What's Retired Pope Benedict XVI's Net Worth? He's Reportedly 'Very Sick'
During his weekly address on Dec. 28, 2022, Pope Francis asked people to pray for retired Pope Benedict XVI, who is reportedly very sick. “I would like to ask all of you for a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict, who, in silence, is sustaining the Church,” Pope Francis said during his address. “He is very sick, asking the Lord to console and sustain him in this witness of love for the Church, until the end.”
Media dunk on Pope Benedict XVI after his death: ‘Good riddance’ to ‘cartoonish’ and ‘troubled legacy’
Major news outlets marked the news of Pope Benedict XVI's death on Saturday with coverage critical of his "rigid" and "cartoonish" commitment to Catholic tradition.
Pope Benedict's last words, according to his bedside nurse
Pope Benedict XVI's last words, spoken in Italian on his death bed on Dec. 31, were recorded by his attending nurse, according to Vatican reports.
65K mourn Benedict XVI as pope emeritus lies in state at Vatican; funeral is Thursday
Public viewing lasts through Wednesday as officials expect tens of thousands to pass by Benedict's body at the Vatican.
Pope is entombed in crypt under St Peter's Basilica in private ceremony
In the private ceremony where he was laid to rest, Pope Benedict's XVI's longtime secretary, Archbishop Georg Gaenswein, imparted a blessing beneath St. Peter's Basilica.
Pope Benedict funeral details announced
Pope Francis praised Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s “acute and gentle thought” as he presided over a packed Wednesday general audience in the Vatican, while thousands of people paid tribute to the former pope on the final day of public viewing in St. Peter’s Basilica.
Pope Benedict's funeral draws thousands to the Vatican
Thousands gathered at the Vatican's St. Peter's Square on Thursday for the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. The event was presided over by Pope Francis, with a living pontiff leading the farewell to his predecessor for an event that is unprecedented in modern times. The late pope emeritus was...
Pope Benedict XVI did something no Pope had done in 600 years
Benedict XVI, the Pope Emeritus, has died in Vatican City at the age of 95 following a period of ill health. Rev. Thomas Reese and CNN Vatican correspondent Delia Gallagher discuss the former pope's legacy.
An account of Benedict's papacy to be sealed in his coffin
VATICAN CITY (AP) — A written account of the history-making papacy of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI will be placed alongside his body in his coffin for burial, the Vatican said Tuesday in revealing plans for the first funeral of a pontiff to resign in six centuries. Meanwhile, tens of thousands of people filed through St. Peter’s Basilica to view his body as it lay in state for a second day. When the viewing ends Wednesday evening, a one-page account of Benedict’s nearly eight-year papacy will be put into a metal cylinder and placed inside the coffin, along with other items including Vatican coins minted during his reign, said Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni. Benedict, 95, died Saturday after 10 years in an extraordinary papal retirement lived out in a monastery in the Vatican Gardens. Pope Francis will celebrate the funeral Mass in St. Peter’s Square on Thursday.
Royals confirmed to attend Pope Benedict XVI’s funeral
European royals will be traveling to Vatican City for Pope Benedict XVI’s funeral. King Felipe of Spain’s mother Queen Sofia, 84, will be in attendance, as willKing Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium. The funeral will take place on Thursday, Jan. 5 in Saint Peter’s Square with Pope Francis,...
Pope Benedict's secretary soon to publish inside story of his papacy, 'Nothing but the Truth'
Archbishop Georg Gänswein, prefect of the papal household and personal secretary to Pope Benedict XVI, will be publishing an inside account of the late pontiff's time at the Vatican.
Pope Francis Lays Pope Benedict to Rest in Historic Vatican Funeral
On a chilly Thursday morning in Rome, Pope Francis presided over the funeral of his predecessor Pope Benedict XVI in a historic event that has not been seen for centuries. A thick fog—rare in Rome—veiled the dome of St. Peter’s basilica until after the wooden coffin was taken inside the church. Benedict resigned in 2013 after serving just under eight years. He was the first pope to leave office in nearly 600 years, setting what could be a precedent for pontiffs to come. Francis, whose governing style is starkly different from Benedict’s often dogmatic approach to church doctrine, called his predecessor “wise and tender” in the solemn service. Benedict was buried in the tomb in the crypt under St. Peter’s basilica that was inhabited by Pope John Paul II until his body was moved into the main church when he became a saint. Read it at BBC
Faithful Mourn Benedict XVI at Funeral Presided Over by Pope
With bells tolling, tens of thousands of faithful, political leaders and the pope himself mourned Benedict XVI, the German theologian who made history by resigning the papacy, at a rare requiem Mass Thursday for a dead pontiff presided over by a living one. The crowd applauded as pallbearers carried Benedict’s...
World
Pope Benedict the 16th lies in state for three days
Former Pope Benedict, who died on Saturday at age 95, now lies in state in St. Peter's Basilica. Tens of thousands have lined up to say their farewells to the retired pontiff. Reporter John Last has this remembrance of the conservative icon who struggled against church reformers.
What to Expect From Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's Funeral
Pope Francis will preside over the funeral mass
