New Hampshire State

Daily Montanan

Want more teachers? Start valuing education

School districts across the country are facing a historic number of teacher vacancies — an estimated 300,000, according to the National Education Association, the largest U.S. teachers union. Some states are particularly hard hit, with approximately 2,000 empty positions in Illinois and Arizona, 3,000 in Nevada, and 9,000 in Florida. How are political leaders responding? A number of rural Texas districts have moved to a four-day […] The post Want more teachers? Start valuing education appeared first on Daily Montanan.
