Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson shared their baby news publicly for the first time last month Keke Palmer is grateful that her growing family is making her slow down a bit. Reflecting on her babymoon and sharing photos on Instagram Tuesday, the pregnant Nope actress, 29, shared that she's "really proud of myself for resting this trip." "I am antsy by nature. I love having a schedule, even on vacation. I learned to at least schedule things leisurely so I have something to complete that's on brand with the theme...

2 DAYS AGO