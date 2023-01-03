Alexandria suggests implementing “no turn on red” restrictions on certain pedestrian intersections. Alexandria has proposed “no turn on red” restrictions on several intersections in the adjoining neighborhoods of Old Town and Parker-Gray in response to vehicle-pedestrian collisions. The proposal is part of Alexandria’s larger Vision Zero initiative, which aims to end fatal traffic injuries by 2028. Public input on the proposal is open until February 6. (Vernon Miles / ALXNow)

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO