TODAY.com

Al Roker returns to TODAY after 2 months away

Al Roker returned to TODAY Jan. 6 after two months away, and he was in great spirits as he joined Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb in Studio 1A at the top of the show. Al walked onto set, sharing hugs and kisses with Savannah and Hoda, while the TODAY crew applauded.
TODAY.com

Savannah Guthrie reveals the sweet birthday gift she got from her kids

The thought really counted when it came to Savannah Guthrie's sweet birthday present from her two children. The TODAY co-anchor shared what she got from her daughter, Vale, 8, and son, Charley, 6, when talking with Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" about celebrating her 51st birthday. "You know what...
TODAY.com

Al Roker’s children surprise him with well wishes

After two months, Al Roker is back in Studio 1A. He opens up about the support he received from his family — and he’s surprised with recorded messages from his children!Jan. 6, 2023.
TODAY.com

Al Roker, Deborah Roberts share his ‘frightening’ health journey

After two months away dealing with health issues, TODAY’s Al Roker returns to Studio 1A. Take a look into his recovery as he and his wife, Deborah Roberts, share how “frightening” the health journey was. “I had no idea how bad off I was,” Al says.Jan. 6, 2023.
TODAY.com

Shania Twain: My new album is about ‘loving who you are’

Shania Twain joins Hoda Kotb and opens up about the meaning behind her new album, “Queen of Me.” She also talks about finding self-confidence at this stage in her life and how growing up in a violent home changed her entire life.Jan. 5, 2023.
TODAY.com

Al Roker details surgery and health recovery journey after 2 months away from TODAY

After two months away from his TODAY family due to health issues, Al Roker returned to the broadcast on Jan. 6 and shared new details about his condition and recovery alongside his wife, ABC News correspondent Deborah Roberts. Al revealed that he had "two complicating things" he was dealing with...
TODAY.com

Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts says he is 'a living, breathing miracle' during TODAY return

Al Roker returned to TODAY on Jan. 6 after nearly two months, which is quite the feat, according to his wife, Deborah Roberts. Al first went to the hospital in November 2022 for a blood clot in his leg. He missed hosting the Thanksgiving Day parade for the first time in 27 years and checked out of the hospital on Thanksgiving Day, but soon returned for a second time before checking out again in early December.

