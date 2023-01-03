ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: The First Episode of 2023

The first WWE SmackDown on FOX of 2023 will air live tonight from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. Tonight’s show will see Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a match that was originally planned for last month but delayed due to McIntyre’s ear injury. The Royal Rumble build will also continue tonight as Ricochet and “Top Dolla” AJ Francis battle in a qualifier to determine who joins WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston as the first confirmed Rumble Match entrants.
MEMPHIS, TN
wrestlingheadlines.com

Tony Schiavone Names The Moment He Knew It Was The Beginning Of The End For WCW

On the latest episode of the “WHW” podcast, Tony Schiavone discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the AEW announcer the exact moment he believes started the ultimate downfall of WCW, which went out of business in 2001 and was purchased by WWE. It was the controversial...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Bryan Danielson Heel News, AEW Dynamite Producers and Coaches for This Week

Bryan Danielson officially worked as a heel for this week’s AEW Dynamite from Seattle in his home state of Washington. A new report from Fightful Select notes that Danielson was listed as a heel internally on the run sheets for this week’s Dynamite episode. As seen at this link, Danielson defeated Tony Nese in singles action, then had a promo segment with AEW World Champion MJF to set up their Iron Man match at AEW Revolution.
WASHINGTON STATE
wrestlingheadlines.com

This Week’s NWA Powerrr Now Available On YouTube

The latest episode of NWA Powerrr has premiered on YouTube. You can see the video below for the episode:. Champions Series Semifinal Match: Taya Valkyrie (Team Rock ‘n’ Roll) vs. Angelina Love (Team Great) Champions Series Semifinal Match: Samantha Starr & Kayla Kassidy (Team Tyrus) vs. Max The...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Top WWE Star Gets Stitches After RAW, Issues a Warning

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair needed multiple stitches to close a cut following the win over Alexa Bliss on the first WWE RAW of 2023. There was a moment during the bout where Bliss sent Belair face-first into the steel ring steps. She then dropped Belair with a DDT onto the bottom half of the steps. Belair started to bleed from her mouth then, but the blood continued to flow as the match went on. The match ended up stopping as Bliss walked away after another DDT into the steps. A referee checked on Bliss as medics brought a stretcher out, and RAW went to commercial. It was later said on commentary that Belair was being checked out by as doctor backstage. For those who missed it, you can click here to see the Bray Wyatt – Bliss storyline developments from the match.
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE’s Dominik Mysterio Gets Engaged

Dominik Mysterio of the WWE announced his engagement on his Instagram page on January 2. Mysterio posted a picture of himself and his significant other, Marie Juliette, holding hands and a ring on her finger. As seen below, Mysterio appeared in a vignette on Monday Night Raw this week. He...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Jim Ross Says Vince McMahon Was The Number One Heel During The Height Of The Attitude Era In WWE

Jim Ross has major praise for the character of Vince McMahon. The WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator spoke about McMahon during the latest edition of his Grillin JR podcast, where he stated that the former Chairman was the greatest heel during WWE’s Attitude Era, what many would call the most successful/popular era in the company’s long history. Check out what he had to say on the subject below.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Mickie James Says Jordynne Grace Has Been An Amazing Knockouts Champion, Hypes Hard To Kill Showdown

Mickie James is ready to face her toughest challenge yet, a Knockouts title showdown with Jordynne Grace at Hard To Kill. James spoke about the match during her recent interview with Busted Open Radio, and what it will mean if she loses on her Last Rodeo in pro-wrestling. You can see James’ full thoughts on Grace, who she calls one of the best Knockouts champions in history, in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Opener, Main Event and More Revealed for Tonight’s Impact

Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode on AXS will open up with Taylor Wilde vs. Masha Slamovich. The main event of tonight’s Impact will feature Impact World Tag Team & NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champion Chris Sabin vs. Matt Cardona. There will then be a show-closing in-ring segment with Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Full Lineup For This Friday’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced the full lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which will feature top superstars like Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Britt Baker in action. As a reminder immediately following Rampage AEW will be holding their Battle of the Belts V television special. Check it out below.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Update On Ticket Sales For Friday’s WWE SmackDown

WWE will hold SmackDown from FedExForum in Memphis, TN, this Friday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 7,728 tickets and there are 1,163 left. Here is the updated card for the show:. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Drew McIntyre & Sheamus. Royal Rumble qualifying match:...
MEMPHIS, TN
wrestlingheadlines.com

MLW Fusion Results 1/5/23

First Match: Microman, Laredo Kid and Komander w/MSL vs. Gino Medina, Black Taurus and Mini Abismo Negro w/Dr. Dax In A 6-Man Tag Team Match. The Loser Will Leave MLW. Komander and Mini Abismo Negro will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Negro with two arm-drags. Negro poses for the crowd. Standing Switch Exchange. Komander with two arm-drags of his own. Negro with a waist lock go-behind. Negro sends Komander into the ropes. Komander with another arm-drag. Negro tags in Medina. Komander shoves Medina. Komander ducks under two clotheslines from Medina. Medina catches Komander in mid-air. Medina applies an arm-bar. Microman back chops Medina. Medina fish hooks Komander. Medina tells Microman to bring it. Medina applies The Cobra Twist. Kid kicks Medina in the back. Microman taunts Medina. Komander with a Headscissors Takeover. Taurus HeadButts Komander. Kid with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Kid with a Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Komander lands The Suicide Dive. Negro drops Microman with The Big Boot. Negro reverses out of the irish whip from Microman. Microman reverses out of the irish whip from Negro. Medina drops Microman with a Running Crossbody Block.
NORCROSS, GA
wrestlingheadlines.com

Ric Flair Left Last Week’s WWE SmackDown Before Charlotte Flair Made Her Return

Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast. During it, Ric revealed that he left last week’s WWE SmackDown early not knowing that Charlotte Flair was going to make her television return and beat Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women’s Title.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Tommy Dreamer Shares Story Of Bumping Into Mercedes Moné In Mexico

IMPACT star and ECW legend Tommy Dreamer shared a story on today’s Busted Open Radio of a time he ran into Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) in Mexico City, where The Boss was training lucha-libre. Dreamer adds that this was before the pandemic occurred and Mercedes was taking some time away from WWE. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Batista Reveals Why He Is Done Playing Drax the Destroyer

WWE Legend Dave Batista has revealed why he is done portraying Marvel’s Drax The Destroyer. The former WWE Champion first took to Instagram back in May and announced that his Marvel journey was coming to an end. Now he has talked with GQ’s Yang-Yi Goh about why he has given up the role of Drax.
wrestlingheadlines.com

New Mystery Watcher Storyline Comes to WWE NXT

A new mystery watcher storyline began on the first WWE NXT episode of 2023. Tonight’s NXT featured a segment where an anonymous person filmed NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter while they were in the trainer’s room talking with a medic. While the...
wrestlingheadlines.com

NJPW – NOAH Joint Show Announced for Wrestle Kingdom 17 Night Two

Night Two of NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event will be a joint show with New Japan and Pro Wrestling NOAH talents. The two companies confirmed the news today. A press conference to announce the full card will be held on Friday, January 6 at 3am ET via the official NOAH YouTube channel.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Kenny Omega Forgives Will Ospreay, WWE Star Congratulates Omega

New IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega says he has forgiven Will Ospreay. As noted, Wednesday’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event saw Omega defeat Ospreay in a bloody bout to capture the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title. You can click here for photos and clips from the match.

Comments / 0

Community Policy