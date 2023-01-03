RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This morning near Wingfield Park a crew from the Carson Truckee Water Conservancy District was tasked with removing a Red Willow from the Truckee River. The recent storm was too much for the 50 plus year old tree. It had fallen into the Truckee with some ground beneath it. The wall behind the tree not impacted, but removing the tree was necessary.

