Chilling new details revealed in court during Idaho murder case
Bryan Kohberger made his first appearance in front of an Idaho judge Thursday as authorities release chilling new details about the night four university students were murdered in their off-campus house. NBC’s Gadi Schwartz reports for TODAY.Jan. 6, 2023.
DNA and genetic genealogy led to the arrest of Idaho murder suspect in Pennsylvania
The arrest of Pennsylvania resident Bryan Kohberger in connection to the Nov. 13 murders of four University of Idaho students has brought attention to the use of DNA databases in criminal cases. Kohberger, a Washington State University graduate student, has been charged with murder and felony burglary for the stabbing deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle. According to a law enforcement source, authorities were able...
Pa. man’s DNA found at crime scene where 4 Idaho students were killed: police
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The DNA of the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students was found on a knife sheath at the crime scene, an investigator said in court documents unsealed Thursday. The affidavit written by Moscow, Idaho Police Cpl. Brett Payne was made public just...
Cause of death released of suspect in Geisinger shooting
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Columbia County Coroner released updated information on Thursday regarding the sole suspect in a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville. According to Columbia County Coroner, Jeremy R. Reese, 48-year-old David Morgan, of Mount Carmel, was the ex-boyfriend and sole suspect...
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's new defense attorney identified
Murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of ambushing four Idaho students in November, has been assigned a provisional defense attorney from Coeur d'Alene.
Bryan Kohberger Traffic Stop Captured By Police Bodycam In Indiana: Report
Accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger had a run-in with police not once, but twice on his drive from Washington to Pennsylvania before he was officially labeled as a suspect in the four college students' murders, reports ABC 7. And one of the stops was captured by an Indiana state trooper.Indiana St…
'No words can heal the pain': Pennsylvania State Police speaks after extradition hearing
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) held a press conference shortly after 28-year-old Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger waived extradition. It's unclear exactly when he'll be transported, but a court order requires it to be within the next 10 days. According to the Moscow Police Department, no specifics will be released due to safety concerns. When he arrives, he'll go to the Latah County Jail.
Pa. man accused of killing mailman dies while in jail: report
A Pennsylvania man accused of killing a mailman last year died while in custody, according to a story from TribLive. Eric Kortz, 54, had previously been diagnosed with terminal cancer, the news outlet said, citing court records. He had been held in Butler County Prison. Kortz’s lawyers had filed a...
State flags at half-staff for Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot
On Monday, a police chief in Pennsylvania was shot and killed while chasing a suspect and "made the ultimate sacrifice," according to officials. The incident occurred when Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire pursued a man wanted on a weapons-related probation violation. The suspect, 28-year-old Aaron Lamont Swan, had fled from a traffic stop the previous night. When confronted by Brackenridge police on Monday, he opened fire, killing Chief McIntire and...
PA troopers searching for fugitive on the run in Pennsylvania
Authorities in Pennsylvania are searching for a 30 year-old man named Scott Oliver, who is considered armed and dangerous, after he allegedly killed his 35 year-old girlfriend, Jessica Romano. The incident occurred on Tuesday night at their home in Foster Township, Luzerne County. When police were called to the couple's home on Woodhaven Drive at 6:56 p.m., Romano was taken to the hospital where she later died. Oliver fled into the woods after the shooting and a warrant has been issued for his arrest on homicide charges. If you have any information on Oliver's whereabouts, please call 911.
Idaho killings suspect waives extradition from Pennsylvania
CNN — The suspect in the November slaying of four University of Idaho students waived extradition from his home state of Pennsylvania to face murder charges in the state of Idaho. Bryan Kohberger arrived at Pennsylvania’s Monroe County Courthouse Tuesday by prison transport van, cuffed and in a prison...
Man charged in university student killings arrives in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The suspect in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students has arrived in Idaho, where he is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student at Washington State University, was flown by Pennsylvania State Police...
Police linked Idaho murder suspect through DNA using public databases
MOSCOW, Idaho - Police tracked down the suspect in the University of Idaho murders using DNA matched to public genealogy databases.
Man accused of killing mailman in Collier dies from cancer while in jail
The man accused of killing a mail carrier in Collier last year died Monday while in custody. Court filings said Eric Kortz, 54, had previously been diagnosed with terminal cancer. He was being held in Butler County Prison. Kortz’s federal public defenders filed a motion seeking a detention hearing on...
4 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
'Haven't stopped shaking' | Virginia Beach woman reflects on former friendship with Idaho suspect
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The country only learned the name Bryan Kohberger last week. The Washington State University PhD student faces four counts of murder in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students last November. But Casey Arntz knew of Kohberger's name long before the national headlines.
Window contractor facing cases in Valley and Pa.
A man with trouble running his window installation business is facing charges in Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Pa. State Police arrest PennDOT employee for alleged driver’s license fraud
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police Troop J (PSP) filed criminal charges against a former PennDOT employee accused of using his government position to facilitate a fraud scheme that allowed ineligible drivers to operate motor vehicles. According to the PSP, Angelo Carrion allegedly solicited money from customers in...
Statewide alert issued for snowmobiles stolen from Wisconsin cabin
On 12-28-2022, two (2) snowmobiles were reported stolen from a seasonal cabin/camp in the town of Homestead, Florence County.
Pennsylvania ‘predator catcher’ video results in teacher placed on leave | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
