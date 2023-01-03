Read full article on original website
Minnesota Airline Just Named Best in Country For On-Time Flights
Good news if you're flying on the biggest airline serving Minnesota: it's now ranked as the number-one airline in the country for on-time flights. It's the largest airline in Minnesota-- and it's now #1 for on-time flights. That's the word this week about Delta Airlines, which was just ranked as...
redlakenationnews.com
Collecting taxes, Minnesota steals assets of the vulnerable
Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here. In 2015, officials in Hennepin County seized an elderly woman's condo and sold it, over about $2,300 of unpaid property taxes, plus $12,700 in penalties, interest and fees. They sold that home for $40,000 and kept every penny, robbing elderly Geraldine Tyler of her home equity.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Putting this January snowstorm into perspective
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's been a snowy start to the year. This week's snowstorm marks just the seventh time since 1872 the Twin Cities has seen a two-day snowstorm accumulate more than 10 inches in January. The snow depth at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has increased from 10 inches...
Metro area businesses announce weather-related closures to keep employees, customers safe
HOPKINS, Minn. — As a foot or more of snow piles up across the metro, businesses like Amy's Cupcake Shoppe in Hopkins put out a message on Facebook for customers, saying it was closing early due to weather. "We're supposed to be open until 6 p.m., but because of...
rejournals.com
JLL closes sale of seven-property industrial sale in Twin Cities market
JLL Capital Markets has closed the sale of and arranged acquisition financing for a seven-property industrial portfolio totaling 376,218 square feet in Roseville, Oakdale and Woodbury, Minnesota. JLL marketed the portfolio on behalf of the seller, Link Logistics, procured the buyer, Minneapolis-based Biynah Industrial Partners, and arranged the acquisition financing.
What Do I Do When My Mailbox Gets Hit By A Snow Plow In Minnesota?
Well, it finally happened to me, my mailbox got clobbered by the plow. Luckily I hadn't buried my mailbox yet, and I was able to salvage it and get it back up, but it made me think what should I do? Do I need to report it, am I sure it was the plow and NOT the snow being pushed off the road that took out my mailbox? I did a little web sleuthing and here is what I found, in case it happens to you.
CBS News
NEXT Weather: Freezing fog, colder temps move in after snowstorm
MINNEAPOLIS -- After a multi-day storm dropped record snow, Minnesotans will finally get a break on Friday as the system moves out of the state. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport recorded 15 inches of snow between Tuesday and Thursday. Most of the accumulation reached from southwestern Minnesota to northwestern Wisconsin, and January is staying consistent with the last two months, which have all seen above-average snowfall in the state.
Two injured after bus tipped over on interstate in Lino Lakes
HUGO, Minn. — Two people were injured when a Jefferson Lines bus tipped over on Interstate 35E in Lino Lakes Tuesday night, according to officials. A spokesperson for the bus company said eight passengers were on board when a vehicle ahead of the bus made a sudden stop. The driver "executed a safety maneuver" to avoid colliding with the vehicle. The bus, which was on its way to Minneapolis from Duluth, then hit heavy snow and tipped on its side.
Former Governor Arne Carlson calls out U of M President Gabel and Gov. Walz
Former Minnesota Governor Arne Carlson shared his thoughts on the recent University of Minnesota scandal during an appearance on the Chad Hartman show on WCCO.
Injury Crash on I-35 Near Hinckley Involved Rochester Residents
Hinckley, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two Rochester residents and an elderly Fillmore County man were involved in an injury crash yesterday on a slippery section of I-35 in east-central Minnesota. The State Patrol says an SUV driven by 56-year-old James Southwick of Rochester was headed north on the freeway when...
fox9.com
Ground stop at MSP Airport now lifted after heavy snow and ice Tuesday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A ground stop that was ordered at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Tuesday afternoon amid heavy snow falling across the region has been lifted. The FAA issued a ground stop from 1:10 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, noting the probability it is extended is 30-60%. FOX...
Here are the Minnesota school closures, late starts and e-learning days for Wednesday, Jan. 4
After a heavy burst dropped up to 10 inches of snow on parts of Minnesota Tuesday, another round of snow is coming on Wednesday. The National Weather Service says the Twin Cities is in the bullseye Wednesday, with several more inches of snow falling early in the morning. This has...
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota expected to hire former Gophers starter as DL coach
Minnesota is expected to hire Winston DeLattiboudere as the program’s next defensive line coach, per On3. This will be DeLattiboudere’s return to Minnesota as he was a former defensive lineman for the Golden Gophers from 2015 to 2019. DeLattiboudere, who is 24 years old, will be replacing Brick Haley as Minnesota’s defensive line coach. Haley left Minnesota for Purdue this week.
City of Minnetonka reaches tentative agreement to purchase The Marsh
The Marsh at 15000 Minnetonka Blvd. in Minnetonka, Minn. Courtesy of YMCA of the North. A longtime integrative wellness center in Minnetonka closed at year's end, and the city is now pursuing a deal to purchase the facility and land. The Marsh was founded by late industry pioneer Ruth Stricker...
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George Musser
Just before 8:00 PM on Sunday, December 25, 2022, members of the family of George Musser announced and confirmed that the Stillwater Police Department had found the body of George Musser after the had gone missing early in the morning of Saturday, December 24, 2022.
Sheriff: David Stewart killed in snowmobile crash in Zimmerman
ZIMMERMAN, Minn. – A 52-year-old man is dead after a snowmobile crash on New Year's Day northwest of the Twin Cities.The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says David E. Stewart hit "a driveway approach" near the intersection of Fremont Avenue and 13th Street West at about 5 p.m.The snowmobile went airborne and rolled upon landing, killing Stewart. The sheriff's office says he wasn't wearing a helmet.
Common Roots employees respond to its abrupt closure after unionization attempt
Employees who found themselves suddenly out of work due to the abrupt closure of Common Roots Cafe have responded to its owner's explanation for the shutdown, which followed their attempts to unionize. Dan Schwartzman made the shock announcement Wednesday that he was immediately closing his cafe after 15 years in...
saturdaytradition.com
Luke Fickell poaches defensive coach from Minnesota HC PJ Fleck's staff, per report
Luke Fickell is new to Wisconsin, but not the B1G. He likely knows the rich-standing and under-the-radar rivalry between Wisconsin and Minnesota on the football field. The 1st-year Badgers’ coach might have added a bit more fuel to the fire to next season’s battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe. As if there wasn’t animosity between the Fickell and Gophers’ coach PJ Fleck to begin the season.
2 killed in New Year's Day snowmobile crash near Cambridge
Two young adults have died following a snowmobile crash near Cambridge in the early morning hours of the new year. The driver of the snowmobile, 21-year-old Hunter Melander, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Isanti County Sheriff's Office. The passenger, 21-year-old Faith Nelson, was taken to Mercy...
kmrskkok.com
Four Area Athletes Named 9-Man All-State In Football
The Minnesota Football Coaches Association announced the 2022 9-Man All-State Team on Tuesday and four area athletes were selected along with two honorable mentions. On the offensive side of the ball Hancock Owls senior wideout Jackson Koehl was selected along with Wheaton/Herman-Norcross senior lineman Nathan Johnson and senior kicker Clint Determan. Defensively Warriors senior Bryant Callenius was picked as a linebacker.
