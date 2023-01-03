Things may not have ended the way they would have liked, but Penn State basketball fans and the team certainly enjoyed the opportunity to play at the historic Palestra in Philadelphia on Sunday evening. Penn State put up a strong effort in the first half against the top-ranked Purdue Boilermakers, but it was all Purdue out of the gates after halftime and Penn State couldn’t dig out of the hole. But for one half, Penn State Twitter was electric about what they were seeing out of the Nittany Lions on the court. Here is a look at some of the reactions found on social media as Penn State took on Purdue in the City of Brotherly Love. Jalen Pickett blows the roof off the Palestrahttps://twitter.com/BigTenNetwork/status/1612233205742174209What a visual!https://twitter.com/SPianovich/status/1612233155934666752Who else is having fun?https://twitter.com/JackGrossman97/status/1612232801134198785The Palestra was shakinghttps://twitter.com/jensenoffcampus/status/1612232205161357313Lamar Stevens checking inhttps://twitter.com/LamarStevens11/status/1612231707662635016Jalen Pickett had fans feeling good at halftimehttps://twitter.com/BigTenNetwork/status/1612237598637826049In the end, there was no stopping Purdue's big manhttps://twitter.com/BigTenNetwork/status/1612254259487145986Applaud the efforthttps://twitter.com/jmcgonigal9/status/161225316034478080211

