Mickie James Says Jordynne Grace Has Been An Amazing Knockouts Champion, Hypes Hard To Kill Showdown
Mickie James is ready to face her toughest challenge yet, a Knockouts title showdown with Jordynne Grace at Hard To Kill. James spoke about the match during her recent interview with Busted Open Radio, and what it will mean if she loses on her Last Rodeo in pro-wrestling. You can see James’ full thoughts on Grace, who she calls one of the best Knockouts champions in history, in the highlights below.
Kenny Omega Forgives Will Ospreay, WWE Star Congratulates Omega
New IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega says he has forgiven Will Ospreay. As noted, Wednesday’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event saw Omega defeat Ospreay in a bloody bout to capture the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title. You can click here for photos and clips from the match.
Backstage News on WWE’s Interest In NJPW Star
WWE officials are reportedly interested in NJPW star Hikuleo. A new report from Fightful Select notes that WWE higher-ups have expressed internal interest in signing Hikuleo. It was noted that the interest has been there for months. Furthermore, in a situation similar to Finn Balor helping Dragon Lee get the ball rolling on signing with WWE, word is that intermediaries have been used to express interest to the talent themselves in many cases, including this one.
NJPW New Year Dash Results 1/5/2023
The NJPW New Year Dash event was held earlier today under a mystery format, with no full card announced in advance. The matches were not revealed until the wrestlers came out for their entrances. New Year Dash was held at the Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan, in front...
Opener, Main Event and More Revealed for Tonight’s Impact
Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode on AXS will open up with Taylor Wilde vs. Masha Slamovich. The main event of tonight’s Impact will feature Impact World Tag Team & NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champion Chris Sabin vs. Matt Cardona. There will then be a show-closing in-ring segment with Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray.
Top WWE Star Gets Stitches After RAW, Issues a Warning
RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair needed multiple stitches to close a cut following the win over Alexa Bliss on the first WWE RAW of 2023. There was a moment during the bout where Bliss sent Belair face-first into the steel ring steps. She then dropped Belair with a DDT onto the bottom half of the steps. Belair started to bleed from her mouth then, but the blood continued to flow as the match went on. The match ended up stopping as Bliss walked away after another DDT into the steps. A referee checked on Bliss as medics brought a stretcher out, and RAW went to commercial. It was later said on commentary that Belair was being checked out by as doctor backstage. For those who missed it, you can click here to see the Bray Wyatt – Bliss storyline developments from the match.
Jim Ross Says Vince McMahon Was The Number One Heel During The Height Of The Attitude Era In WWE
Jim Ross has major praise for the character of Vince McMahon. The WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator spoke about McMahon during the latest edition of his Grillin JR podcast, where he stated that the former Chairman was the greatest heel during WWE’s Attitude Era, what many would call the most successful/popular era in the company’s long history. Check out what he had to say on the subject below.
Batista Reveals Why He Is Done Playing Drax the Destroyer
WWE Legend Dave Batista has revealed why he is done portraying Marvel’s Drax The Destroyer. The former WWE Champion first took to Instagram back in May and announced that his Marvel journey was coming to an end. Now he has talked with GQ’s Yang-Yi Goh about why he has given up the role of Drax.
WWE’s Dominik Mysterio Gets Engaged
Dominik Mysterio of the WWE announced his engagement on his Instagram page on January 2. Mysterio posted a picture of himself and his significant other, Marie Juliette, holding hands and a ring on her finger. As seen below, Mysterio appeared in a vignette on Monday Night Raw this week. He...
New IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Crowned at Wrestle Kingdom 17
Hiromu Takahashi is your new IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion. Tonight’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event saw Takahashi win a Four-Way over Master Wato, El Desperado and former champion Taiji Ishimori to capture the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title. This is Takahashi’s fifth reign with the title. Ishimori began his third...
Full Lineup For This Friday’s AEW Rampage
AEW has announced the full lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which will feature top superstars like Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Britt Baker in action. As a reminder immediately following Rampage AEW will be holding their Battle of the Belts V television special. Check it out below.
Dax Harwood Breaks Down FTR’s Recent Tag Team Showdown With The Acclaimed In AEW
Back in December The Acclaimed and FTR met in a highly-anticipated tag team showdown, pitting two of AEW’s most popular tag teams against each other with the AEW tag titles on the line. On that night The Acclaimed bested the Top Guys in a critically acclaimed matchup, the first in what would become a losing streak for FTR.
New Mystery Watcher Storyline Comes to WWE NXT
A new mystery watcher storyline began on the first WWE NXT episode of 2023. Tonight’s NXT featured a segment where an anonymous person filmed NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter while they were in the trainer’s room talking with a medic. While the...
Tony Schiavone Names The Moment He Knew It Was The Beginning Of The End For WCW
On the latest episode of the “WHW” podcast, Tony Schiavone discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the AEW announcer the exact moment he believes started the ultimate downfall of WCW, which went out of business in 2001 and was purchased by WWE. It was the controversial...
AEW Dark Results 1/3/23
Commentary Team: (Excalibur & TAZ) First Match: (30-23) Christopher Daniels vs. (43-32) Brian Pillman Jr. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Pillman backs Daniels into the turnbuckles. Pillman pats Daniels on the chest. Strong lockup. Daniels applies a wrist lock. Daniels grabs a side headlock. Pillman whips Daniels across the ring. Daniels drops Pillman with a shoulder tackle. Pillman drops down on the canvas. Pillman leapfrogs over Daniels. Daniels with a three quarter roll. Pillman with a Hip Toss. Pillman bodyslams Daniels for a one count. Pillman hyperextends the left shoulder of Daniels. Daniels scores the ankle pick. Daniels cartwheels around Pillman. Daniels thrust kicks the midsection of Pillman. Daniels sends Pillman into the ropes. Daniels dropkicks Pillman. Daniels with a forearm smash. Daniels sends Pillman to the corner. Pillman dives over Daniels. Pillman blocks a boot from Daniels. Pillman with a knife edge chop. Following a snap mare takeover, Pillman kicks Daniels in the back for a two count. Pillman repeatedly slams Daniels head on the top turnbuckle pad. Pillman kicks Daniels in the gut. Daniels answers with a bodyshot. Pillman slams Daniels head on another turnbuckle pad. Daniels reverses out of the irish whip from Pillman. Pillman with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a one count.
Matt Hardy On Mercedes Mone’s NJPW Debut: “It Was A Big Deal”
On the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the AEW star discussed Sasha Banks, now going by the name Mercedes Mone, making her debut for New Japan Pro-Wrestling following the IWGP Women’s Championship bout at Wrestle Kingdom 17.
Bryan Danielson Heel News, AEW Dynamite Producers and Coaches for This Week
Bryan Danielson officially worked as a heel for this week’s AEW Dynamite from Seattle in his home state of Washington. A new report from Fightful Select notes that Danielson was listed as a heel internally on the run sheets for this week’s Dynamite episode. As seen at this link, Danielson defeated Tony Nese in singles action, then had a promo segment with AEW World Champion MJF to set up their Iron Man match at AEW Revolution.
Big Battle Royal Set for WWE NXT New Year’s Evil with a Vengeance Day Match Up for Grabs
The first #1 contender to WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez will be decided on next week’s New Year’s Evil edition of NXT. WWE has announced a 20-Woman Battle Royal for next week’s NXT. The winner will go on to challenge Perez for the NXT Women’s Title at the Vengeance Day Premium Live Event on Saturday, February 4.
Kenny Omega Wins NJPW Gold at Wrestle Kingdom 17
AEW’s Kenny Omega is your new IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion. The co-main event of tonight’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event saw Omega defeat Will Ospreay to capture the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title. Don Callis accompanied Omega to the ring for the bout that went more than...
Backstage RAW Notes on The Bloodline Plans, Alexa Bliss and Bianca Belair, Edge and Cody Rhodes, More
– The first WWE RAW of 2023 saw The Bloodline make another red brand appearance for their “hostile takeover” of the show. Solo Sikoa ended up defeating Elias in a Music City Street Fight, while Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defeated Kevin Owens and The Street Profits. It was noted by Fightful Select that the brand crossover will not be slowing down any time soon, especially as a vehicle to accelerate programs for The Bloodline.
