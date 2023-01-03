ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogle County, IL

WIFR

Woman dies in two-vehicle Friday night crash in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 24-year-old woman is dead after two cars crashed near Anna Page Park in Rockford, just before 7 p.m. Friday night. Rockford Police tweeted about a two vehicle accident at Springfield Ave. and Sanford Rd., with injuries. Officers shut down traffic from all directions at the intersection of where the accident occurred.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

One man shot on Johnston Ave. in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police tweeted officers were investigating a shooting in the 400 block of N Johnston Ave, at 12:52 a.m. Saturday morning. One adult male suffered a non life threatening gun shot wound. Details are limited, but 23 News will provide updates as they come.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Three arrested as part of Dixon Police investigation

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people have been arrested by Dixon Police during a search of a house, resulting in charges for weapons and methamphetamine. According to police, officers began an investigation into Scott Vue, 45, on January 5th. Vue was a felon known to police, and was reportedly caught in possession of a firearm, […]
DIXON, IL
WIFR

Fatal crashes in ogle county cause concern

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A string of fatal crashes have occurred on Illinois Route 2 and Route 64 and Mulford. Now, residents hope the county will implement changes. “Rumble strips, we definitely need the flashing lights on our stop signs like it’s completely dark. I came home from Wisconsin last night and I can barely see the roads. I live on Mulford road, so it’s just really dark,” said Amanda Minnegan.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com

Police find teen lying in Rockford road after Friday morning shooting

Rockford Police say officers found a 17-year-old boy lying in the street after being shot in the torso early Friday morning. Police find teen lying in Rockford road after Friday …. Rockford Police say officers found a 17-year-old boy lying in the street after being shot in the torso early...
ROCKFORD, IL
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Charges dropped in Ernest Knox homicide case

LA CROSSE (WKBT)- Homicide charges have been dropped against the two men accused of killing a man on La Crosse’s North Side last year. According to court documents, prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss without prejudice because they believed their case right now couldn’t meet the burden of proof. Per court documents, an Assistant D.A. said prosecutors will “be doing...
LA CROSSE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man charged with strangling a child in public

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Ronald Baldwin, 61, who is accused of strangling and battering a child in public. According to police, a report of child abuse was filed on Friday, October 21st, 2022. Investigators learned that the abuse reportedly happened in the 200 block of South Central Avenue, near Ellis Elementary […]
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Rockford Man Arrested with 7 Firearms and Nearly 1000 Grams of Weed

What started out as a shots-fired call turned into a big bust for the Rockford Police Department on Wednesday night (1/4). According to the press release from Rockford PD, officers received reports of a possible domestic disturbance situation and gunshots at a residence in the 600 block of 12th Street around 7:40 pm Wednesday.
ROCKFORD, IL
x1071.com

Authorities Respond To Domestic Dispute in South Wayne

Lafayette County deputies responded to a residence on East Grove Street in South Wayne Thursday around 7:40am for a domestic dispute. As a result, 32 year old Christopher Moellers of South Wayne was cited for Disorderly Conduct. Deputies from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office and Mineral Point Police assisted at the scene.
SOUTH WAYNE, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville Police searching for illegal dumping suspects

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville police are searching for two suspects who left a couch behind a business last Friday, Dec. 30. The two left the couch behind a business on W. Court St, forcing the owner to pay for the cleanup and proper disposal of the furniture. Police said...
JANESVILLE, WI
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Accident on the East side, Avoid the area

Our personal opinions on various topics. RS source Eric Hultgren is reporting an automobile accident. In the neighborhood of NEWBURG RD & STONY CREEK WAY. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. Unknown on the severity of the injuries at this time. Police are diverting...
ROCKFORD, IL

