What's Retired Pope Benedict XVI's Net Worth? He's Reportedly 'Very Sick'

During his weekly address on Dec. 28, 2022, Pope Francis asked people to pray for retired Pope Benedict XVI, who is reportedly very sick. “I would like to ask all of you for a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict, who, in silence, is sustaining the Church,” Pope Francis said during his address. “He is very sick, asking the Lord to console and sustain him in this witness of love for the Church, until the end.”
Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'

A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn't 'Enough Money' for Meghan Markle: He 'Couldn't Stomach' Someone 'Shiny' Stealing the Limelight

Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
Pope Benedict's funeral draws thousands to the Vatican

Thousands gathered at the Vatican's St. Peter's Square on Thursday for the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. The event was presided over by Pope Francis, with a living pontiff leading the farewell to his predecessor for an event that is unprecedented in modern times. The late pope emeritus was...
An account of Benedict's papacy to be sealed in his coffin

VATICAN CITY (AP) — A written account of the history-making papacy of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI will be placed alongside his body in his coffin for burial, the Vatican said Tuesday in revealing plans for the first funeral of a pontiff to resign in six centuries. Meanwhile, tens of thousands of people filed through St. Peter’s Basilica to view his body as it lay in state for a second day. When the viewing ends Wednesday evening, a one-page account of Benedict’s nearly eight-year papacy will be put into a metal cylinder and placed inside the coffin, along with other items including Vatican coins minted during his reign, said Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni. Benedict, 95, died Saturday after 10 years in an extraordinary papal retirement lived out in a monastery in the Vatican Gardens. Pope Francis will celebrate the funeral Mass in St. Peter’s Square on Thursday.
Royals confirmed to attend Pope Benedict XVI's funeral

European royals will be traveling to Vatican City for Pope Benedict XVI’s funeral. King Felipe of Spain’s mother Queen Sofia, 84, will be in attendance, as willKing Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium. The funeral will take place on Thursday, Jan. 5 in Saint Peter’s Square with Pope Francis,...
Pope Francis Lays Pope Benedict to Rest in Historic Vatican Funeral

On a chilly Thursday morning in Rome, Pope Francis presided over the funeral of his predecessor Pope Benedict XVI in a historic event that has not been seen for centuries. A thick fog—rare in Rome—veiled the dome of St. Peter’s basilica until after the wooden coffin was taken inside the church. Benedict resigned in 2013 after serving just under eight years. He was the first pope to leave office in nearly 600 years, setting what could be a precedent for pontiffs to come. Francis, whose governing style is starkly different from Benedict’s often dogmatic approach to church doctrine, called his predecessor “wise and tender” in the solemn service. Benedict was buried in the tomb in the crypt under St. Peter’s basilica that was inhabited by Pope John Paul II until his body was moved into the main church when he became a saint. Read it at BBC
Faithful Mourn Benedict XVI at Funeral Presided Over by Pope

With bells tolling, tens of thousands of faithful, political leaders and the pope himself mourned Benedict XVI, the German theologian who made history by resigning the papacy, at a rare requiem Mass Thursday for a dead pontiff presided over by a living one. The crowd applauded as pallbearers carried Benedict’s...
Pope Benedict the 16th lies in state for three days

Former Pope Benedict, who died on Saturday at age 95, now lies in state in St. Peter's Basilica. Tens of thousands have lined up to say their farewells to the retired pontiff. Reporter John Last has this remembrance of the conservative icon who struggled against church reformers.
Prince Harry reveals deeply personal details in new book

Stunning new details are being revealed in Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir, “Spare,” including a tense moment between Prince William and Meghan Markle, as well as the moment he learned that his mother, Princess Diana, had died. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for TODAY.Jan. 6, 2023.

