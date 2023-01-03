ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TODAY.com

Al Roker’s children surprise him with well wishes

After two months, Al Roker is back in Studio 1A. He opens up about the support he received from his family — and he’s surprised with recorded messages from his children!Jan. 6, 2023.
KXLY

Al Roker returning to Today

Al Roker is returning to ‘Today’. The 68-year-old weatherman has been absent from the show since November after being hospitalised with a blood clot in his leg that travelled to his lungs but his co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb were delighted to announce on Tuesday (03.01.23) that he’ll be back on the NBC morning show on Friday (06.01.23).
People

Janet Jackson Celebrates Son Eissa's 6th Birthday with Sweet Tribute: 'So Proud of Who You Are'

Janet Jackson shares her 6-year-old son Eissa with ex-husband Wissam Al Mana Janet Jackson is celebrating her son on his special day. The music icon celebrated her son Eissa on his 6th birthday Tuesday with an Instagram post, simply captioning her photo, "🫶🏽." "To my beautiful baby Eissa, Happy 6th Birthday!" she wrote in her message. "I LUV you and I'm so proud of who you are!" Jackson shares Eissa with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date...
People

Pregnant Keke Palmer Shares Photos from Babymoon as She Reflects on Learning to 'Take It Easy'

Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson shared their baby news publicly for the first time last month Keke Palmer is grateful that her growing family is making her slow down a bit. Reflecting on her babymoon and sharing photos on Instagram Tuesday, the pregnant Nope actress, 29, shared that she's "really proud of myself for resting this trip." "I am antsy by nature. I love having a schedule, even on vacation. I learned to at least schedule things leisurely so I have something to complete that's on brand with the theme...
TODAY.com

Yes, Jenna Bush Hager reads every book for her club. Here’s how she does it

Jenna Bush Hager started her book club in March 2019. Since the first pick, Read With Jenna has highlighted about 50 books and garnered a following of readers eager to hear her next selection. In her nearly three years helming a book club, Jenna tells TODAY.com there's one questions she...
TODAY.com

Allison Williams talks ‘M3gan,’ motherhood

Allison Williams talks about her new movie “Megan” where she plays a robotics engineer for a toy company who builds a life-like doll. She also opens up about the popularity of a dance seen in the trailer and becoming a mother.Jan. 5, 2023.
TODAY.com

Dylan made Al a chicken pot pie ahead of the his return to TODAY on Friday

Al Roker is “ready to get back to work” after a tasty gift from Dylan Dreyer. The TODAY weatherman shared photos of the homemade chicken pot pie that his co-host delivered to his home ahead of his return to the show on Jan. 6. “Winner winner. #chickenpotpie #dinner...
TODAY.com

Hugh Jackman jokingly begs the Academy not to 'validate' Ryan Reynolds with an Oscar nom

The thought of Ryan Reynolds getting nominated for an Oscar for best original song is hardly music to Hugh Jackman’s ears. The “Wolverine” star posted a humorous video on Instagram on Jan. 4, in which he lamented the possibility that Reynolds may get an Academy Award nomination for his song “Good Afternoon,” from his recent holiday film “Spirited,” also starring Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer.
TODAY.com

Savannah Guthrie reveals the sweet birthday gift she got from her kids

The thought really counted when it came to Savannah Guthrie's sweet birthday present from her two children. The TODAY co-anchor shared what she got from her daughter, Vale, 8, and son, Charley, 6, when talking with Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" about celebrating her 51st birthday. "You know what...

