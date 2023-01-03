Read full article on original website
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (1/6/23)
WWE invades the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) vs. Drew McIntyre & Sheamus. – Royal Rumble Qualifying...
New Segment Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
We’ve got a new segment announced for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles, CA. During this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, it was announced that the Jericho Appreciation Society will speak on Wednesday’s show. You can check out the updated lineup for next...
Producers For Last Night’s SmackDown Revealed, Notes From Backstage
Fightful Select has details about the producers for last night’s episode of SmackDown. You can see the details for each match/segment below:. Jason Jordan produced the opening Bloodline and Kevin Owens segment. James Gibson (Jamie Noble) produced Kofi Kingston vs. Santos Escobar. Shawn Daivari produced the Liv Morgan and...
Two Big Matches Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown
We’ve got two matches announced for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. During Friday night’s edition of WWE SmackDown, it was announced that we’ll see Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens, and more taking place. You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of...
Pro Wrestling NOAH Announces Opponents For The Great Muta, Sting & Darby Allin
Pro Wrestling NOAH has confirmed the opponents for The Great Muta, Sting and Darby Allin, at The Great Muta’s Final Bye-Bye event on January 22. Hakushi, AKIRA and Naomichi Marufuji will be the opponents for the fan-favorite wrestlers. This will be Keiji Mutoh’s final match as The Great Muta.
Read Stephanie McMahon’s Email That She Sent To WWE Employees About Vince McMahon’s Return
As previously noted, WWE has told their employees that there will be an “all hands on deck” meeting at 3:30 pm. This appears to be about Vince McMahon‘s return to the WWE Board of Directors. WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon sent an email to all employees, attaching the...
WWE Talent Threatening To Leave With Vince McMahon’s Return
Could Vince McMahon’s return to WWE spark a mass exodus of talent from the promotion?. After a press release shared yesterday confirmed reports that McMahon wanted to return, an SEC filing today confirmed that he is back on the board of directors. Sources in WWE who spoke to Pwinsider...
WWE Reportedly Interested In Bringing Back Ex-NXT Star
According to a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Triple H is interested in bringing back EJ Nduka, the 6-foot-5 former college football player and bodybuilder who competed in NXT as Ezra Judge. The report indicates that WWE is interested in signing Nduka after his MLW deal...
Ric Flair Talks Charlotte Flair’s Return – Where She Has Been
Ric Flair is delighted to see his daughter Charlotte back on top of WWE’s women’s division after spending much of 2022 away from the ring. On the final SmackDown of 2022, Flair returned and dethroned Ronda Rousey to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion. Speaking on “After...
AEW News: Darby Turns 30, Saraya Appearing On Hey! EW, More
A few news bits to pass along from AEW today. Current AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin celebrated his 30th birthday. You can see AEW’s post for him below:. Saraya will be RJ City’s guest on Hey! (EW) tomorrow. A preview clip of her appearance can be seen below:
Results From WWE NXT Live Event In Venice, FL: Six-Man Tag
WWE held an NXT live event on Friday night from Venice, FL. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. Tony D’Angelo & Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Damon Kemp & Isaac Odugbesan. Cora Jade defeated Sol Ruca. NXT North American Title Match – Wes Lee...
Taz Comments On The Great Muta, Kevin Sullivan, Jamie Hayter, More
In a recent interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, AEW announcer Taz touched on a variety of subjects, including being an original, his dream opponent, and AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter’s recent title defense against Hikaru Shida. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On...
Kenny Omega Comments On Future Plans, Wanting To Face Shingo Takagi
At NJPW’s New Year Dash event, newly crowned IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega teamed up with newly crowned IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada. The longtime rivals defeated United Empire’s Jeff Cobb and Aaron Henare in the night’s main event. After the match, Tokyo Sports caught...
Bryan Danielson Comments On Stomping Out Darius Martin On Rampage
On last night’s live episode of AEW Rampage, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson defeated Top Flight in tag team action. The Blackpool Combat Club veteran Danielson submitted Darius Martin with a Regal Stretch. A well-known spot in Danielson’s matches are when he stomps on an opponent before putting them...
Dutch Mantell Discusses Sami Zayn & His Storyline With The Bloodline
On the latest episode of Smack Talk, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell opened up about Sami Zayn and his ongoing storyline with The Bloodline. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On Sami Zayn’s connection with the WWE Universe: “He has what every great wrestler has to have....
Kenny Omega Honors Will Ospreay Following NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
At Wrestle Kingdom 17, Kenny Omega defeated Will Ospreay to win the IWGP United States Championship for a second time in an intense, bloody co-main event match. In the final moments, Omega nailed Ospreay with the Kamigoye, Kota Ibushi’s finisher, and pinned The Assassin with the One Winged Angel to capture the gold.
Impact Wrestling Hypes Its January Tapings In Orlando, FL
Impact Wrestling will be heading to Orlando, FL later this month for its next set of TV tapings. On Friday night, the company sent out the following press release to hype the TV tapings:. IMPACT Wrestling Returns To Orlando For High-Energy Pro Wrestling Action: The 2-Night New Year’s Revolution.
NJPW vs. NOAH Wrestle Kingdom 17 Full Card Announced
The full card has been revealed for night two of Wrestle Kingdom 17, which will take place on Saturday, January 21 at the Yokohama Arena. The card will have an NJPW vs. Pro Wrestling NOAH theme. You can check out the updated Wrestle Kingdom 17 (Night Two) lineup below:. Tetsuya...
Report: AEW Still Undecided On Winner Of Best-Of-Seven-Series
Who will emerge victorious in the best-of-seven series between The Elite and Death Triangle? Fans don’t know, and AEW isn’t too sure either. The Elite became the first AEW Trios Champions at AEW All Out but were stripped of the titles shortly after due to their role in the backstage fight.
Contract Status Updates On Several Indie Stars: Corino, Nduka, More
Fightful Select have provided an update on the contract statuses of several top indie stars: Colby Corino, EJ Nduka, Lady Frost, Billie Starkz, and Mads Krugger. Details for each performer can be read below:. Colby Corino: Corino tweeted on January 2nd that he is now officially a free agent. This...
