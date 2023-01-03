Read full article on original website
WWE’s Dominik Mysterio Gets Engaged
Dominik Mysterio of the WWE announced his engagement on his Instagram page on January 2. Mysterio posted a picture of himself and his significant other, Marie Juliette, holding hands and a ring on her finger. As seen below, Mysterio appeared in a vignette on Monday Night Raw this week. He...
Eric Bischoff Says He Had No Expectation for TNA vs. WWE RAW, If the Move Was Necessary for Growth or a Big Mistake, More
The latest episode of the 83 Weeks podcast from WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff and co-host Conrad Thompson featured a discussion on TNA’s decision to compete head-to-head with WWE RAW in 2010. Bischoff was asked what the expectation was for TNA on Monday nights. “I didn’t have one....
Jim Ross Says Vince McMahon Was The Number One Heel During The Height Of The Attitude Era In WWE
Jim Ross has major praise for the character of Vince McMahon. The WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator spoke about McMahon during the latest edition of his Grillin JR podcast, where he stated that the former Chairman was the greatest heel during WWE’s Attitude Era, what many would call the most successful/popular era in the company’s long history. Check out what he had to say on the subject below.
Tony Schiavone Names The Moment He Knew It Was The Beginning Of The End For WCW
On the latest episode of the “WHW” podcast, Tony Schiavone discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the AEW announcer the exact moment he believes started the ultimate downfall of WCW, which went out of business in 2001 and was purchased by WWE. It was the controversial...
Mickie James Says Jordynne Grace Has Been An Amazing Knockouts Champion, Hypes Hard To Kill Showdown
Mickie James is ready to face her toughest challenge yet, a Knockouts title showdown with Jordynne Grace at Hard To Kill. James spoke about the match during her recent interview with Busted Open Radio, and what it will mean if she loses on her Last Rodeo in pro-wrestling. You can see James’ full thoughts on Grace, who she calls one of the best Knockouts champions in history, in the highlights below.
Top WWE Star Gets Stitches After RAW, Issues a Warning
RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair needed multiple stitches to close a cut following the win over Alexa Bliss on the first WWE RAW of 2023. There was a moment during the bout where Bliss sent Belair face-first into the steel ring steps. She then dropped Belair with a DDT onto the bottom half of the steps. Belair started to bleed from her mouth then, but the blood continued to flow as the match went on. The match ended up stopping as Bliss walked away after another DDT into the steps. A referee checked on Bliss as medics brought a stretcher out, and RAW went to commercial. It was later said on commentary that Belair was being checked out by as doctor backstage. For those who missed it, you can click here to see the Bray Wyatt – Bliss storyline developments from the match.
Harrison Phillips Does Amazing Act for Hamlin’s Family, ICU Staff
The Buffalo community, the Bills, the NFL and the entire country continues to pray and think about Bills' safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin remains in the ICU and listed in critical condition, although his family gave a promising update to ESPN reporter Coley Harvey. Doctors and nurses got readings they were...
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: The First Episode of 2023
The first WWE SmackDown on FOX of 2023 will air live tonight from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. Tonight’s show will see Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a match that was originally planned for last month but delayed due to McIntyre’s ear injury. The Royal Rumble build will also continue tonight as Ricochet and “Top Dolla” AJ Francis battle in a qualifier to determine who joins WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston as the first confirmed Rumble Match entrants.
Interesting Note on WWE Board Member Who Just Resigned, People In WWE Looking to Leave Over Vince McMahon?, More
We noted earlier today via WWE’s press release on Vince McMahon’s return to the Board of Directors that two members resigned from the Board as of today – Man Jit Singh and Ignace Lahoud. The resignation of Singh is interesting as he was the lead investigator on...
Backstage Reactions to Vince McMahon Confirming His Plans for a WWE Return
Today’s news and press release on former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon taking steps for his return to the company to help with a potential sale has reportedly shocked people within WWE. As reported back in mid-December, The Wall Street Journal revealed that McMahon told people he plans...
Tommy Dreamer Shares Story Of Bumping Into Mercedes Moné In Mexico
IMPACT star and ECW legend Tommy Dreamer shared a story on today’s Busted Open Radio of a time he ran into Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) in Mexico City, where The Boss was training lucha-libre. Dreamer adds that this was before the pandemic occurred and Mercedes was taking some time away from WWE. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Ric Flair Left Last Week’s WWE SmackDown Before Charlotte Flair Made Her Return
Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast. During it, Ric revealed that he left last week’s WWE SmackDown early not knowing that Charlotte Flair was going to make her television return and beat Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women’s Title.
Bryan Danielson Heel News, AEW Dynamite Producers and Coaches for This Week
Bryan Danielson officially worked as a heel for this week’s AEW Dynamite from Seattle in his home state of Washington. A new report from Fightful Select notes that Danielson was listed as a heel internally on the run sheets for this week’s Dynamite episode. As seen at this link, Danielson defeated Tony Nese in singles action, then had a promo segment with AEW World Champion MJF to set up their Iron Man match at AEW Revolution.
Kenny Omega Forgives Will Ospreay, WWE Star Congratulates Omega
New IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega says he has forgiven Will Ospreay. As noted, Wednesday’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event saw Omega defeat Ospreay in a bloody bout to capture the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title. You can click here for photos and clips from the match.
Top MLW Star Already a Free Agent, WWE Interested In Re-Signing, Interest from AEW and Others
Multiple promotions are reportedly interested in signing MLW World Tag Team Champion EJ Nduka. A new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that Nduka’s contract is set to expire imminently, and that there is interest in him from multiple promotions, including WWE. Nduka has also been discussed in AEW, and Japan.
Jordynne Grace Explains Why Tribalism In Wrestling Sucks, Talks Feeling Overlooked Because Of It
Jordynne Grace isn’t a fan of tribalism in wrestling, especially when it stops fans from seeing her hard work. The Knockouts champion discussed this topic during her recent interview with Busted Open Radio, where she also promoted her upcoming showdown with Mickie James at the promotion’s January 13th Hard To Kill pay-per-view. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Look: Damar Hamlin Makes First Instagram Post Since Incident
Every positive report about the health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been welcomed by the NFL world this week. Hamlin, who experienced cardiac arrest on the field during the Bills' Monday matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, has made remarkable progress in his recovery in recent days. ...
Eric Bischoff Is Curious If Brock Lesnar Helped MMA Fans Crossover To Pro-Wrestling
On the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff spoke about the crossover appeal between UFC/MMA fans and how former 10-time world champion Brock Lesnar played a part in helping increase that viewership for both sports. Highlights are below. Says...
Matt Hardy On Mercedes Mone’s NJPW Debut: “It Was A Big Deal”
On the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the AEW star discussed Sasha Banks, now going by the name Mercedes Mone, making her debut for New Japan Pro-Wrestling following the IWGP Women’s Championship bout at Wrestle Kingdom 17.
Apollo Crews Recalls Serious Injury On The Indies That Nearly Ended His Career
Apollo Crews is grateful he still has his career with WWE, especially after suffering an injury on the independents that nearly ended it before it even started. The former Intercontinental champion spoke about this subject on the latest edition of Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast, where he recalls the serious injury he sustained and how doctors told him he might not be able to wrestle again. Crews adds that he doesn’t wish that experience on anyone in the industry. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
