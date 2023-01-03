Read full article on original website
Rochelle News-Leader
Stillman Bank names 2022 holiday giveaway winners
STILLMAN VALLEY – Stillman Bank held its annual holiday giveaway drawing on Dec. 23. The bank had a total of six winners throughout its six locations. The winners received either a beef quarter or pork half. The winners of the beef quarters were: Dave Bakener (Oregon), Kay Beardin (Rochelle)...
Rochelle News-Leader
Looking ahead to 2023 work for the City of Rochelle
ROCHELLE — The City of Rochelle’s plans for 2023 include looking at the future of the vacant Hickory Grove site, making upgrades to electric infrastructure, completing its Rochelle Intermodal Transload Facility, a Well 8 rehabilitation project and hiring new police officers. Rochelle City Manager Jeff Fiegenschuh spoke with...
Rochelle News-Leader
Rochelle football and a mythical state championship
I remember the day I won the world championship in marbles. Four of us from the neighborhood had gathered with our cat’s eyes, ades and clearies. Steelies were banned as they chipped the glass marbles. A circle was drawn in the dirt, we selected our favorite shooters and knuckled down. At the end of the match I had collected a handful of new marbles, yes it was keepsies, and declared myself the worlds champion. Now, if you have never counted down the final seconds as you shot for a championship winning basket or goal while playing alone, you can question the validity of my claim.
Rochelle News-Leader
Local law enforcement reacts to ruling on cash bail, SAFE-T Act
OGLE COUNTY — Ogle County State's Attorney Mike Rock and Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle announced in a press release Dec. 29 that Ogle County will not be subject to the SAFE-T Act no cash bail provisions as a result of a Kankakee County judge ruling Wednesday, Dec. 28 that lawmakers overreached their constitutional authority in passing a measure to abolish cash bail in Illinois.
Rochelle News-Leader
Girls Bowling: Lady Hubs notch season-high score against Sycamore
ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Lady Hub varsity bowling team posted its highest series score of the season on Thursday, when the purple and white hosted the Sycamore Spartans for an Interstate 8 Conference matchup. Sophomore Cassidy Vincent fired a team-leading 589 series, while freshman Kylie McCullough followed with a...
Rochelle News-Leader
Boys Basketball: Second-half lead slips away against Sandwich
ROCHELLE — An opportunity for the Rochelle Hub varsity basketball team to take down an Interstate 8 Conference foe slipped away Friday evening, when the purple and white held a double-digit lead over the Sandwich Indians midway through the second half of regulation. Junior Eli Luxton fueled the Rochelle...
Rochelle News-Leader
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Jan. 3-4, 2023
OREGON — On Jan. 3 at approximately 9:28 p.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 12,000 block of East Flagg Road. After brief investigation, deputies arrested Maria D. Garcia, 47, of Rochelle, for driving while license revoked. Garcia was issued an additional citation for operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Garcia was subsequently transported to the Ogle County Jail, where she was held in lieu of bond.
Rochelle News-Leader
Girls Basketball: Lady Hubs score second straight conference win
PLANO — A balanced offensive attack from the Rochelle Lady Hub varsity basketball team led to a 54-38 win over the Plano Reapers and the team's second consecutive Interstate 8 Conference victory on Thursday evening. Junior Alivia Henkel and sophomore Kendyl Darby each scored nine points for the Lady Hubs (5-15, 3-3 Interstate 8), while junior Kennedy Adamski added eight points in the win.
