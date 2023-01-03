Al Roker returned to TODAY on Jan. 6 after nearly two months, which is quite the feat, according to his wife, Deborah Roberts. Al first went to the hospital in November 2022 for a blood clot in his leg. He missed hosting the Thanksgiving Day parade for the first time in 27 years and checked out of the hospital on Thanksgiving Day, but soon returned for a second time before checking out again in early December.

6 HOURS AGO