During a hearing in Mississippi bankruptcy court Friday, lawyers for Wells Fargo revealed they received a motion from United Furniture Industries, less than a half-hour before the session, to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Frank Childers, attorney representing Wells Fargo, said the bank and other creditors seeking repayment from the defunct Mississippi-based furniture manufacturer needed more time to review UFI’s motion and requested a postponement of the hearing. “Based upon the short timing of filing, we would like more time to consult,” he said during the telephone hearing. Judge Selene D. Maddox, who presided over the hearing held in the United States Bankruptcy...

