof. Per court documents, an Assistant D.A. said prosecutors will “be doing...
Rockford man charged with strangling a child in public
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Ronald Baldwin, 61, who is accused of strangling and battering a child in public. According to police, a report of child abuse was filed on Friday, October 21st, 2022. Investigators learned that the abuse reportedly happened in the 200 block of South Central Avenue, near Ellis Elementary […]
Rockford Man Arrested with 7 Firearms and Nearly 1000 Grams of Weed
What started out as a shots-fired call turned into a big bust for the Rockford Police Department on Wednesday night (1/4). According to the press release from Rockford PD, officers received reports of a possible domestic disturbance situation and gunshots at a residence in the 600 block of 12th Street around 7:40 pm Wednesday.
Authorities Respond To Domestic Dispute in South Wayne
Lafayette County deputies responded to a residence on East Grove Street in South Wayne Thursday around 7:40am for a domestic dispute. As a result, 32 year old Christopher Moellers of South Wayne was cited for Disorderly Conduct. Deputies from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office and Mineral Point Police assisted at the scene.
Woodstock man charged after his juvenile girlfriend used his cannabis device, leading to her being hospitalized
A man was arrested after his juvenile girlfriend used an electronic cannabis device in Woodstock which reportedly caused her to “hallucinate and run in to the street,” court documents said. Aaron Montgomery, 21, of Woodstock, was charged with child endangerment and contributing to the criminal delinquency of a...
Janesville Police searching for illegal dumping suspects
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville police are searching for two suspects who left a couch behind a business last Friday, Dec. 30. The two left the couch behind a business on W. Court St, forcing the owner to pay for the cleanup and proper disposal of the furniture. Police said...
18-year-old Kane County man indicted for fatal crash that killed brother and sister on Halloween
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - An 18-year-old Kane County man has been indicted on charges stemming from a fatal crash that killed two of his passengers in far west suburban unincorporated Campton Township on Halloween last year. Tyler A. Schmidt, of the 43W block of Southgate Road in Elgin, was indicted...
RockfordScanner.com : Accident on the East side, Avoid the area
Our personal opinions on various topics. RS source Eric Hultgren is reporting an automobile accident. In the neighborhood of NEWBURG RD & STONY CREEK WAY. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. Unknown on the severity of the injuries at this time. Police are diverting...
DeKalb police searching for suspect who shot innocent bystander at gas station
The DeKalb Police department is searching for a suspect they believed fired shots at another man but injured an innocent bystander instead. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police say they were called to a Texaco station on Columbia Drive just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday...
8 Large Trailers Were Stolen From One Illinois Business Overnight
For the second time in a month, large equipment has been stolen off the lot of a Rockford area business, and now I'm wondering, does Rockford have a large equipment crime ring in the works?. Another Rockford Area Business Loses Thousands of Dollars to Thieves. Before I tell you about...
