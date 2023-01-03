MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Cordova family said they found out their loved one had died only after his body sat at a Shelby County morgue for more than a month. On January 5, the family of William “Bill” Williams reached out to FOX13 to report that he had been missing since November 2. Hours later, they found out that his body had been at a morgue since November 16.

