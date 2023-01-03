Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
Two-and-a-half party system operating in Legislature
Legislators mingle on the House floor ahead of the governor's budget address on Dec. 6, 2022, at the Capitol in Pierre. (Makenzie Huber/South Dakota Searchlight) The first week of the legislative session is feast and famine for Capitol reporters. The famine is in the mornings when committees are supposed to...
newsfromthestates.com
With session approaching, Alaska House members seek to avoid leadership struggle like in U.S. House
As Americans watch the U.S. House struggle to elect a leader, Alaskans may soon see a similar situation develop in the state House of Representatives. “These proceedings back east, it’s a stark reminder to a lot of us that we could be going through the same thing,” said Rep. Bryce Edgmon, I-Dillingham.
newsfromthestates.com
New Oregon laws will expand health care and help crime victims
A law passed in 2022 in Oregon will expand an existing program that started in 2019 and is intended to provide screenings and care for newborns. (Getty Images) New Oregon laws that went into effect on Jan. 1 will affect thousands of Oregonians, by providing home screenings for newborns, dental care for veterans and restitution for crime victims.
newsfromthestates.com
DFL launches effort for Minnesota paid family leave program
House Speaker Melissa Hortman, left, and Rep. Ruth Richardson, DFL-Mendota Heights, at a Capitol press conference on Thursday, Jan. 6. Photo by Michelle Griffith / Minnesota Reformer. Democratic legislators are optimistic they will pass paid family leave after years of advocacy and vetting — and opposition from Republicans and their...
newsfromthestates.com
Unionized home care workers win 31% raise in tentative agreement with Minnesota officials
Roughly 20,000 of Minnesota’s home care workers will see their biggest pay raise in history over the next two years, under a contract reached between the administration of Gov. Tim Walz and SEIU Healthcare Minnesota, the union representing the workers. The home care workers help elderly and disabled people...
newsfromthestates.com
DFL marijuana bill a Minnesotan twist on legalization
The 2017 Minneapolis MayDay Parade, organized by In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre, marches along Bloomington Avenue in South Minneapolis (Tony Webster via Wikimedia Commons) This week DFL lawmakers rolled out the 243-page marijuana legalization bill they hope to pass in the current legislative term. The...
newsfromthestates.com
Do you have a right to a clean environment? 2023 legislation would call on NM voters to decide.
A muddy Rio Grande runs through the North Valley in October 2022. (Photo by Megan Gleason / Source NM) One of the first pieces of legislation prefiled in 2023 aims to give New Mexico voters an opportunity to add a clean and healthy environment to the state’s Bill of Rights.
newsfromthestates.com
Governor signs bill with aims to help teacher shortage in Ohio
A bill signed Thursday by Gov. Mike DeWine could help with the teacher shortage being experienced statewide in Ohio. House Bill 554, a bill authored by state Reps. Mary Lightbody, D-Westerville, and Adam Bird, R-New Richmond, was designed specifically to bring professionals in various fields back to their previous profession as teachers in order to lessen the load current teachers hold, which includes a lack of substitute teachers to fill in.
newsfromthestates.com
Alvarado bids Kentucky Senate farewell, special election May 16 to choose his successor
The special election to replace Republican state Sen. Ralph Alvarado of Winchester will be held May 16, the day of the statewide primary for governor and other statewide offices. A physician, Alvarado will become commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health, Jan. 16. Republican Gov. Bill Lee appointed him to...
newsfromthestates.com
Four Oregon districts get $20 million to hire school mental health staff
Students with Live to Tell, a student-led suicide prevention organization, meet with Sen. Jeff Merkley at his Salem office in 2019. (Rachel Alexander/Salem Reporter) Three Oregon school districts and an education service district have received $20 million from the U.S. Department of Education to hire more mental health staff. The...
newsfromthestates.com
Alaska Gov. Dunleavy appoints two new judges to Anchorage Superior Court
The Boney Courthouse in downtown Anchorage, across the street from the larger Nesbett Courthouse, holds the Alaska Supreme Court chambers. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon) Gov. Mike Dunleavy appointed a public advocate and a private-practice attorney to two vacant seats on the Anchorage Superior Court, his office announced Friday. Laura...
newsfromthestates.com
USDA fines Iowa dog breeder with long history of violations
This dog was photographed by a federal inspector during a 2021 visit to Henry Sommers' Happy Puppy kennel in Cincinnati, Iowa. (USDA photo, courtesy of Bailing Out Benji) A rural Iowa breeder who euthanized unwanted dogs with unauthorized stomach injections and then left the animals alone to die has been fined $12,600 by the federal government.
newsfromthestates.com
Ohio Gov. DeWine vetoes tobacco measure that would prohibit local bans
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed legislation Thursday that would’ve preempted local bans on flavored tobacco. He’s been telegraphing the move for weeks and spoke about the decision flanked by health officials at the Statehouse. “This measure is not — is not in the public interest,” DeWine said of...
newsfromthestates.com
Lawmakers cautiously eye property tax relief with big bills on horizon
Indiana lawmakers are drawing up changes to the state’s property tax system, with high value assessments last spring pointing toward potentially high bills this year. But their approach has been cautious, laden with warnings about a lack of data and negative consequences. Taxable assessed values shot up 15% from...
newsfromthestates.com
Legislative leader touts consensus approach and outlines likely priorities for Alaska Senate
Incoming Senate Majority Leader Cathy Giessel listens as incoming Senate President Gary Stevens speaks at a Nov. 25 Anchorage news conference announcing the formation of a 17-member bipartisan majority caucus. Giessel, an Anchorage Republican, discussed the benefits of bipartisanship and outlined some likely Senate priorities for 2023 in an address Thursday to the Resource Development Council for Alaska. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)
newsfromthestates.com
Teachers’ pension system touts clean audit. Retirees unimpressed
A teacher walks among the the masked students sitting in a socially distanced classroom session. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images). The State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio has been flagging the results of a special audit conducted in response to complaints from some teachers and retirees. But for its part, the group representing the state’s retired teachers isn’t backing down from its critiques of the system.
newsfromthestates.com
Kansas’ top election officer releases plan for new legislation, emphasizes voter security
TOPEKA — Kansas election laws may be overhauled again this year with new legislation geared toward clearing up confusion with state voting processes. Secretary of State Scott Schwab, the state’s top elections officer, said he planned to introduce legislation to update state election codes and simplify state election laws this year, following confusion over rules and regulation in past elections.
newsfromthestates.com
South Dakota’s multilingual population is growing. Advocates say more resources are needed.
Adane Redda, Tabitha Mathiang, Kendra Jasso-Chukwuyem, Moses Idris, Aluda Sisto and Nyareik Choul pose for a photo at an Avera Health event. All six are community health workers and community outreach consultants at Avera Health, helping the health care organization reach and communicate with non-English speakers in Sioux Falls. Twelve languages are spoken among the six of them. (Courtesy of Avera Health)
newsfromthestates.com
We could make it easier to attract young people to rural Iowa
Farm equipment is rolling on the state's highways as harvest gets underway. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) All our friends say they’re having a hard time finding people to fill good jobs. Mike Franken said it was one of the first things he heard while campaigning for the U.S. Senate last fall. It is a common lament in Iowa community newspaper circles — small towns have an increasingly difficult time recruiting young people.
newsfromthestates.com
Ballot set for May 16 primary election in Kentucky
FRANKFORT — Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams closed the door to the elections office at 4 p.m. Friday, signaling an end for candidates to file for Kentucky’s 2023 elections. No big surprises emerged in the 12-candidate Republican race for governor, although former Republican Gov. Matt Bevin created...
Comments / 1