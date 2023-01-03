Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get a Cheesesteak in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’ShamsCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
From Cleveland Chili to Cincinnati Kielbasa: A Tour of Ohio's Tasty TreatsOhio State
Related
BREAKING: Dallas Mavericks Reportedly Waiving Former All-Star
According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the Dallas Mavericks are waiving four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Said He Had Problems In His Relationship With Magic Johnson And Larry Bird Because Of His Endorsement Deals
Michael Jordan impacted the NBA in a way that hardly any other player in the history of the league did. Sure, Jordan gained most fame due to his amazing ability to play the game of basketball and to win almost every accolade out there. But apart from that, there were other ways by which MJ impacted the league.
Lakers News: Watch Scotty Pippen Jr.’s Unreal Hops
The Lakers may have a good one in the G League.
Andre Iguodala Makes A Huge Announcement On Friday
On the most recent episode of his “Point Forward” podcast, Golden State Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala announced that he will make his season debut on Saturday against the Orlando Magic.
Los Angeles Lakers Officially Sign New Player Before Friday's Game
The Los Angeles Lakers have officially signed Sterling Brown to a ten-day contract.
"This is nonsense" - Stephen A. Smith blasts Jalen Rose for inaccurately hyping Giannis Antetokounmpo's dominance over the Brooklyn Nets
Despite hailing Giannis as one of the best modern-day players, Stephen A. Smith refuses to believe that the Milwaukee Bucks could have defeated the healthy Nets in the 2021 playoffs
NBC Sports
Jayson Tatum has interesting reaction to latest Kemba Walker news
Kemba Walker could soon be an NBA free agent. If that happens, would a return to the Boston Celtics be possible?. ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported Friday that the Dallas Mavericks are waiving Walker before his salary becomes guaranteed on Sunday. Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum responded to MacMahon's tweet with...
Jayson Tatum Tweet Sparks Speculation About Potential Celtics Reunion With Former All-Star
Do the Boston Celtics have any moves up their sleeves? After dealing big man Noah Vonleh to the San Antonio Spurs for a top-55 protected future second-round draft pick on Thursday the Celtics now have an open roster spot and if it was up to Boston star Jayson Tatum, he'd likely use the roster spot ...
Mavericks Reportedly Releasing Former Star Guard After 9 Games
A lot of things seem to be going pretty well for the Dallas Mavericks right now. But for one member of the Mavs, poor play and a salary crunch is going to end his tenure under Jason Kidd. On Friday, the Mavs announced that they are releasing All-Star guard Kemba...
NBC Sports
WATCH: Frederic and Lemieux throw down in one of the best fights of season
Thursday night's game between the Boston Bruins and Los Angeles Kings didn't lack entertainment. The Bruins overcame a 1-0 deficit and won 5-2 thanks to David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic both scoring two goals. Brad Marchand also found the back of the net as Boston's opened its three-game California road trip on the right foot.
Shaquille O'Neal Couldn't Stop Laughing When Inside The NBA Talked About Charles Barkley's Grandson
Kenny Smith and the big man just couldn't keep it together before Smith finally told the joke.
NBC Sports
Kittle's acrobatic TD catch extends Purdy's elite streak
Brock Purdy kept two of his impressive streaks alive in the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. Not only did the rookie quarterback win his fifth straight start, but he threw three touchdown passes while doing so, extending his two-touchdown streak to six games.
NBC Sports
Frederic credits this person for his career-best season with Bruins
Trent Frederic had a lot to prove entering the 2022-23 NHL season. The Boston Bruins forward had not met expectations since being drafted in the first round in 2016. He didn't provide enough offense, he often took bad penalties and he just didn't do enough in all three zones to warrant a ton of ice time. His training camp also was disappointing, resulting in B's present Cam Neely saying at Media Day in October that Frederic "didn't have the camp he wanted (or) we wanted."
NBC Sports
Emotional Watt receives rousing send-off ovation from 49ers fans
Arizona Cardinals star and future first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Fame pass rusher J.J. Watt played his final NFL game Sunday, marking the end to an incredible 12-year career. Playing host to Watt's emotional finale, 49ers fans at Levi's Stadium gave the five-time All-Pro a rousing ovation after he played...
Jeremy Ruckert excited for first extended playing time, more excited for Jets' future
Ruckert got his most extended playing time of the season in Sunday’s Jets finale and made his first NFL catch, and he’s looking forward to Year 2 bringing more of both.
NBC Sports
Mike McDaniel won’t comment on Tua Tagovailoa possibly playing in playoffs
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa last played two weeks ago today, on Christmas. He entered the concussion protocol the next day, and he has missed two straight games. So will Tua be back next weekend? Coach Mike McDaniel declined to address the situation after Sunday’s win over the Jets that delivered the team’s first playoff berth since 2016.
Basketball fan sinks half-court three-pointer to win $20,000, sending crowd wild
A basketball fan sent a crowd wild as he sank a half-court three-pointer shot to win a cash prize of $20,000 (£16,600).Footage shows the Oklahoma City Thunder fan on court at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on 5 January.Despite the enormous pressure, he completed the difficult shot with ease and sent the ball clean into the hoop from 45ft away.As the shot went in, the arena went wild with celebrations.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jurgen Klopp says losing Virgil Van Dijk to injury is ‘big blow’Gianluca Vialli: Tottenham's Cristian Stellini pays tribute to Italian footballerGraeme Souness pays emotional tribute to ‘gorgeous soul’ Gianluca Vialli
Comments / 0