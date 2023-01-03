Read full article on original website
Beef Exports to East Asia on Record Pace and Retail Food Prices Up
**U.S. beef exports to East Asia in 2022 are again on record pace after a record year in 2021. Despite economic uncertainties due to COVID, global supply chain challenges, and a competitive global beef market, U.S. beef exports to East Asia, both in value and volume, were outstanding in the first half of 2022.
California Dairy Holiday Demand Up and CoBank on Ag Economy
**Demand for California dairy products is increasing as normal for the holiday season, despite inflation that’s spiked costs of many dairy offerings. While inflation in 2022 reached a 40-year high of 8.5%, dairy products experienced far-higher price increases like butter that was up more than 26% in October compared to a year ago.
National Ag Day Essay Contest and USTR Questions Canada’s TRQ’s
**In preparation for National Ag Day 2023 on March 21, the Agriculture Council of America is hosting an essay contest worth $1,000 for written and video essay winners. www.agrimarketing.com reports, the theme this year is Growing a Climate for Tomorrow: How American agriculture does it every day. The contest is...
United Furniture Caves to Bankruptcy Pressure
During a hearing in Mississippi bankruptcy court Friday, lawyers for Wells Fargo revealed they received a motion from United Furniture Industries, less than a half-hour before the session, to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Frank Childers, attorney representing Wells Fargo, said the bank and other creditors seeking repayment from the defunct Mississippi-based furniture manufacturer needed more time to review UFI’s motion and requested a postponement of the hearing. “Based upon the short timing of filing, we would like more time to consult,” he said during the telephone hearing. Judge Selene D. Maddox, who presided over the hearing held in the United States Bankruptcy...
