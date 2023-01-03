Read full article on original website
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Jets
Tonight marks the third and final meeting between the Canucks and Jets this season: Dec. 17 (5-1 L vs WPG), Dec. 29 (4-2 L @ WPG), Jan. 8 (away). The Canucks are 19-24-1-2 all-time against the Jets, including a 9-14-0-1 record on the road. Vancouver is 4-6-0 in their last...
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Match Up Against Flames on Sunday Night
Chicago goes for second-straight win against Calgary. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks go for their second-straight win on Sunday night as they face the Calgary Flames (TICKETS). RECAP. Alex Stalock's 10th career NHL shutout helped the Blackhawks to...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ BLACKHAWKS
FLAMES (19-14-7) @ BLACKHAWKS (9-25-4) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (35) Goals - Nazem Kadri, Tyler Toffoli (15) Blackhawks:. Points - Patrick Kane (27) Goals -...
NHL
Practice Notebook - Jan. 7, 2023
WINNIPEG - Twice over the course of this four-game win streak, the Winnipeg Jets penalty kill has been tasked with clinching the victory in the final minutes of regulation. In Edmonton on New Year's Eve, the Jets were shorthanded for the final 2:24 against the league's top power play unit and got the job done.
NHL
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets at Capitals
It will be a familiar foe for the Blue Jackets on Sunday. Three days after suffering a 6-2 loss to Washington in Nationwide Arena, Columbus heads to the nation's capital to run it back against the Caps. There should be some energy among the boys after Saturday's 4-3 shootout victory against Carolina that included Kirill Marchenko's first career hat trick.
NHL
Thompson excited for All-Star nod, hopes for teammates to join him
Fans can send additional Sabres players by voting now through Jan. 17. Don Granato watched how Rasmus Dahlin gained confidence after participating in his first NHL All-Star Game last year. He sees the same potential for Tage Thompson - a scary thought for a player who already has 30 goals less than halfway through the season.
NHL
2023 All-Star Fan Vote candidates for Atlantic Division debated
Dahlin, Matthews, Stamkos among picks by NHL.com writers. The 2023 Honda All-Star Fan Vote presented by Guaranteed Rate is open and runs through Jan. 17. The fan vote will result in two skaters and a goalie being added each division's roster for the 2023 NHL Honda All-Star Game at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Feb. 4 (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS).
NHL
Rangers-Devils, Avalanche-Oilers highlight weekend schedule
NHL Network, ESPN analyst Weekes picks games to watch. Each Friday, NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will provide readers with three games he is looking forward to that weekend:. Tampa Bay Lightning at Winnipeg Jets (Friday, 8 p.m. ET; TSN3, BSSUNX, ESPN+, SN NOW) The Lightning (24-12-1) are...
NHL
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Avalanche
The Edmonton Oilers will host the Colorado Avalanche at Rogers Place on Saturday night in the first meeting between the two sides since last season's Western Conference Final. You can watch the game on Sportsnet and Hockey Night in Canada or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.
NHL
Recap: Canes Suffer Shootout Loss To Columbus
COLUMBUS, OH. - The Carolina Hurricanes dropped a third consecutive result Saturday afternoon, falling to the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 in a shootout. Turning to Antti Raanta in net after Pyotr Kochetkov had started the team's two most recent contests, the veteran netminder was needed in the opening moments to keep the game scoreless. Arguably the best chance for either side in the opening frame, the save played a big part in eventually sending the contest to the second period scoreless.
NHL
Golden Knights wear special Pride warmup jerseys
Swedish artist designs colorful sweaters, uses Vegas imagery. The Vegas Golden Knights kicked off their Pride celebration with a vibrant look. Vegas wore colorful warmup jerseys before their game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday. Swedish artist Mio Linzie designed the rainbow jerseys. The crest of the...
NHL
Connor has hat trick, Jets defeat Canucks for 5th straight win
Kyle Connor scored a hat trick and Pierre-Luc Dubois recorded 4 assists to lift the Jets to a 7-4 win against the Canucks. Connor's hat trick was his second of the season and fourth in the NHL. It also extended his point streak to six games (five goals, six assists).
NHL
Devils Fight Back to Secure 2 Points Vs. Rangers, 4-3 in OT | GAME STORY
The Devils have kept the Rangers at bay, still looking down at their rivals in the standings. Damon Severson exploded with excitement as he scored the overtime winner against the New York Rangers, securing a home ice win for the first time in nine games. In a game that looked...
NHL
Preview: Sharks vs. Bruins
The San Jose Sharks take on the Boston Bruins at 7:30 p.m. PT at SAP Center for the second half of back-to-backs. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. Erik Karlsson continued his franchise-record point/assist streak (14 games) on Friday with...
NHL
Devils Seek Secondary Finish | FEATURE
The Devils' offense has been carried by the big guns, but they need a little help. There's been a theme to the Devils' woes this season. Despite outshooting, outplaying and out-chancing opponents, they've come up on the wrong end of the scoreboard. For example, New Jersey had a 39-19 edge...
NHL
Blues at Wild
BLUES (19-18-3) at WILD (22-13-3) 7 p.m. ET; BSWI, BSNX, BSMW, ESPN+, SN NOW. Alexey Toropchenko -- Nikita Alexandrov -- Tyler Pitlick. Injured: Nick Leddy (upper body) Jordan Greenway -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Marcus Foligno. Brandon Duhaime -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Ryan Hartman. Mason Shaw -- Connor Dewar --...
NHL
Golden Knights Dominated by Kings, 5-1
The Vegas Golden Knights (27-13-2) fell to the Los Angeles Kings (23-14-6), 5-1, in their first loss of the new year Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena. Kevin Fiala opened the scoring for the Kings 17 minutes into the first. In the middle frame, Matt Roy extended Los Angeles' lead to 2-0 with a shorthanded goal. Fiala then potted his second of the night with four minutes left in the period to make it 3-0 Kings. Five minutes into the final period, Viktor Arvidsson brought the Kings' lead to 4-0. With two minutes remaining, Jonathan Marchessault ended Los Angeles' shutout bid to get Vegas on the board. Fiala scored an empty net goal for the hat trick, securing the 5-1 victory for the Kings.
NHL
Wild at Sabres
WILD (22-13-2) at SABRES (19-15-2) 7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, BSN, BSWI, ESPN+, SN NOW. Jordan Greenway -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Marcus Foligno. Brandon Duhaime -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Ryan Hartman. Mason Shaw -- Connor Dewar -- Ryan Reaves. Jake Middleton -- Jared Spurgeon. Jonas Brodin -- Matt Dumba. Jon...
NHL
Avalanche Drop 4-2 Result Against Canucks
Colorado suffered a 4-2 loss to Vancouver on Thursday night at Rogers Arena. The Colorado Avalanche dropped a 4-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night at Rogers Arena. Colorado is now 19-15-3 on the season, while their winless skid reached five games (0-4-1). For the Avalanche, Mikko Rantanen...
NHL
The Wrap: Coyotes Fall to Blackhawks in Final Game of Road Trip
Connor Ingram made 30 saves, but the Arizona Coyotes lost 2-0 to the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. Arizona was playing in the second of back-to-back games, and will now return home to begin a three-game homestand on Sunday. Jake McCabe and Tyler Johnson scored, while Alex Stalock stopped all 22...
