Tahoe Daily Tribune
Snow removal personnel gearing up for series of storms
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A team of 31 handle snow removal, on a 24-hour schedule, for the city of South Lake Tahoe’s. Eight plow drivers work in 12-hour shifts, with a zone each and do their best to keep up with the heavy snowfall. Cal Trans District...
Reno, Washoe County declare emergency ahead of Sunday storm
The city of Reno and Washoe County declared a state of emergency on Friday ahead of a snow storm scheduled to hit the region on Sunday.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Parking not so Heavenly: ‘Perfect storm’ creates gridlock in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — An unfortunate domino effect closed three quarters of Heavenly Mountain Resort’s lodges on Monday and wreaked havoc on traffic through town, all the way to Stateline from Ski Run as well as Pioneer Trail into Meyers. Three power lines and a pole were,...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Division of Emergency shares tips to prepare for storms
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -We aren’t out of the woods just yet, more storms are heading our way, and people are encouraged to prepare now. The Nevada Division of Emergency Management has important tips before the storm rolls in. To avoid gas leaks, make sure you have cleared any snow...
matadornetwork.com
Pyramid Lake, NV, Is the Only Place To Fish for Rare Cui-Ui Fish
You may have never heard of it, but Nevada’s Pyramid Lake is one of the best places in the western US for anglers who come to the bright-blue, high-desert lake to catch fish as large as 20 pounds. The fishing hotspot is in Nevada’s Pyramid Lake Indian Reservation on...
KOLO TV Reno
City of South Lake Tahoe sets up sandbag locations for residents
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The City of South Lake Tahoe is setting a number of locations for residents to pick up sandbags in preparation for anticipated flooding from the coming storm. Those locations are as follows:. Fire Station 3 2101 Lake Tahoe Blvd, Behind the Station. Shovels and...
2news.com
Area Winter Storm Warning Continues Through Monday Morning
Plan on chain controls in the mountains through the weekend with snow showers in the Sierra, and a winter storm warning is up Friday through Monday morning. A stronger wave comes in by Sunday morning with 1 to 2 feet of snow in the mountains, 8-16” at Lake Tahoe, and a few inches of snow in our valleys.
2news.com
Fallen Tree Limbs & Branches Collection In Washoe County And Carson City
Folks who have broken tree limbs or branches from storms can bring them to sites for recycling. Clearing limbs and debris after a storm is particularly important to prevent flooding as snow melts and more rain is in the forecast.
KCRA.com
Jackknifed big rig on I-80 delays traffic for Sierra travelers
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Sleet and snow fell at the Nevada County border traveling east on Interstate 80 early afternoon Thursday. Soon, the California Department of Transportation, or Caltrans, called for chain controls while the conditions worsened in higher elevations. Rebecca Caladiao of Sacramento was trying to get back home...
Expected rain arrived as snow and damaged the grid. Now, more storms are on the way.
With more storms on the way, about 71,000 Nevada residents are recovering from power outages over New Year’s weekend caused by wet and heavy snow in Reno, Sparks and Carson City. The post Expected rain arrived as snow and damaged the grid. Now, more storms are on the way. appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Nevada Gov. Lombardo encourages preparation for winter storm
(The Center Square) – Newly-inaugurated Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo urges Nevadans to take precautions as a winter storm barrels down on the state. “As we face more incoming severe winter weather, state agencies are working diligently on their preparation and response efforts,” Lombardo said Wednesday. “I encourage all Nevadans to prepare for the storm, listen to local weather advisories, and use sound judgment when traveling.”
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno removing downed trees
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This morning near Wingfield Park a crew from the Carson Truckee Water Conservancy District was tasked with removing a Red Willow from the Truckee River. The recent storm was too much for the 50 plus year old tree. It had fallen into the Truckee with some ground beneath it. The wall behind the tree not impacted, but removing the tree was necessary.
Record-Courier
Tonopah low dropped as much snow in the East Valley as Kingsbury Grade
A spot near East Valley Road in Gardnerville recorded almost as much snow as fell on Daggett Summit from a surprise New Year’s Eve snowstorm. The location received 30 inches of snow, according to snow totals compiled by the National Weather Service, topping results for the greater Reno-Carson City-Minden area.
Record-Courier
Douglas closes Tahoe schools due to storm
Students at Whittell High and Zephyr Cove Elementary schools got another snow day after a snowstorm arrived at Lake Tahoe on Thursday morning. It will be the third day in a row schools have been closed at the lake due to weather. Douglas County schools in East Fork Township were...
Nevada Appeal
Lyon County encourages citizens to prepare for incoming storm
Lyon County is encouraging residents to be prepared for upcoming storm events expected to impact the region through next week. The wet weather could bring flooding to smaller streams, poor drainage areas and areas prone to flooding. Residents are encouraged to clear any leaves or debris from storm gutters and...
More than 118,000 customers without power as storm hits West Coast
NEW YORK — A major storm is hitting the West Coast with flood, high wind and heavy snow alerts in effect for California, Nevada, Utah, Oregon and Washington state. More than 118,000 customers are without power in California. Although the heaviest of the rain has ended, unsettled weather continues...
2news.com
Winter Storm Warning Goes Into Effect 7am Wednesday to 4am Friday
A winter storm warning goes up from 7am on Wednesday to 4am on Friday for the pink areas on the map, that includes the mountain areas and foothills of western Nevada. Several inches to a foot of snow in our valleys by Thursday morning with 1 to 2 feet above 7,000' and 8 to 14" at Lake Tahoe.
WPFO
Heavy, wet snow causes power outages in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A massive winter storm caused thousands of power outages across Nevada. More than 7,500 NV Energy customers were without power on Tuesday morning. The utility company told KRNV they expected to have all power restored for northern Nevada residents by Tuesday night. At one point,...
KOLO TV Reno
REMSA prepared to respond through the snow
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Shoveling snow just happens after storms here in Northern Nevada. An average snow shovel holds 5.7 pounds of snow. Sierra Cement--that which has been falling locally weighs more. An hour’s worth of work could certainly put a strain on the heart. A call for help...
