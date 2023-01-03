ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Downtown shooting leaves one person injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Downtown Memphis on Saturday night. MPD says that around 9:57 p.m., officers responded to the Peabody Place and Second Street area regarding a shooting. One victim was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Methodist University […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD still searching for suspect in fatal store shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department needs your help identifying a man who shot and killed another man at the County Line Store in Oakhaven. On Monday, November 7, 2022, Ridgeway Station officers responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Tchulahoma. Officers arrived on the scene and found an unresponsive man lying […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Three teens charged with shoplifting ammo after officer-involved shooting at Collierville store

This story has been updated to include additional charges from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for Keshun Lee. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville Police have identified the suspects charged in a shoplifting that turned into an officer-involved shooting outside a sporting goods store Tuesday. Keshun Lee, 18, of Memphis, is charged with theft of property $1,000 […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

Murder suspect in Memphis shooting let out on bond due to error

UPDATE: The District Attorney’s Office has provided the following statement: “We’ve received several inquiries regarding the case of Gary Taylor, who was charged with First Degree Murder and due to a process error recently released on his own recognizance pending trial. The DA’s Office played no role in the decision to release him. Per longstanding […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man wanted after stealing lottery ticket display from behind store counter, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is wanted after he stole a lottery ticket display from a Memphis gas station on Thursday night, police said. According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), the robbery happened just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Murphy USA gas station on Summer Avenue. Surveillance footage shows a man dressed in all black leaning over the counter and snatching a display filled with scratch-off lottery tickets.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One shot, killed in apartment complex on Frayser Blvd

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was killed Tuesday night on Frayser Boulevard. It happened at the Carriage House Apartments on the 1100 Block of Frayser Blvd just after 10 p.m. A 38-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. No arrests have been made. Don Humphrey has lived across […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot and killed in Frayser, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Frayser. Memphis Police responded to a shooting at 10:14 p.m. in the 1100 block of Frayser Boulevard. A 38-year-old man was found and rushed to Regional One. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, MPD said.
MEMPHIS, TN
Popculture

Gucci Mane-Affiliated Rapper Arrested for Murder

A Memphis-based rapper affiliated with Gucci Mane was arrested on murder charges related to a December shooting earlier this week. Daniel Bates, who performs under the name Mac Critter, was charged with first-degree murder in the Dec. 21, 2022 death of Markeith Taylor. Bates' Instagram page lists him as a member of Gucci Mane's 1017 Records.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman charged after husband stabbed to death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was charged after her husband was fatally stabbed in the Medical District. According to MPD, 41-year-old Jermaine Smith was stabbed on Vance Avenue just before 11:30 Sunday night. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say a woman flagged down officers in the area of Peabody Avenue and East […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man found dead in burned car in Southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say a man was found dead in a burning vehicle in Southwest Memphis on Tuesday night. The horrific crime took place in the 3500 block of Silas near Weaver Road. Around 9:20 p.m. Memphis Police say a man was found dead, but it’s how they found his body that has […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

16-year-old killed on Christmas Day in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting that led to a 16-year-old’s death on Christmas Day in Downtown Memphis. The shooting took place on Adams Avenue at 12:40 a.m. on Sunday. MPD found the teen with gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital, but she...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy