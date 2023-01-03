LG's new soundbars are designed to look and sound great with its OLED TVs

We already have details on LG's new OLED TVs for 2023 , and now comes word of its new soundbars to go with them.

They're designed to work seamlessly with LG's new TVs, and when paired deliver exclusive features like Wow Orchestra – this uses every one of the TV and soundbar's audio channels in unison to create an expanded soundstage with more height, depth and power.

They also pack Dolby Atmos , and IMAX Enhanced powered by DTS:X .

Pair your LG soundbar with your compatible LG TV, and you can bring up the settings menu on-screen using the TV's Home Dashboard. This will let you manage the soundbar's settings and share sound modes with the TV, and all without opening a separate menu. You don't even need to plug them into the TV, thanks to the Wowcast feature that enables wireless connectivity. LG claims this won't compromise sound quality, but we'll have to test them for ourselves to verify that.

They share the design language of LG's new TVs too, with a new bracket that lets you wall- or stand-mount the soundbar at whatever height you like without having to drill holes in the wall.

LG's Triple Sound Technology is on audio duties, featuring what LG claims is the world's first Triple Up-Firing Speaker – this was seen on last year's models, too. But new for this year is Triple Level Spatial Sound Technology. This "employs channel analysis performed by an HRTF-based 3D engine to add a virtual mid-layer", resulting in a more lifelike sound with a more convincing sense of space, according to LG.

Two channel audio can be up-mixed into multi-channel surround sound, while LG's enhanced AI Room Calibration feature reads the layout of the room and optimises the sound accordingly. AI Sound Pro analyses what kind of content you're watching (sports, movies etc) and applies the most appropriate settings to give you the best performance.

All the usual streaming services are supported, as is lossless playback using compatible services like Tidal Connect . Like LG's TVs, they're also kitted out with all the gaming bells and whistles, with VRR , ALLM and 4K 120Hz all coming as standard.

So which models are in the new range? The SC9 is pictured above, while the SE6 is a more compact model made for smaller spaces. The range will be on show at CES this week, so we're sure to find out more soon. Stay tuned!

