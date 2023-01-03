ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rush City, MN

redlakenationnews.com

Collecting taxes, Minnesota steals assets of the vulnerable

Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here. In 2015, officials in Hennepin County seized an elderly woman's condo and sold it, over about $2,300 of unpaid property taxes, plus $12,700 in penalties, interest and fees. They sold that home for $40,000 and kept every penny, robbing elderly Geraldine Tyler of her home equity.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Putting this January snowstorm into perspective

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's been a snowy start to the year. This week's snowstorm marks just the seventh time since 1872 the Twin Cities has seen a two-day snowstorm accumulate more than 10 inches in January. The snow depth at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has increased from 10 inches...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
rejournals.com

JLL closes sale of seven-property industrial sale in Twin Cities market

JLL Capital Markets has closed the sale of and arranged acquisition financing for a seven-property industrial portfolio totaling 376,218 square feet in Roseville, Oakdale and Woodbury, Minnesota. JLL marketed the portfolio on behalf of the seller, Link Logistics, procured the buyer, Minneapolis-based Biynah Industrial Partners, and arranged the acquisition financing.
WOODBURY, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

What Do I Do When My Mailbox Gets Hit By A Snow Plow In Minnesota?

Well, it finally happened to me, my mailbox got clobbered by the plow. Luckily I hadn't buried my mailbox yet, and I was able to salvage it and get it back up, but it made me think what should I do? Do I need to report it, am I sure it was the plow and NOT the snow being pushed off the road that took out my mailbox? I did a little web sleuthing and here is what I found, in case it happens to you.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS News

NEXT Weather: Freezing fog, colder temps move in after snowstorm

MINNEAPOLIS -- After a multi-day storm dropped record snow, Minnesotans will finally get a break on Friday as the system moves out of the state. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport recorded 15 inches of snow between Tuesday and Thursday. Most of the accumulation reached from southwestern Minnesota to northwestern Wisconsin, and January is staying consistent with the last two months, which have all seen above-average snowfall in the state.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Two injured after bus tipped over on interstate in Lino Lakes

HUGO, Minn. — Two people were injured when a Jefferson Lines bus tipped over on Interstate 35E in Lino Lakes Tuesday night, according to officials. A spokesperson for the bus company said eight passengers were on board when a vehicle ahead of the bus made a sudden stop. The driver "executed a safety maneuver" to avoid colliding with the vehicle. The bus, which was on its way to Minneapolis from Duluth, then hit heavy snow and tipped on its side.
LINO LAKES, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota expected to hire former Gophers starter as DL coach

Minnesota is expected to hire Winston DeLattiboudere as the program’s next defensive line coach, per On3. This will be DeLattiboudere’s return to Minnesota as he was a former defensive lineman for the Golden Gophers from 2015 to 2019. DeLattiboudere, who is 24 years old, will be replacing Brick Haley as Minnesota’s defensive line coach. Haley left Minnesota for Purdue this week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: David Stewart killed in snowmobile crash in Zimmerman

ZIMMERMAN, Minn. – A 52-year-old man is dead after a snowmobile crash on New Year's Day northwest of the Twin Cities.The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says David E. Stewart hit "a driveway approach" near the intersection of Fremont Avenue and 13th Street West at about 5 p.m.The snowmobile went airborne and rolled upon landing, killing Stewart. The sheriff's office says he wasn't wearing a helmet.
ZIMMERMAN, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Luke Fickell poaches defensive coach from Minnesota HC PJ Fleck's staff, per report

Luke Fickell is new to Wisconsin, but not the B1G. He likely knows the rich-standing and under-the-radar rivalry between Wisconsin and Minnesota on the football field. The 1st-year Badgers’ coach might have added a bit more fuel to the fire to next season’s battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe. As if there wasn’t animosity between the Fickell and Gophers’ coach PJ Fleck to begin the season.
MADISON, WI
kmrskkok.com

Four Area Athletes Named 9-Man All-State In Football

The Minnesota Football Coaches Association announced the 2022 9-Man All-State Team on Tuesday and four area athletes were selected along with two honorable mentions. On the offensive side of the ball Hancock Owls senior wideout Jackson Koehl was selected along with Wheaton/Herman-Norcross senior lineman Nathan Johnson and senior kicker Clint Determan. Defensively Warriors senior Bryant Callenius was picked as a linebacker.
MINNESOTA STATE

