Cleveland, OH

NBC Sports

Jayson Tatum has interesting reaction to latest Kemba Walker news

Kemba Walker could soon be an NBA free agent. If that happens, would a return to the Boston Celtics be possible?. ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported Friday that the Dallas Mavericks are waiving Walker before his salary becomes guaranteed on Sunday. Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum responded to MacMahon's tweet with...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

WATCH: Frederic and Lemieux throw down in one of the best fights of season

Thursday night's game between the Boston Bruins and Los Angeles Kings didn't lack entertainment. The Bruins overcame a 1-0 deficit and won 5-2 thanks to David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic both scoring two goals. Brad Marchand also found the back of the net as Boston's opened its three-game California road trip on the right foot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Kittle's acrobatic TD catch extends Purdy's elite streak

Brock Purdy kept two of his impressive streaks alive in the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. Not only did the rookie quarterback win his fifth straight start, but he threw three touchdown passes while doing so, extending his two-touchdown streak to six games.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Frederic credits this person for his career-best season with Bruins

Trent Frederic had a lot to prove entering the 2022-23 NHL season. The Boston Bruins forward had not met expectations since being drafted in the first round in 2016. He didn't provide enough offense, he often took bad penalties and he just didn't do enough in all three zones to warrant a ton of ice time. His training camp also was disappointing, resulting in B's present Cam Neely saying at Media Day in October that Frederic "didn't have the camp he wanted (or) we wanted."
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Emotional Watt receives rousing send-off ovation from 49ers fans

Arizona Cardinals star and future first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Fame pass rusher J.J. Watt played his final NFL game Sunday, marking the end to an incredible 12-year career. Playing host to Watt's emotional finale, 49ers fans at Levi's Stadium gave the five-time All-Pro a rousing ovation after he played...
NBC Sports

Mike McDaniel won’t comment on Tua Tagovailoa possibly playing in playoffs

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa last played two weeks ago today, on Christmas. He entered the concussion protocol the next day, and he has missed two straight games. So will Tua be back next weekend? Coach Mike McDaniel declined to address the situation after Sunday’s win over the Jets that delivered the team’s first playoff berth since 2016.
The Independent

Basketball fan sinks half-court three-pointer to win $20,000, sending crowd wild

A basketball fan sent a crowd wild as he sank a half-court three-pointer shot to win a cash prize of $20,000 (£16,600).Footage shows the Oklahoma City Thunder fan on court at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on 5 January.Despite the enormous pressure, he completed the difficult shot with ease and sent the ball clean into the hoop from 45ft away.As the shot went in, the arena went wild with celebrations.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jurgen Klopp says losing Virgil Van Dijk to injury is ‘big blow’Gianluca Vialli: Tottenham's Cristian Stellini pays tribute to Italian footballerGraeme Souness pays emotional tribute to ‘gorgeous soul’ Gianluca Vialli
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

