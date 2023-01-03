Read full article on original website
Related
owlcation.com
Princess Feodora of Leiningen: Queen Victoria's Half Sister
Feodora was born Princess Anna Feodora Auguste Charlotte Wilhemina of Leiningen on the 7th December 1807 in Amorbach, then in Leiningen and now in Bavaria, Germany. She was the only daughter of Emich Karl, 2nd Prince of Leiningen and his second wife, Victoire of Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld. Her brother Karl was three...
owlcation.com
Catherine of Braganza's Rude Awakening to Life as Stuart Queen Consort
Catherine of Braganza: Roman Catholic Bride for a Protestant King. Infanta Catarina Henriquetta de Bragança was born at Vila Vicosa in Alentejo, Portugal, on the 25th November 1638. She was one of five surviving children born to devout Roman Catholics Joao, 8th Duke of Braganza (John) and his wife, Luisa Maria de Guzman. In 1640 Joao claimed the Portuguese throne from the Spanish as King Juan IV "The Fortunate." War between the two powers did not conclude until 1648 when Spain finally recognised Portuguese independence and six decades of Spanish rule over Portugal ended.
Historical collection of 8,000 photos found dumped in a skip has been digitized
More than 8,000 photos taken by Coventry press photographer Arthur Cooper have been made available online
THE ARYAN-SPEAKING PEOPLES IN PREHISTORIC TIMES
The Outline of History: Being a Plain History of Life and Mankind by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE ARYAN-SPEAKING PEOPLES IN PREHISTORIC TIMES. THE ARYAN-SPEAKING PEOPLES IN PREHISTORIC TIMES. § 1 The spreading of...
msn.com
There is surely no lovelier place in the world than this spot on the British coast
There are few situations in modern life when being ill-prepared and disorganised can lead to interesting things. Travel is, occasionally, one of them. A heatwave forecast. A day at the beach promised – specifically the great, sweeping sands of West Wittering in West Sussex, which curves around into the National Trust-protected East Head nature reserve. At low tide, when the sky is blue and the pale sand flats stretch out forever, it can resemble an English version of Whitehaven, the slice of paradise in Australia’s Whitsunday Islands.
BBC
Malmesbury's Athelstan Museum buys coin of first King of England
A rare coin showing a king who ruled more than a thousand years ago has been bought by the museum bearing his name. Anglo-Saxon King Athelstan has an empty memorial tomb in Malmesbury Abbey and is buried somewhere in the grounds, but nobody knows where. The town's museum is named...
ancientpages.com
Evidence Scots And Irish Settled Iceland A Century Before The Vikings?
AncientPages.com - Remarkably similar carvings and simple cross sculptures mark special sites or places once sacred, spanning a zone stretching from the Irish and Scottish coasts to Iceland. We can look to Skellig Michael, which rises from the sea 12km off the southwest Irish coast; to Aird a’Mhòrain on the Outer Hebridean island of North Uist; to the Isle of Noss, Shetland; and to Heimaklettur cliff face in Iceland’s Westman Islands.
crimereads.com
A Thin Place: Carole Johnstone on Moving to Scotland's Outer Hebrides
When I look back at who I was just a few years ago and who I am today, it always gives me a jolt. A lot changes throughout our lives, but more often those changes happen slowly and in parts. We move house or change jobs; we meet people, we lose people. At the end of 2016, twenty years of working in Essex as an NHS radiographer in cancer services had left me feeling exhausted, frustrated, and mostly just sad. I wrote when I could, which wasn’t often, and sold short stories while still harbouring my lifelong dream of one day becoming a full-time novelist. And then, shortly after I was given a life-changing medical diagnosis, a very close family member died unexpectedly. I think that no matter what changes happen in our lives, there always comes a moment when each of us realises that we don’t have all the time in the world after all. And that was mine.
ScienceBlog.com
Insulation only provides short-term reduction in household gas consumption
Insulating the lofts and cavity walls of existing UK housing stock only reduces gas consumption for the first year or two, with all energy savings vanishing by the fourth year after a retrofit, according to research from policy experts at the University of Cambridge. The latest study is the first...
THE FIRST SEAGOING PEOPLES
A Short History of the World, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE FIRST SEAGOING PEOPLES. The earliest boats and ships must have come into use some twenty-five or thirty thousand years ago. Man was probably paddling about on the water with a log of wood or an inflated skin to assist him, at latest in the beginnings of the Neolithic period. A basketwork boat covered with skin and caulked was used in Egypt and Sumeria from the beginnings of our knowledge. Such boats are still used there. They are used to this day in Ireland and Wales and in Alaska; sealskin boats still make the crossing of Behring Straits. The hollow log followed as tools improved. The building of boats and then ships came in a natural succession.
ancientpages.com
Ancient Riddle Solved – Why Was Roman Concrete So Durable?
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - One of the mysteries scientists have long tried to solve is why Roman concrete often lasted thousands of years, but ours decays in mere decades. Scientists have now discovered that an unexpected ancient manufacturing strategy may hold the key to designing concrete that lasts millennia.
Comments / 0