TODAY.com

Damar Hamlin’s second resuscitation is ‘concerning,’ doctor says

NBC News senior medical correspondent Dr. John Torres weighs in on the latest health update for Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, including news that he was resuscitated for a second time. “Having it a second time is a little more concerning, but not having it extend much beyond that is encouraging,” he says.Jan. 4, 2023.
Athlon Sports

Look: Damar Hamlin Makes First Instagram Post Since Incident

Every positive report about the health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been welcomed by the NFL world this week. Hamlin, who experienced cardiac arrest on the field during the Bills' Monday matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, has made remarkable progress in his recovery in recent days. ...
TODAY.com

Damar Hamlin awake and responsive, showing major progress

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is awake and responsive showing major signs of progress, though he remains in critical condition and on a breathing machine. When he asked doctors who won the game that left him hospitalized, they said, “You won. You won the game of life.” NBC’s Maggie Vespa reports for TODAY.Jan. 6, 2023.

