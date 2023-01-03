Read full article on original website
Swim 365 Days a Year At This Upstate NY Paradise
With the holidays over, we have a lot of winter time to, well, despise or enjoy, depending on your perspective of this time of year. I prefer to despise it. Not a fan of winter or outdoor winter activities. But that doesn't mean those who think like me to hibernate...
Do You Remember What This Binghamton Car Wash Used To Be?
You've heard the saying "out with the old and in with the new." With the new year here, I found myself having that very discussion recently about all the changes that are being made in the Southern Tier. How the Oakdale Mall is now the Oakdale Commons. There is a...
WETM
Health experts weigh in on Damar Hamlin's injury
Health experts weigh in on Damar Hamlin’s injury. Correctional officers injured during inmate fights …. Correctional officers injured during inmate fights in Elmira and Five Points. Golden Apple Award January 2023. Family Life Networks buys ’94 Rock’ WLVY in Elmira. Family Life Networks buys ’94 Rock’ WLVY...
Family Life Networks buys ’94 Rock’ WLVY in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A classic rock radio station in Elmira will soon be owned by Family Life Network. A spokesperson from Family Life told 18 News that the $450,000 deal to buy WLVY 94 Rock (94.3 FM) is set to close this week. As such, Family Life is expected to be on the air […]
NewsChannel 36
Fire erupts at Pennsylvania Ave. home
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- An early morning fire broke out Tuesday morning at an Elmira home on Pennsylvania Ave. Calls came in around 3 a.m. Tuesday for a reported structure fire at a home located near Bernie Murray's on Elmira's Southside. According to our reporter on scene, the home suffered...
Protests after police charge Binghamton man
Binghamton protestors are drawing comparisons to George Floyd's death and decrying a Binghamton Police officer for his treatment of a black man on New Year's Day.
NewsChannel 36
New Infusive Iv and Hydration center has opened up in Elmira Heights
Elmira Heights, N.Y. (WENY) -- Sarah Brimmer and Rebecca Pettibone are both nurse practitoners who decided to open up a new IV Hydration Wellness center together in Elmira Heights offering a different variety of hydration and injection options. Their main goal is to help those in the community during flu...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Teen Charged in Tompkins County
An 18-year-old Binghamton man is charged after an attempted robbery in Tompkins County. According to the Ithaca Police Department, just after 7 p.m. on December 30th, Sean J. Reese entered a Dandy Mini Mart on W. Buffalo Street and pointed an AR-style rifle at the cashier. He then fled in...
Three arrested after early morning chase, crash in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Three people have been arrested, including a teen, after an early morning high-speed chase in Elmira that police say sent one person to the hospital and uncovered an illegal gun. Elmira Police said the incident began around 1:30 a.m. on January 2, 2023 when officers stopped a vehicle near W. Washington […]
“Light Show” at Former Dos Rios Restaurant Attracts Attention
Some people passing by a closed business in the heart of downtown Binghamton were intrigued when they spotted colorful lights and a disco ball inside the place. The light display inside what had been Dos Rios Cantina at 60 Court Street has prompted questions about what might be going on at the former restaurant site.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Solar Alliance completes 1st solar projects in New York
Solar Alliance Energy, a commercial and utility solar contractor, has completed the construction and reached operations on its first two solar projects in New York. VC1, a 298-kW project located in Cazenovia, and US1, a 389-kW project in Union Springs, have both received permission to operate and are now generating clean, renewable electricity under long-term power purchase agreements with the local communities.
14850.com
First baby of the New Year arrives at Cayuga Medical Center
The first baby of the New Year at Cayuga Medical Center was born at 6:44am on January 1st, 2023, according to a statement from CMC on Sunday afternoon. Weighing 7 pounds and 2 ounces, Gemma Elizabeth Anderson is the firstborn child of Julie Smith and Joshua Anderson of Ithaca. For...
Owego woman accused of stabbing man, leaving him ‘critically wounded’
OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – An Owego woman has been arrested and charged after a stabbing that left a man “critically wounded”, police said. Owego Police arrested 58-year-old Veronica Kelly on December 31, 2022 after receiving a call from her in which she reported she had stabbed someone, according to the arrest report. When officers arrived […]
Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY
Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
Hit-and-run victim was a Harpursville student
The boy was Brennan Loveless, a student at Harpursville Central School District.
Delaware Co. man allegedly threatened victim with axe
Through investigation, deputies determined that Hayes Hathaway, age 49, had pushed a victim from behind, displayed an axe while threatening them, and then terminated their electrical supply.
wxhc.com
Attempted Armed Robbery at Dandy Mini Mart in Ithaca
A call came into the Tompkins County 911 Center on Friday evening around 7pm for a report of a black male with his face covered walking into the Dandy Mini Mart on W. Buffalo Street in Ithaca, with what appeared to be an AR style rifle and then pointing it at the cashier working.
Cortland Co. man arrested for possessing stolen vehicle
On December 28th, Cortland County Sheriff's deputies responded to a suspicious activity complaint on Starr Road in the Town of Cortlandville.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
State Police Say Missing Delaware County Man is Found
UPDATE: State Police say Theodore Sikora has been located and is safe. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New York State Police are seeking a Davenport man who has not had any contact with family or friends in two weeks. According to state police, 78-year-old Theodore W. Sikora was last seen on December 23rd at...
Elmira Police respond to multiple gunshot reports over New Year’s weekend
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 2023 New Year weekend ushered in three new reports of gunshots in the City of Elmira, according to police. The first report came around 8:50 p.m. on December 31, 2022 near W. 1st St. and Davis St. Police said officers found a large gathering of people near a home and […]
