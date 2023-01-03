ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

WETM

Health experts weigh in on Damar Hamlin's injury

Health experts weigh in on Damar Hamlin’s injury. Correctional officers injured during inmate fights …. Correctional officers injured during inmate fights in Elmira and Five Points. Golden Apple Award January 2023. Family Life Networks buys ’94 Rock’ WLVY in Elmira. Family Life Networks buys ’94 Rock’ WLVY...
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Family Life Networks buys ’94 Rock’ WLVY in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A classic rock radio station in Elmira will soon be owned by Family Life Network. A spokesperson from Family Life told 18 News that the $450,000 deal to buy WLVY 94 Rock (94.3 FM) is set to close this week. As such, Family Life is expected to be on the air […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Fire erupts at Pennsylvania Ave. home

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- An early morning fire broke out Tuesday morning at an Elmira home on Pennsylvania Ave. Calls came in around 3 a.m. Tuesday for a reported structure fire at a home located near Bernie Murray's on Elmira's Southside. According to our reporter on scene, the home suffered...
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

New Infusive Iv and Hydration center has opened up in Elmira Heights

Elmira Heights, N.Y. (WENY) -- Sarah Brimmer and Rebecca Pettibone are both nurse practitoners who decided to open up a new IV Hydration Wellness center together in Elmira Heights offering a different variety of hydration and injection options. Their main goal is to help those in the community during flu...
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Teen Charged in Tompkins County

An 18-year-old Binghamton man is charged after an attempted robbery in Tompkins County. According to the Ithaca Police Department, just after 7 p.m. on December 30th, Sean J. Reese entered a Dandy Mini Mart on W. Buffalo Street and pointed an AR-style rifle at the cashier. He then fled in...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Three arrested after early morning chase, crash in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Three people have been arrested, including a teen, after an early morning high-speed chase in Elmira that police say sent one person to the hospital and uncovered an illegal gun. Elmira Police said the incident began around 1:30 a.m. on January 2, 2023 when officers stopped a vehicle near W. Washington […]
ELMIRA, NY
solarpowerworldonline.com

Solar Alliance completes 1st solar projects in New York

Solar Alliance Energy, a commercial and utility solar contractor, has completed the construction and reached operations on its first two solar projects in New York. VC1, a 298-kW project located in Cazenovia, and US1, a 389-kW project in Union Springs, have both received permission to operate and are now generating clean, renewable electricity under long-term power purchase agreements with the local communities.
UNION SPRINGS, NY
14850.com

First baby of the New Year arrives at Cayuga Medical Center

The first baby of the New Year at Cayuga Medical Center was born at 6:44am on January 1st, 2023, according to a statement from CMC on Sunday afternoon. Weighing 7 pounds and 2 ounces, Gemma Elizabeth Anderson is the firstborn child of Julie Smith and Joshua Anderson of Ithaca. For...
ITHACA, NY
Hot 99.1

Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY

Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
ONEONTA, NY
wxhc.com

Attempted Armed Robbery at Dandy Mini Mart in Ithaca

A call came into the Tompkins County 911 Center on Friday evening around 7pm for a report of a black male with his face covered walking into the Dandy Mini Mart on W. Buffalo Street in Ithaca, with what appeared to be an AR style rifle and then pointing it at the cashier working.
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

State Police Say Missing Delaware County Man is Found

UPDATE: State Police say Theodore Sikora has been located and is safe. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New York State Police are seeking a Davenport man who has not had any contact with family or friends in two weeks. According to state police, 78-year-old Theodore W. Sikora was last seen on December 23rd at...
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY

