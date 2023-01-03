Read full article on original website
TravelPulse
National Geographic Expeditions Announces 2024 Adventures
National Geographic Expeditions announced its full lineup of Signature Land trips, River Cruises and Private Expeditions for 2024. Bookings for the 2024 itineraries open to the public on January 12, but open early for Lifelong Explorers on January 6, Past National Geographic Expeditions guests on January 10, and Disney Vacation Club Members, Golden Oak Residents and Club 33 members on January 11.
htrends.com
Overseas Adventure Travel Shares Top 4 Travel Trends for 2023
Optimism is the keyword for the 2023 travel landscape as travelers embrace more distant experiences compared to 2022. Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.) announced its top 4 travel trends for 2023. "Travelers are showing a high level enthusiasm for life-changing adventures far from home, often on their own," said Brian FitzGerald,...
Millennial buys apartment on a cruise ship because it's more affordable than living in Southern California
Here's a creative way to address the increasing cost of living. Austin Wells, a 28-year-old from San Diego, bought an apartment on the MV Narrative, a residential cruise liner with lifestyle amenities like a spa, a workspace lounge, a gym, indoor/outdoor golf, and a marina at sea level to enjoy boating and watersports.
This 8-Acre Private Island on the Mexican Riviera Can Be Yours for $4 Million
Riviera Nayarit is one of Mexico’s most premier beach destinations, brimming with luxury resorts, incredible surfing and diverse natural landscapes. Tucked between the Pacific Ocean and the forested Sierra Madre mountains, the Mexican state Nayarit spans roughly 200 miles and encompasses the lively tourist hub of Puerto Vallarta, the surfing village Sayulita, charming old-world towns and archaeological sites, among others. For those seeking an incredibly private escape with close proximity to international airports, Isla Tortuga can be yours for $3.9 million. This eight-acre private island is located along the coast in the center of Riviera Nayarit and has over a thousand...
Where to travel in 2023: The best destinations to visit
New year equals new outlook. Apply this formula liberally to travel planning in 2023.
Floating tent resort will see guests sleep hundreds of metres above the ground
A new floating tent resort will enable guests to sleep hundreds of metres above the ground, in the mountains of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The proposed line of tourist tents will host up to 10 canopies, which would be suspended from the mountainside. The ambitious resort has been dubbed the Floating Retreat, and plans for it have been drawn up by Dubai-based design studio Ardh Architect. Ardh Architect was approached by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, with a view “to look into a new typology of hospitality”. Subsequent plans for the suspended accommodation followed, with the...
TravelPulse
JetBlue Travel Products and Uber Team Up
JetBlue announced a new partnership with Uber that would award airline passengers who book a travel package with the carrier a credit for airport transfers. The pilot program with JetBlue Travel Products and Uber offers JetBlue Vacations customers who booked flight + hotel packages to Orlando, Fort Lauderdale or Las Vegas a free $20 voucher from Uber for airport transfers.
Who Needs a Tent? These Luxury Domes Let You Glamp in Washington’s Mountains in Style
A new mountain-side campsite wants to bring group glamping to new heights—literally. Dubbed Oculis Lodge, the seven-acre site in Washington’s Cascade mountains is now taking reservations for its unique brand of dome-shaped vacation homes. The site’s units, which are designed to mimic an egg, each span 700 square feet, offering enough space for you and five friends to camp in style. The 30 x 15-foot pods offer a host of luxe amenities, including your own furnished two-story dome, a patio with a fire pit, outdoor jacuzzi and private sauna. Situated amid undeveloped land, the campsite is aiming to lure glampers...
Meet a 36-year-old broker who rents luxury vacation villas to tech billionaires and celebrities paying up to $25,000 a night
Elpida Kennedy shares a behind-the-scenes look at how she plans elaborate vacations for the ultra-wealthy and their most absurd requests.
A Private Resort Vacation that Gives Back
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: As the world’s first private resort collection, ÀNI Private Resorts is your family’s ideal selection for remote hideaways in some of the world’s most beautiful locations. Whether searching for multi-generational holidays, adults-only group vacations or a single group stay for 20 to 30 individuals, consider ÀNI Private Resorts. These accommodations will be reserved for you just and your party, so that you can rest assure that you will receive one-on-one first-class service.
cntraveler.com
9 Dreamy Wheelchair-Accessible Airbnbs, From a North Carolina Log Cabin to a Villa in Sicily
Looking to inspire your 2023 and 2024 travels? These 9 fabulous Airbnbs that are wheelchair accessible and located around the globe are a perfect starting point. We've got a renovated church in Mishant, Scotland, a villa with an outdoor pool overlooking a paddy field in Langkawi Island, Malaysia, and a luxury retreat in Escondido, California. To discover hundreds of Airbnbs like these ones, you can peruse the platform's new Adapted category. The homes listed on this section of the website are adapted for wheelchair access, with verified step-free paths into the home, the bedroom, and the bathroom. The new search feature makes it a little less tedious to find an Airbnb that meets one's needs, a step in vacation planning that can prove tricky. Additionally, when filtering your search results on Airbnb, you can select accessibility features including accessible parking spaces, 32-inch-plus entrances, shower grab bars, and more. It's also possible to contact a property's Airbnb host before booking, so that you can gather more information and detail on the design of a space.
TravelPulse
Amtrak Launches BOGO Sale for Midweek Travel
Amtrak announced a new buy one, get one sale for coach midweek travel across New York state. The BOGO deal is valid on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday only and runs through February 27 for travel between January 3 and February 28. Customers can receive this discount using promo code V309 at booking.
travelawaits.com
Why These Are My 11 Travel Goals For 2023
Last year around this time, I wrote an article for TravelAwaits describing my travel goals for 2022. That was the first time I’d ever set goals of this type. I don’t think they’re necessary for everyone, but in my case, they helped me think about not just where I wanted to go, but why. What did I hope to experience when I arrived at my destination?
TravelPulse
CIE Tours Offers 2-For-1 Airfares On Many 2023 Departures
From now through Jan 31, 2023, Ireland and Britain tour specialist CIE Tours is offering a “2-for-1” airfare sale on a wide variety of departures in 2023 from some Canadian and U.S. gateways. Travellers purchasing their tour with air will receive one free airfare for their companion on...
TravelPulse
Quark Offers Up To 45% Off On Polar Adventures
Quark Expeditions has kicked off the new year by launching an ‘Escape Sale’ with polar voyages reduced by up to 45%, plus a variety of guest benefits. "We're very excited about our recently-launched Escape Sale as it enables a cross-section of travellers to take advantage of deep savings that match their travel tastes," said Thomas Lennartz, VP of Sales. "The special offers -- and perks -- in our Escape Sale appeal to solo travellers, couples and groups."
tripatini.com
8 Tips for Visiting Off-the-Beaten-Path Destinations in 2023
The following is the 2023 world trip planner. If you're thinking of traveling the globe or need recommendations on where to go, this book has you covered. Throughout 2023, visitors may visit a wide variety of beautiful places; however, they have selected eight hotspots that will surely leave you feeling energized and inspired. These locations provide a little of everything, from the hustle and bustle of big cities Manhattan and London to the tranquility of lakeshore communities and the rich history of many towns.
TravelPulse
Canada Jetlines Partners With Loyalty & Rewards Platform Boom Group
Canada Jetlines has announced a partnership with Boom Group Inc (BOOM), a Western Canada-based employee and member rewards platform. Through the alliance, travellers will have the ability to enroll through the BOOM Rewards’ platform to purchase flights at a preferred rate, on all current and future routes via the airline’s international network.
TravelPulse
Thailand Reimposes COVID-19 Travel Restrictions
Thailand today took a step backward in the evolution of its COVID-related border policies, having just released new updates to its travel restrictions on inbound international visitors. It is reinstating some entry requirements, starting Monday, January 9. The latest official guidelines from the Thai Embassy state that all incoming airline...
TravelPulse
The Can’t-Miss Travel Industry Events in 2023
Travel professionals will have numerous opportunities to network, learn and boost their business through a plethora of marquee industry events over the course of the next year. Educational expos, insightful conferences and well-deserved awards showcases are among the many event highlights ahead for 2023. While there are still plenty of details to be hashed out in some cases, especially for some of the notable events taking place in the second half of the year, these events certainly stand out and are worthy of a note in your planner. Here's a rundown of some of the can't-miss travel industry events scheduled over the next 12 months.
TravelPulse
Frontier Airlines Gifting Free Flights To Folks Who Adopt These Kittens
Didn’t get that precious little bundle of fur you’d been longing for at Christmas? It’s not too late to start the New Year off with an adorable four-legged addition to the family while also helping to save an innocent life. And, if you opt for one of...
