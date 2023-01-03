Read full article on original website
wrestlingheadlines.com
Top WWE Star Gets Stitches After RAW, Issues a Warning
RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair needed multiple stitches to close a cut following the win over Alexa Bliss on the first WWE RAW of 2023. There was a moment during the bout where Bliss sent Belair face-first into the steel ring steps. She then dropped Belair with a DDT onto the bottom half of the steps. Belair started to bleed from her mouth then, but the blood continued to flow as the match went on. The match ended up stopping as Bliss walked away after another DDT into the steps. A referee checked on Bliss as medics brought a stretcher out, and RAW went to commercial. It was later said on commentary that Belair was being checked out by as doctor backstage. For those who missed it, you can click here to see the Bray Wyatt – Bliss storyline developments from the match.
Ex-WWE star makes return to pro wrestling for new company under different ring name
Mercedes Moné made her debut in New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Wednesday after her run as Sasha Banks in WWE came to an official end.
Yardbarker
WWE star Dominik Mysterio is engaged to be married
Although Dominik Mysterio is a hated heel on WWE television, he is the opposite of that in real life. The son of Rey Mysterio is now engaged to be married to his longtime girlfriend. The couple has been together for over a decade after first meeting in high school and...
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Champion Possibly Turning Heel
A former WWE Champion could be set for a change of direction with the company teasing a heel turn for the current Raw star. One of the stand-out acts on Raw in recent years was The Hurt Business, led by group CEO Bobby Lashley. Lashley along with his manager MVP was joined by Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in the group with the three in-ring stars capturing gold during that time.
stillrealtous.com
Major Update On Naomi’s WWE Status
Sasha Banks is currently in Japan and it’s expected that she will be making an appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. Naomi has also confirmed that she’s in Japan and it’s believed that she’ll be attending Wrestle Kingdom to support her tag team partner. However, fans shouldn’t expect to see Naomi appear at the event.
ringsidenews.com
Bianca Belair’s Cousins Want To Beat Up Alexa Bliss
Bianca Belair has conquered the women’s division of Monday Night RAW, sitting atop of the mountain as the RAW Women’s champion. Belair has put down the toughest opponents in her path, however, her recent rival Alexa Bliss has beaten down the EST of WWE to the point that now her relatives are gunning for Bliss.
ringsidenews.com
Bianca Belair Shows Stitches After Alexa Bliss’ Attack On WWE RAW
Bianca Belair worked extremely hard to cement herself among the best in WWE. The E.S.T. is currently in her first reign as the RAW Women’s Champion. She successfully retained her title against Alexa Bliss last night, but that defense came at a terrible cost. Bianca Belair dominated Alexa Bliss...
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Alexa Bliss' Heel Status Following Her Actions On 'WWE Raw'
Alexa Bliss' slow descent into madness is locked in for good, according to a new report. According to a new report on PWInsider Elite by Mike Johnson, the five-time WWE world champion is expected to play a heel going forward after weeks of teasing her conflicted personality. WWE has heavily...
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Warns WWE Locker Room To Proceed With Caution With Highlight Video Of His Victims
WWE nowadays finds itself surrounded by the Island of Relevancy ruled by its ultimate leader, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. Flanked by his Bloodline, Reigns has been a force to be reckoned with and recently laid out a warning to anyone who wishes to unseat him from the top of the mountain.
wrestlinginc.com
Former Sasha Banks Debuts In NJPW And Attacks IWGP Women's Champion
Mercedes Moné has landed. The wrestler formerly known as Sasha Banks has officially made her NJPW debut after months of speculation. Following former WWE star KAIRI's successful defense of the IWGP Women's Championship against Tam Nakano at Wrestle Kingdom 17, Moné made her way to the ring and attacked the champion. After dropping KAIRI to the mat, Moné introduced herself as "The CEO" and said that she would see the champion at NJPW Battle in the Valley in San Jose, CA on February 18.
stillrealtous.com
Sasha Banks Makes NJPW Debut At Wrestle Kingdom, Top WWE Star Reacts
For weeks now it’s been rumored that Sasha Banks would be making her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 and it finally happened on Wednesday. Banks made her way out to the ring after the IWGP Women’s Championship match and revealed that her new name will be Mercedes Mone. She debuted with a new look and new entrance music as well.
PWMania
Naomi Reportedly Returning to WWE
It’s unlikely that Naomi will be going to NJPW with Sasha Banks. Instead, it looks like she’ll be staying with WWE. Since leaving WWE Raw in May, Naomi and Banks have been absent from the professional wrestling scene. When Banks debuts for NJPW on Wednesday at Wrestle Kingdom 17, that will change. Bayley and Naomi are visiting Japan to support their close friend.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Says Vince McMahon Was Forced To Acknowledge Cody Rhodes
At WrestleMania 38, "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes returned to WWE following nearly six years of being away from the company. During those six years, Rhodes helped build a new promotion in AEW, won titles in AEW, ROH, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and reinvented himself. Rhodes quickly became one of the most popular stars in WWE after his return, and prior to the injury he suffered in June 2022 had remained undefeated since returning.
Yardbarker
WWE is seriously considering a heel turn for a top star
It looks like Bobby Lashley could be turning heel soon. In recent weeks, WWE has been teasing a reunion of The Hurt Business (Lashley, MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin). On Monday’s episode of Raw, Damage CTRL was getting ready to head out to the ring and you could see...
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Future Plans For The Bloodline
The Bloodline have become one of the most dominant factions in WWE, and even though the group originated on Friday Night SmackDown they’ve been making more appearances on Monday Night Raw in recent weeks. It looks like fans should expect to see more crossovers in the future as Fightful...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Changes Raw Star’s Name
You never know when a WWE Superstar’s name could change and over the last few years we’ve seen many stars undergo name changes only to have their names later changed back. In recent weeks there’s been some confusion over Mia Yim’s status as she has at times been referred to as both Mia Yim and Michin.
bodyslam.net
Ricky Starks Beats Chris Jericho On AEW Dynamite
Starks did the damn thing. AEW Dynamite kicked off tonight with Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks. Both men battled back and fourth with J.A.S getting involved multiple times but, in the end, Ricky cleaned house and picked up the win her Jericho with a spear. Sadly for him, he couldn’t celebrate because the Jericho Appreciation Society attacked him. Action Andretti ran out with a chair to make the save and had the upper hand momentarily, but the numbers game caught up with Action and Ricky. Hager then powerbombed Ricky through a table at ringside to end the segment.
nodq.com
People within WWE “strongly under the impression” that Mercedes Mone isn’t wrestling for AEW
As seen during January 4th 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite, Saraya picked Toni Storm as her partner to face Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter for next week’s show in Los Angeles. This was despite reports that Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks) would be Saraya’s partner and Baker calling herself “the boss” (Mercedes’ WWE moniker) during Dynamite.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Interested In Re-Signing Another Released Superstar
For the past couple of years, WWE has released numerous Superstars from their contracts under Vince McMahon’s leadership. Fans were simply astonished WWE ended up releasing so many talented stars during that time period in the name of “budget cuts.” This includes Ezra Judge, who seems to be on WWE’s radar again now that Triple H is in charge.
