TBI investigating “use of force” during MPD traffic stop that sent driver to hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A driver was taken to the hospital, after a police arrest. On Jan. 7 at approximately 8:30 p.m., Memphis Police performed a traffic stop on East Raines Road and Ross Road, in Hickory Ridge. As police approached the vehicle, the driver got out of the car...
Woman killed in Frayser shooting, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was killed in Frayser Saturday afternoon. On Jan. 7 at approximately 4:05 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Carlyle Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a woman on the ground with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene,...
Two 22-year-old men killed in car crash, SCSO says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were killed in a car crash in southeast Shelby County early Sunday morning. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to a single-vehicle car crash at approximately 12:15 a.m., on East Shelby Drive, and west of Hacks Cross Road. When deputies arrived, they...
Downtown shooting leaves one person injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Downtown Memphis on Saturday night. MPD says that around 9:57 p.m., officers responded to the Peabody Place and Second Street area regarding a shooting. One victim was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Methodist University […]
MPD still searching for suspect in fatal store shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department needs your help identifying a man who shot and killed another man at the County Line Store in Oakhaven. On Monday, November 7, 2022, Ridgeway Station officers responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Tchulahoma. Officers arrived on the scene and found an unresponsive man lying […]
'He was a light' | Loved one of Barshay Wilson speaks out after suspect arrested for his murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An arrest has been made for the murder of 25-year-old University of Memphis nursing student Barshay Wilson, who was found dead one day after missing his graduation ceremony. Patterson has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery and tampering with evidence. Maya...
Woman shot near Raines Station in Whitehaven, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was shot in Whitehaven Saturday morning. At approximately 10 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on East Raines Road, off Auburn Road. When officers arrived, they found a woman shot. The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Preliminary information shows...
Man killed, woman shot in Southwest Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gunfire in Southwest Memphis Thursday night left one man dead and another woman injured. Memphis Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Weaver Road and Mitchell around 11:20 p.m. When officers arrived, they said one man was dead at the scene and another woman...
Family says missing man’s body had been in morgue for more than a month
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Cordova family said they found out their loved one had died only after his body sat at a Shelby County morgue for more than a month. On January 5, the family of William “Bill” Williams reached out to FOX13 to report that he had been missing since November 2. Hours later, they found out that his body had been at a morgue since November 16.
Three teens charged with shoplifting ammo after officer-involved shooting at Collierville store
This story has been updated to include additional charges from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for Keshun Lee. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville Police have identified the suspects charged in a shoplifting that turned into an officer-involved shooting outside a sporting goods store Tuesday. Keshun Lee, 18, of Memphis, is charged with theft of property $1,000 […]
Murder suspect in Memphis shooting let out on bond due to error
UPDATE: The District Attorney’s Office has provided the following statement: “We’ve received several inquiries regarding the case of Gary Taylor, who was charged with First Degree Murder and due to a process error recently released on his own recognizance pending trial. The DA’s Office played no role in the decision to release him. Per longstanding […]
Hero comes forward after video shows him saving woman from kidnapping in Germantown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For days, the video told the story of an attempted kidnapping of a woman at Saddle Creek shopping center in Germantown. But there are new, key details as FOX13 News spoke to the man many people are calling a hero. It’s largely because of him the...
Man wanted after stealing lottery ticket display from behind store counter, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is wanted after he stole a lottery ticket display from a Memphis gas station on Thursday night, police said. According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), the robbery happened just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Murphy USA gas station on Summer Avenue. Surveillance footage shows a man dressed in all black leaning over the counter and snatching a display filled with scratch-off lottery tickets.
One shot, killed in apartment complex on Frayser Blvd
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was killed Tuesday night on Frayser Boulevard. It happened at the Carriage House Apartments on the 1100 Block of Frayser Blvd just after 10 p.m. A 38-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. No arrests have been made. Don Humphrey has lived across […]
Man shot and killed in Frayser, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Frayser. Memphis Police responded to a shooting at 10:14 p.m. in the 1100 block of Frayser Boulevard. A 38-year-old man was found and rushed to Regional One. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, MPD said.
Gucci Mane-Affiliated Rapper Arrested for Murder
A Memphis-based rapper affiliated with Gucci Mane was arrested on murder charges related to a December shooting earlier this week. Daniel Bates, who performs under the name Mac Critter, was charged with first-degree murder in the Dec. 21, 2022 death of Markeith Taylor. Bates' Instagram page lists him as a member of Gucci Mane's 1017 Records.
Man shot and killed in North Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in North Memphis. Memphis Police officers responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of Short Street at 10:47 a.m. They found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect is a man who fled...
Woman charged after husband stabbed to death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was charged after her husband was fatally stabbed in the Medical District. According to MPD, 41-year-old Jermaine Smith was stabbed on Vance Avenue just before 11:30 Sunday night. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say a woman flagged down officers in the area of Peabody Avenue and East […]
Man found dead in burned car in Southwest Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say a man was found dead in a burning vehicle in Southwest Memphis on Tuesday night. The horrific crime took place in the 3500 block of Silas near Weaver Road. Around 9:20 p.m. Memphis Police say a man was found dead, but it’s how they found his body that has […]
16-year-old killed on Christmas Day in Downtown Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting that led to a 16-year-old’s death on Christmas Day in Downtown Memphis. The shooting took place on Adams Avenue at 12:40 a.m. on Sunday. MPD found the teen with gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital, but she...
