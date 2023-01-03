Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
New Oregon laws will expand health care and help crime victims
A law passed in 2022 in Oregon will expand an existing program that started in 2019 and is intended to provide screenings and care for newborns. (Getty Images) New Oregon laws that went into effect on Jan. 1 will affect thousands of Oregonians, by providing home screenings for newborns, dental care for veterans and restitution for crime victims.
newsfromthestates.com
Many diabetic Marylanders now have a $30 insulin copay because of a new state law that went into effect on Jan. 1
Many Maryland residents with diabetes will now pay a maximum $30 co-pay for insulin, thanks to a new state law that went into effect Jan. 1. The Insulin Cost Reduction Act, signed into law by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) last spring, does more than the Inflation Reduction Act, a federal law that only covers those 65 or older on Medicare for an insulin cap of $35. The federal law also took effect Jan. 1.
newsfromthestates.com
Oregon Treasurer will begin sending checks to people with unclaimed funds
The state Treasury will begin sending checks to current and former Oregonians with unclaimed property. (Getty Images) Keep an eye on your mailbox, Oregon – the state Treasury is planning to send checks of up to $10,000 to people with unclaimed paychecks, security deposits, tax refunds or other unclaimed property.
newsfromthestates.com
DFL launches effort for Minnesota paid family leave program
House Speaker Melissa Hortman, left, and Rep. Ruth Richardson, DFL-Mendota Heights, at a Capitol press conference on Thursday, Jan. 6. Photo by Michelle Griffith / Minnesota Reformer. Democratic legislators are optimistic they will pass paid family leave after years of advocacy and vetting — and opposition from Republicans and their...
newsfromthestates.com
Lawmakers cautiously eye property tax relief with big bills on horizon
Indiana lawmakers are drawing up changes to the state’s property tax system, with high value assessments last spring pointing toward potentially high bills this year. But their approach has been cautious, laden with warnings about a lack of data and negative consequences. Taxable assessed values shot up 15% from...
newsfromthestates.com
Governor signs bill with aims to help teacher shortage in Ohio
A bill signed Thursday by Gov. Mike DeWine could help with the teacher shortage being experienced statewide in Ohio. House Bill 554, a bill authored by state Reps. Mary Lightbody, D-Westerville, and Adam Bird, R-New Richmond, was designed specifically to bring professionals in various fields back to their previous profession as teachers in order to lessen the load current teachers hold, which includes a lack of substitute teachers to fill in.
newsfromthestates.com
On the anniversary of Jan. 6, let’s protect elections, give workers a say and lift up education
Two years ago today, violent insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. People were killed and injured in Washington D.C. as the rest of the nation looked on, concerned about what might come next. For many of us, it was...
newsfromthestates.com
Regressive Kentucky laws bring back the bad old days
Unemployed men queuing for food during the Great Depression, Iowa, USA, circa 1935. (Photo by FPG/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Addressing the long list of pressing modern challenges facing Kentucky requires a unified effort from all of us. How will we create good jobs in a globalized economy, stem climate change and deal with its effects, protect public health against the threat of future pandemics, and more?
newsfromthestates.com
Pa. House bill would hit electric, plug-in hybrid drivers with mileage fees | Thursday Coffee
One of the better developments for a healthy environment in recent years has been the increasing popularity of all-electric and hybrid vehicles. But they’ve proven a headache for states’ bottom lines, as these high-mileage and fuel-efficient vehicles have taken a bite out of the gas tax revenue that states, including Pennsylvania, rely on to pay for road and bridge repairs.
newsfromthestates.com
Iowa’s COVID-19 infection rate increases slightly
The increase is a turnabout from a week ago when the state's documented infection rate decreased by more than a third. (Image via National Foundation for Infectious Diseases) The number of new COVID-19 infections documented by the state increased this past week after a precipitous decline the week prior. The...
newsfromthestates.com
Gov. Lujan Grisham to ask Legislature to create new health agency
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks to supporters at the Democratic Party of New Mexico's election event on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Photo by Daniel Montaño / KUNM News) As she was sworn in to a second term, New Mexico’s head of state announced she wants to create a new state health agency with the goal of getting more people insured.
newsfromthestates.com
Do you have a right to a clean environment? 2023 legislation would call on NM voters to decide.
A muddy Rio Grande runs through the North Valley in October 2022. (Photo by Megan Gleason / Source NM) One of the first pieces of legislation prefiled in 2023 aims to give New Mexico voters an opportunity to add a clean and healthy environment to the state’s Bill of Rights.
newsfromthestates.com
Teachers’ pension system touts clean audit. Retirees unimpressed
A teacher walks among the the masked students sitting in a socially distanced classroom session. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images). The State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio has been flagging the results of a special audit conducted in response to complaints from some teachers and retirees. But for its part, the group representing the state’s retired teachers isn’t backing down from its critiques of the system.
newsfromthestates.com
Gov. Polis submits budget amendment, seeks money for property tax relief
Gov. Jared Polis, center, speaks to reporters as he presents his budget adjustment on Jan. 3, 2022. (Sara Wilson / Colorado Newsline) Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday submitted his administration’s supplemental adjustments to the proposed state budget, following his reelection in November and a mid-December economic forecast that gave a clearer picture of the state’s financial status.
newsfromthestates.com
DFL marijuana bill a Minnesotan twist on legalization
The 2017 Minneapolis MayDay Parade, organized by In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre, marches along Bloomington Avenue in South Minneapolis (Tony Webster via Wikimedia Commons) This week DFL lawmakers rolled out the 243-page marijuana legalization bill they hope to pass in the current legislative term. The...
newsfromthestates.com
Opinion: Four years later, MaineCare expansion has made us a healthier, stronger state
Proponents of MaineCare Expansion outside of former Gov. Paul LePage's State of the State address in 2018. | Beacon. On January 3, 2019, Governor Janet Mills signed her first executive order, implementing the expansion of MaineCare, Maine’s Medicaid program, which had been approved by voters in 2017. Over the past four years, Medicaid expansion has been transformational for Maine people, hospitals, and the economy. Since the program was implemented in January 2019, more than 130,000 Mainers received access to affordable health care. The program has brought more than $1.4 billion in federal funding to the state, and it has significantly improved hospitals’ balance sheets.
newsfromthestates.com
Ohio Gov. DeWine vetoes tobacco measure that would prohibit local bans
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed legislation Thursday that would’ve preempted local bans on flavored tobacco. He’s been telegraphing the move for weeks and spoke about the decision flanked by health officials at the Statehouse. “This measure is not — is not in the public interest,” DeWine said of...
newsfromthestates.com
New N.J. gun law boosts state’s ranking by gun control group
JERSEY CITY - MARCH 25: Only a few pistols remain on the shelf at Caso's Gun-A-Rama store on March 25, 2021 in Jersey City, New Jersey. Caso's Gun-A-Rama has had a significant increase in business with lines often out the door as more people buy guns for security and for fear that there will be increased bans on them. In the wake of recent mass shootings, the Biden administration is pushing for the Senate to pass gun legislation already passed by the House. Area gun businesses have seen a rise in sales recently that has even led to a shortage of bullets. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
newsfromthestates.com
Kansas’ top election officer releases plan for new legislation, emphasizes voter security
TOPEKA — Kansas election laws may be overhauled again this year with new legislation geared toward clearing up confusion with state voting processes. Secretary of State Scott Schwab, the state’s top elections officer, said he planned to introduce legislation to update state election codes and simplify state election laws this year, following confusion over rules and regulation in past elections.
newsfromthestates.com
Surplus gives Legislature a chance to help people with disabilities
More than 32 years after then-President George H.W. Bush signed the Americans with Disabilities Act, there's much more work to do. Photo by Fotosearch/Getty Images. The legislative session begins this week, and the state has a $17.6 billon budget surplus. This is a great opportunity to help some of the most needy by improving services that will make their lives easier.
Comments / 0